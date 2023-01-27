Stéphanie Boileau-Canu is Appointed Chief Financial Officer & EVP Operations at Navya

Regulatory News:

NAVYA (FR0013018041 - Navya) (Paris:NAVYA), a leader in autonomous mobility systems, announces the appointment of Stéphanie Boileau-Canu as Chief Financial Officer & EVP Operations. She succeeds Pierre Guibert in this position, whose resignation as CFO & EVP Operations and member of the Management Board is effective today.

Stéphanie has worked for more than 20 years in international Finance Departments and then developed solid skills in the transformation and restructuring of SMEs. She holds a DSCG, a master's degree in finance and specializations from Insead, IMD and a certificate in corporate governance from EM Lyon.

Stéphanie will focus on initiating NAVYA's transformation and supporting its receivership. She will report directly to Olivier Le Cornec, Chairman of the Management Board.

The Supervisory Board has not yet decided to replace Pierre Guibert as a member of the Management Board.

About NAVYA

Created in 2014, NAVYA is a French leader in the provision of autonomous mobility systems and related services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), the United States (Michigan) and Singapore, NAVYA's ambition is to be the benchmark player in Level 4 autonomous mobility systems for passenger and goods transportation. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first company to put autonomous mobility solutions into service. The Autonom® Shuttle, its main development focus, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 200 units have been marketed in 25 countries as of December 31, 2021. The Autonom® Tract tractor is designed to transport goods. Committed to an ambitious CSR approach, the Company is pursuing an active policy in this area, as illustrated by the fact that it will obtain ISO 9001 certification in September 2021. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among NAVYA's historical shareholders.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041 - Navya).

