Exclusive Networks: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From April 11 To 14, 2023

Name of

the

issuer Identity Code of the

Issuer (Legal Entity

Identifier) Name of the

broker Identity code of the

broker Day/time of the

transaction Identity

code of the

financial

instrument Price (per

unit) Currency Quantity

bought Market

(MIC Code) Reference

number of the

transaction Purpose of the buyback

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T07:08:25Z FR0014005DA7 19.640000 EUR 69 CCXE OD_7NmWShP-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T08:36:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.620000 EUR 82 CCXE OD_7NmsgQq-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T09:09:43Z FR0014005DA7 19.460000 EUR 300 XPAR OD_7Nn10Cm-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T09:09:43Z FR0014005DA7 19.460000 EUR 85 XPAR OD_7Nn10Cn-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T09:12:49Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 5 CCXE OD_7Nn1mQa-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T09:39:08Z FR0014005DA7 19.460000 EUR 6 XPAR OD_7Nn8PBr-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T09:39:08Z FR0014005DA7 19.460000 EUR 294 XPAR OD_7Nn8PBs-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T09:39:08Z FR0014005DA7 19.460000 EUR 6 XPAR OD_7Nn8PBs-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T09:39:08Z FR0014005DA7 19.460000 EUR 35 XPAR OD_7Nn8PC6-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T09:39:08Z FR0014005DA7 19.460000 EUR 10 XPAR OD_7Nn8PC7-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T09:39:08Z FR0014005DA7 19.460000 EUR 1 XPAR OD_7Nn8PC8-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T09:39:08Z FR0014005DA7 19.460000 EUR 93 XPAR OD_7Nn8PCo-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T09:39:08Z FR0014005DA7 19.460000 EUR 89 XPAR OD_7Nn8PCT-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T09:39:09Z FR0014005DA7 19.460000 EUR 59 XPAR OD_7Nn8Pfr-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T09:39:09Z FR0014005DA7 19.460000 EUR 13 XPAR OD_7Nn8Pfs-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T09:39:09Z FR0014005DA7 19.460000 EUR 59 XPAR OD_7Nn8Pfs-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T09:39:27Z FR0014005DA7 19.460000 EUR 27 XPAR OD_7Nn8UAL-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T09:39:33Z FR0014005DA7 19.460000 EUR 47 XPAR OD_7Nn8Vsk-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T09:39:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.420000 EUR 89 XPAR OD_7Nn8Xyu-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T09:39:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.420000 EUR 2 XPAR OD_7Nn8Xyv-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T09:39:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.420000 EUR 66 XPAR OD_7Nn8Xyw-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T09:39:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.460000 EUR 42 XPAR OD_7Nn8Xys-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T09:39:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.460000 EUR 147 XPAR OD_7Nn8Xyt-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T09:40:56Z FR0014005DA7 19.500000 EUR 7 CCXE OD_7Nn8rIG-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T09:40:57Z FR0014005DA7 19.480000 EUR 5 CCXE OD_7Nn8rYN-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T09:57:03Z FR0014005DA7 19.480000 EUR 222 CCXE OD_7NnCurA-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T10:19:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 69 CCXE OD_7NnIS72-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T10:19:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.420000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7NnIS71-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T10:19:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.420000 EUR 900 XPAR OD_7NnIS72-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T10:19:03Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 63 CCXE OD_7NnISEC-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T10:19:03Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 49 CCXE OD_7NnISPP-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T10:31:05Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 57 CCXE OD_7NnLU4U-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T10:47:06Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 343 XPAR OD_7NnPW4n-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T10:47:07Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 183 XPAR OD_7NnPWLM-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T12:35:04Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 60 CCXE OD_7NnqhOt-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T12:35:04Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 90 CCXE OD_7NnqhOu-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T12:35:04Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 200 XPAR OD_7NnqhP7-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T12:35:04Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 200 XPAR OD_7NnqhP8-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T12:35:04Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 85 XPAR OD_7NnqhP9-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T12:35:04Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 6 XPAR OD_7NnqhPA-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T12:35:04Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 194 XPAR OD_7NnqhPB-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T12:35:04Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 6 XPAR OD_7NnqhPB-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T12:35:04Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 200 XPAR OD_7NnqhPC-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T12:35:04Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 85 XPAR OD_7NnqhPD-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T12:35:04Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 24 XPAR OD_7NnqhPE-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T12:54:09Z FR0014005DA7 19.300000 EUR 26 CCXE OD_7NnvVEB-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T12:54:09Z