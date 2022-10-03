FEMSA erhält alle behördlichen Genehmigungen für das öffentliche Kaufangebot für Valora
|
Valora Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Monterrey, Mexiko / Muttenz, Schweiz, 3. Oktober 2022 – Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. («FEMSA»; BMV: FEMSAUBD.MX; FEMSAUB.MX; NYSE: FMX) gibt heute den Erhalt aller behördlichen Genehmigungen für die Abwicklung des öffentlichen Kaufangebots («Angebot») ihrer hundertprozentigen Tochtergesellschaft, Impulsora de Marcas e Intangibles, S.A. de C.V., zum Erwerb aller sich im Publikum befindenden Namenaktien von Valora Holding AG («Valora»; SIX: VALN) für CHF 260.00 netto in bar pro Aktie bekannt. Das Angebot wurde am 5. Juli 2022 mittels Voranmeldung publiziert. Der Vollzug des öffentlichen Kaufangebots für Valora wird am 7. Oktober 2022 erfolgen.
Die Angebotsunterlagen sind abrufbar unter https://femsa.gcs-web.com/valora-transaction.
Der Vollzug des Angebots unterliegt weiteren üblichen Angebotsbedingungen, wie im Angebotsprospekt dargelegt. Nach dem Vollzug des Angebots und in Übereinstimmung mit den im Angebotsprospekt dargelegten Bedingungen beabsichtigt FEMSA, ein Squeeze-out-Verfahren einzuleiten und die Valora-Aktien von der SIX Swiss Exchange zu dekotieren.
Der vorläufige Zeitplan für den Vollzug des Angebots sieht wie folgt aus:
Über FEMSA
Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.femsa.com.
Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.valora.com.
Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen
Diese Mitteilung enthält zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen oder Aussagen, die als solche betrachtet werden können. In einigen Fällen können diese zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen durch die Verwendung von zukunftsgerichteter Terminologie identifiziert werden, einschliesslich der Worte «zielt», «glaubt», «schätzt», «antizipiert», «erwartet», «beabsichtigt», «kann», «wird», «plant», «sollte» oder ähnliche Terminologie. Diese zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen beinhalten oder beschreiben Sachverhalte, die keine historischen Tatsachen sind oder die nicht anderweitig durch Bezugnahme auf vergangene Ereignisse nachgewiesen werden können. Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen beinhalten naturgemäss bekannte und unbekannte Risiken und Ungewissheiten, da sie sich auf Ereignisse beziehen und/oder von Umständen abhängen, die in der Zukunft eintreten können oder auch nicht.
Important Additional Information
Certain Offer Restrictions
According to Swiss law, Valora shares tendered into the Offer may not be withdrawn after they are tendered except under certain circumstances, in particular in case a competing offer for the Valora shares is launched.
The tender offer is subject to the requirements of Section 14(e) of, and Regulation 14E under, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "U.S. Exchange Act"), including amendments to the terms and conditions of the tender offer, extensions of the tender offer, purchases outside of the tender offer and minimum offer period, and is otherwise being made in accordance with the requirements of Swiss law. Accordingly, the tender offer is subject to disclosure and other procedural requirements, including with respect to withdrawal rights, settlement procedures and timing of payments that are different from those applicable under U.S. tender offer procedures and laws. Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission nor any securities commission of any State of the U.S. has (a) approved or disapproved of the tender offer; (b) passed upon the merits or fairness of the tender offer; or (c) passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of the disclosure in the offer prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the U.S.
The communication is not being made by, and has not been approved by, an authorised person for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.
The tender offer is not addressed to shareholders of Valora whose place of residence, seat or habitual abode is in Australia, Canada or Japan, and such shareholders may not accept the tender offer.
Ende der Insiderinformation
1454929 03.10.2022 CET/CEST