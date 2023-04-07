Invitation to the Combined General Meeting of Veolia Environnement of April 27, 2023

Procedures for making available or consulting information relating to the Combined General Meeting of April 27, 2023

Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) informs its shareholders that its combined general meeting will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 3 p.m., at the Maison de la Mutualité, 24, rue Saint-Victor, 75005 Paris, France.

Shareholders are reminded that they may exercise their voting rights remotely prior to the General Meeting either by mailing the paper voting form or electronically via Internet through the secure voting platform Votaccess. Shareholders may also give a proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or to a third party of their choice in the same manner.

In addition to the legally regulated system of written questions, shareholders will have the possibility to send written questions by e-mail after the deadline set by the regulations until the date of the General Meeting via the following address AGveoliaenvironnement.ve@veolia.com. These written questions will be answered during the general meeting, on the basis of a representative selection of the topics that have attracted the attention of the shareholders and within the time limit.

In order to allow shareholders to participate in this meeting under the best possible conditions, the general meeting will be broadcast live on the Company's website (www.veolia.com) and the video will also be available on a deferred basis in accordance with the timeframe provided for by the regulations.

The notice of meeting (avis de réunion) containing the agenda and the text of the draft resolutions to be submitted to the vote of the shareholders was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) (French Legal Gazette of Mandatory Legal Announcements) on March 20, 2023 and the notice of meeting (avis de convocation) in the BALO on April 7, 2023. The terms of participation and voting at this meeting are set out in these notices of meeting (avis de réunion et de convocation).

The documents and preparatory information relating to this meeting are available to shareholders and can be consulted on the Company's website at https://www.veolia.com/fr/groupe/espace-finance, under the heading "General Meeting 2023", in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230407005129/en/

Analysts and Investors Ronald Wasylec - Ariane de Lamaze Tel.: + 33 (0)1 85 57 84 76 / 84 80