FR0014005DA7 19.300000 EUR 1 CCXE OD_7NnvVEN-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T12:54:09Z FR0014005DA7 19.300000 EUR 48 CCXE OD_7NnvVEN-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T12:54:09Z FR0014005DA7 19.340000 EUR 81 XPAR OD_7NnvVE1-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T12:54:09Z FR0014005DA7 19.340000 EUR 162 XPAR OD_7NnvVE1-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T12:54:10Z FR0014005DA7 19.340000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7NnvVQb-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T12:54:10Z FR0014005DA7 19.340000 EUR 21 XPAR OD_7NnvVQb-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T12:54:10Z FR0014005DA7 19.340000 EUR 1 XPAR OD_7NnvVQc-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T13:02:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.340000 EUR 54 XPAR OD_7NnxXKz-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T13:36:27Z FR0014005DA7 19.280000 EUR 176 XPAR OD_7No69cK-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T13:36:35Z FR0014005DA7 19.260000 EUR 12 CCXE OD_7No6Bfw-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T13:36:35Z FR0014005DA7 19.260000 EUR 1 CCXE OD_7No6Bg6-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T14:03:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.300000 EUR 136 CCXE OD_7NoCqLX-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T14:07:04Z FR0014005DA7 19.300000 EUR 6 CCXE OD_7NoDrJ5-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T14:12:13Z FR0014005DA7 19.260000 EUR 203 XPAR OD_7NoF9tW-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T14:15:07Z FR0014005DA7 19.280000 EUR 38 CCXE OD_7NoFsx3-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T14:31:10Z FR0014005DA7 19.280000 EUR 16 CCXE OD_7NoJvTM-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T14:57:35Z FR0014005DA7 19.280000 EUR 169 XPAR OD_7NoQZxe-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T14:57:35Z FR0014005DA7 19.280000 EUR 200 XPAR OD_7NoQZxE-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T14:57:35Z FR0014005DA7 19.280000 EUR 200 XPAR OD_7NoQZxF-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T14:57:35Z FR0014005DA7 19.280000 EUR 31 XPAR OD_7NoQZxj-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T14:57:35Z FR0014005DA7 19.280000 EUR 24 XPAR OD_7NoQZxj-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T14:57:36Z FR0014005DA7 19.280000 EUR 74 XPAR OD_7NoQa5w-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T15:05:59Z FR0014005DA7 19.280000 EUR 86 XPAR OD_7NoSh6d-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T15:11:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.340000 EUR 34 CCXE OD_7NoU0rP-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T15:19:16Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 42 CCXE OD_7NoW2Fk-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T15:28:43Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 75 XPAR OD_7NoYPmm-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T15:28:43Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 91 XPAR OD_7NoYPmn-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T15:28:43Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 40 XPAR OD_7NoYPmX-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T15:28:43Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 40 XPAR OD_7NoYPmY-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T15:28:43Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 160 XPAR OD_7NoYPmZ-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T15:28:43Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 2 XPAR OD_7NoYPmZ-03 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T15:28:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 197 XPAR OD_7NoYQ1C-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-17T15:28:50Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 34 XPAR OD_7NoYRbs-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T07:42:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 169 CCXE OD_7NsVYEM-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T07:42:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 220 XPAR OD_7NsVYEb-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T07:42:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 53 XPAR OD_7NsVYEc-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T07:42:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 94 XPAR OD_7NsVYEd-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T07:42:28Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 10 XPAR OD_7NsVYlY-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T09:21:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.440000 EUR 76 CCXE OD_7NsuNQA-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T09:21:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.440000 EUR 20 CCXE OD_7NsuNQB-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T09:21:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.440000 EUR 20 CCXE OD_7NsuNQB-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T09:21:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.440000 EUR 48 CCXE OD_7NsuNQC-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T09:21:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.440000 EUR 20 CCXE OD_7NsuNQC-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T09:21:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.440000 EUR 60 CCXE OD_7NsuNQD-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T09:21:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.440000 EUR 6 CCXE OD_7NsuNQE-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T09:21:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.440000 EUR 4 CCXE OD_7NsuNQF-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T09:21:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.440000 EUR 37 CCXE OD_7NsuNQF-03 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T09:21:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.440000 EUR 4 CCXE OD_7NsuNQG-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T09:21:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.440000 EUR 217 XPAR OD_7NsuNQE-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T09:21:04Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 