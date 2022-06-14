DGAP-News: LEG Immobilien SE: 38% der LEG-Aktionäre entscheiden sich für die Aktiendividende

DGAP-News: LEG Immobilien SE / Schlagwort(e): Dividende/Dividende

LEG Immobilien SE: 38% der LEG-Aktionäre entscheiden sich für die Aktiendividende



14.06.2022 / 12:36

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





These materials are not an offer of the solicitation of an offer for securities for sale in the United States. The subscription rights and the shares referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). The subscription rights may only be exercised, and the new shares may only be offered or sold, pursuant to an exemption from, or in transactions not subject to, the registration requirement of the Securities Act.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

38% der LEG-Aktionäre entscheiden sich für die Aktiendividende

Wie in den beiden Vorjahren, hat die LEG Immobilien SE ihren Aktionären auch in diesem Jahr erneut eine Aktiendividende angeboten. Aktionäre hatten die Möglichkeit innerhalb der Bezugsfrist vom 20. Mai 2022 bis 07. Juni 2022 zwischen einer Auszahlung ihrer Dividende in bar oder in Form neuer Aktien zu wählen.



Insgesamt haben sich Aktionäre mit rund 38,2% der dividendenberechtigten Aktien dafür entschieden, ihre Dividende in Form von Aktien zu erhalten, so dass rund 113,2 Millionen Euro im Unternehmen verbleiben.



Durch die höchste Annahmequote seit Angebot der Aktiendividende bestätigen die Aktionäre die strategische Ausrichtung der LEG und unterstreichen das langfristige Vertrauen in die Weiterentwicklung der Gesellschaft. Auf Basis der Annahmequote werden 1.269.651 neue Aktien ausgegeben, so dass die Gesamtzahl der LEG-Aktien um rund 2% auf 74.109.276 Aktien steigt.



Die neuen Aktien werden voraussichtlich am 23. Juni 2022 in die Notierung der bestehenden Aktien der LEG im regulierten Markt der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse einbezogen werden.