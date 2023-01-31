EQS-PVR: Vantage Towers AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Vantage Towers AG

1. Angaben zum Emittenten Name: Vantage Towers AG Straße, Hausnr.: Prinzenallee 11-13 PLZ: 40549 Ort: Düsseldorf

Deutschland Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800BBQO965UPQ7J59

2. Grund der Mitteilung X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer

Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.



5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 24.01.2023

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.) Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.) Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.) Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG neu 3,45 % 2,16 % 5,61 % 505782265 letzte Mitteilung n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolut in % direkt

(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG) direkt

(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG) DE000A3H3LL2 0 17442378 0,00 % 3,45 % Summe 17442378 3,45 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % 0 0,00 % Summe 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % Cash Settled Equity Swap 09.11.2026 zu jeder Zeit Bar 2824741 0,56 % Cash Settled Equity Swap 16.10.2026 zu jeder Zeit Bar 3500000 0,69 % Cash Settled Equity Swap 15.10.2026 zu jeder Zeit Bar 2587537 0,51 % Cash Settled Equity Swap 19.10.2026 zu jeder Zeit Bar 2000000 0,40 % Summe 10912278 2,16 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden. X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott International Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % % Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott International, L.P. % % % Buckthorn International Limited % % % Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % % Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc. % % % Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % % Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott International, L.P. % % % Buckthorn International Limited % % % Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % % Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Investment Management GP LLC % % % Elliott Investment Management L.P. 3,45 % % 5,61 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile % % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:



Datum

30.01.2023

