EPIC Suisse AG / Schlagwort(e): Börsengang

EPIC Suisse AG: EPIC Suisse AG gibt die teilweise Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption im Zusammenhang mit dem IPO bekannt



27.06.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Not for release, publication or distribution in whole or in part in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful.



FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND – NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

Medienmitteilung – Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 Kotierungsreglement

Zürich, 27. Juni 2022

EPIC Suisse AG gibt die teilweise Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption im Zusammenhang mit dem IPO bekannt

EPIC Suisse AG (das „Unternehmen“ oder „EPIC“, die konsolidierte Gruppe), eine Schweizer Immobiliengesellschaft, gibt heute die teilweise Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption durch die Joint Global Coordinators bekannt, die im Zusammenhang mit dem Börsengang (IPO) zum Angebotspreis von CHF 68 pro Aktie gewährt wurde.

Am 25. Mai 2022 wurden die Aktien von EPIC (Tickersymbol: EPIC) an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert und zum Handel zugelassen. Am 24. Juni nach Börsenschluss haben die Joint Global Coordinators im Namen des Bankensyndikats die Mehrzuteilungsoption in Höhe von 143'509 neuen Aktien teilweise ausgeübt. Die Mehrzuteilungsaktien werden von der Gesellschaft aus dem genehmigten Kapital im Rahmen einer Kapitalerhöhung ausgegeben, die voraussichtlich am oder um den 28. Juni 2022 abgeschlossen sein wird.

Einschliesslich der im Zusammenhang mit der Mehrzuteilungsoption platzierten Aktien wurden im Rahmen des Börsengangs von EPIC insgesamt 2'830'076 Aktien zu einem Preis von CHF 68 pro Aktie verkauft. Dies bedeutet einen Bruttoerlös für EPIC von insgesamt CHF 192 Mio.

Die Gründer und derzeitigen Aktionäre Alrov Properties & Lodgings Ltd. und die Familie Greenbaum[1] haben im Rahmen des Börsengangs keine Aktien verkauft. Sie bleiben voll investiert und der langfristigen Entwicklung von EPIC verpflichtet. Die Hauptaktionäre haben einer Lock-up-Periode von zwölf Monaten nach dem ersten Handelstag zugestimmt.

Credit Suisse und die Zürcher Kantonalbank fungierten als Joint Global Coordinators und Joint Bookrunners des Börsengangs. Die Swiss Finance & Property AG fungierte als Co-Manager.

Informationen über Stabilisierungsgeschäfte der Credit Suisse als Stabilisierungsagent (gemäss Art. 126 lit. d Finanzmarktinfrastrukturverordnung, FinfraV) werden spätestens am 1. Juli 2022 gemäss Art. 126 lit. d FinfraV auf der Website vom EPIC zur Verfügung gestellt.



Kontakt

Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Tel.: +41 44 388 81 00, E-Mail: investors@epic.ch



Über EPIC Suisse AG

EPIC Suisse AG ist ein Schweizer Immobilienunternehmen mit einem hochwertigen Immobilienportfolio von rund CHF 1,5 Milliarden Marktwert per 31. Dezember 2021. Das Unternehmen verfügt über eine beträchtliche Entwicklungspipeline und eine starke Erfolgsbilanz bei der Beschaffung, der Entwicklung und Neupositionierung sowie dem aktiven Management von Gewerbeimmobilien in der Schweiz. Die Anlageobjekte von EPIC befinden sich hauptsächlich in den wichtigsten Wirtschaftszentren der Schweiz, insbesondere in der Genferseeregion und im Wirtschaftsraum Zürich. Die Aktie ist seit Mai 2022 an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert (SIX-Tickersymbol EPIC; Valorennummer 51613168; ISIN CH0516131684). Weitere Informationen: www.epic.ch



Disclaimer

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is (i) not a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and (ii) not a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.

This document constitutes advertising in accordance with article 68 of the Swiss Financial Services Act. Such advertisements are communications to investors aiming to draw their attention to financial instruments. Any investment decisions with respect to any securities should not be made based on this advertisement.

A decision to invest in securities of EPIC Suisse AG should be based exclusively on the prospectus published by EPIC Suisse AG (the "Company") for such purpose. Copies of this Prospectus, the Supplement and any other supplements to the Prospectus are/will be available free of charge in Switzerland for 12 months following the First Day of Trading on SIX Swiss Exchange at Credit Suisse AG, Zurich, Switzerland (email: equity.prospectus@credit-suisse.com) and Zürcher Kantonalbank, IHKT, P.O. Box, 8010 Zurich, Switzerland (email: prospectus@zkb.ch; phone: +41 44 292 20 11). In addition, copies of this Prospectus, the Supplement and any other supplements to the Prospectus are/will be available free of charge in Switzerland from EPIC Suisse AG, Investor Relations, Seefeldstrasse 5a, 8008 Zurich, Switzerland (email: investors@epic.ch).

This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities into the United State or in such countries or in any other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. In particular, the document and the information contained herein should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the United States of America or to publications with a general circulation in the United States of America. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of any state, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration under or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States of America.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to the public will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) to investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "FSMA Order") or (iii) persons falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d), "high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc." of the FSMA Order, and (iv) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity within the meaning of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 may otherwise be lawfully communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

Any offer of securities to the public that may be deemed to be made pursuant to this communication in any EEA member state is only addressed to qualified investors in that member state within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1127 and such other persons as this document may be addressed on legal grounds, and no person that is not a relevant person or a qualified investor may act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of EPIC Suisse AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. EPIC Suisse AG assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

Except as required by applicable law, EPIC Suisse AG has no intention or obligation to update, keep updated or revise this publication or any parts thereof (including any forward-looking statement) following the date hereof.

None of the underwriters or any of their respective subsidiary undertakings, affiliates or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers, agents, alliance partners or any other entity or person accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to the group, its subsidiaries or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Accordingly, each of the underwriters and the other foregoing persons disclaim, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, all and any liability, whether arising in tort or contract or that they might otherwise be found to have in respect of this announcement and/or any such statement.



[1] EPIC indirekt gehalten über EPIC Luxembourg S.A.