189 XPAR OD_7NsuNo5-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T10:22:10Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 70 CCXE OD_7Nt9lgz-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T10:22:10Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 58 CCXE OD_7Nt9lh0-03 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T10:22:10Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 166 XPAR OD_7Nt9lgy-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T10:22:10Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 399 XPAR OD_7Nt9lgy-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T10:22:10Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 158 XPAR OD_7Nt9lgz-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T10:22:10Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 8 XPAR OD_7Nt9lh0-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T10:22:10Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 7 XPAR OD_7Nt9lh0-05 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T10:22:10Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 56 XPAR OD_7Nt9lhD-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T12:03:06Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 120 CCXE OD_7NtZB0U-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T12:25:32Z FR0014005DA7 19.480000 EUR 72 CCXE OD_7NtepD6-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T12:52:40Z FR0014005DA7 19.480000 EUR 58 CCXE OD_7NtlejH-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T13:19:51Z FR0014005DA7 19.500000 EUR 66 CCXE OD_7NtsV1g-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T13:39:17Z FR0014005DA7 19.320000 EUR 196 XPAR OD_7NtxOI3-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T13:39:17Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 300 XPAR OD_7NtxOI1-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T13:39:17Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 700 XPAR OD_7NtxOI2-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T13:39:17Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 291 XPAR OD_7NtxOMV-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T13:39:18Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 184 XPAR OD_7NtxObF-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T13:39:31Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 5 CCXE OD_7NtxS44-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T13:39:37Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 4 CCXE OD_7NtxTcu-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T13:47:37Z FR0014005DA7 19.480000 EUR 39 CCXE OD_7NtzUQi-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T13:55:11Z FR0014005DA7 19.520000 EUR 1 XPAR OD_7Nu1OXM-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T13:55:11Z FR0014005DA7 19.520000 EUR 3 XPAR OD_7Nu1OXN-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T13:59:13Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 61 XPAR OD_7Nu2PUZ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T14:07:16Z FR0014005DA7 19.560000 EUR 18 XPAR OD_7Nu4R93-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T14:07:16Z FR0014005DA7 19.560000 EUR 165 XPAR OD_7Nu4R94-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T14:07:16Z FR0014005DA7 19.560000 EUR 1 XPAR OD_7Nu4R95-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T14:07:40Z FR0014005DA7 19.560000 EUR 108 CCXE OD_7Nu4XO7-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T14:11:18Z FR0014005DA7 19.580000 EUR 135 XPAR OD_7Nu5S6E-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T14:15:20Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 65 XPAR OD_7Nu6T3O-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T14:15:20Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 108 XPAR OD_7Nu6T3P-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T14:18:16Z FR0014005DA7 19.520000 EUR 70 CCXE OD_7Nu7Cf1-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T14:25:38Z FR0014005DA7 19.520000 EUR 52 CCXE OD_7Nu93no-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T14:32:31Z FR0014005DA7 19.480000 EUR 135 XPAR OD_7NuAnBq-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T14:32:31Z FR0014005DA7 19.480000 EUR 47 XPAR OD_7NuAnBr-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T14:50:00Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 22 CCXE OD_7NuFC9Y-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T14:54:03Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 65 CCXE OD_7NuGDMp-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T15:10:23Z FR0014005DA7 19.420000 EUR 18 CCXE OD_7NuKKGc-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-18T15:11:03Z FR0014005DA7 19.420000 EUR 33 CCXE OD_7NuKUe8-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T07:08:14Z FR0014005DA7 20.400000 EUR 68 CCXE OD_7NyDT9K-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T07:20:19Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 16 CCXE OD_7NyGVkr-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T07:52:21Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 16 CCXE OD_7NyOZlC-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T07:56:23Z FR0014005DA7 19.520000 EUR 16 CCXE OD_7NyPai7-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T08:00:25Z FR0014005DA7 19.520000 EUR 15 CCXE OD_7NyQbfh-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T08:12:27Z FR0014005DA7 19.520000 EUR 15 CCXE OD_7NyTdUT-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T08:12:27Z FR0014005DA7 19.520000 EUR 16 CCXE OD_7NyTdUV-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T08:16:30Z FR0014005DA7 19.460000 EUR 30 CCXE OD_7NyUehp-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T08:16:30Z FR0014005DA7 19.460000 EUR 26 CCXE OD_7NyUehq-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T09:50:17Z FR0014005DA7 19.460000 EUR 82 CCXE OD_7NysGNx-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T09:50:17Z FR0014005DA7 19.460000 EUR 89 CCXE OD_7NysGNx-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T09:51:55Z FR0014005DA7 19.460000 EUR 40 CCXE OD_7Nysfsd-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T09:51:55Z FR0014005DA7 19.460000 EUR 73 CCXE OD_7Nysfse-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T09:51:55Z FR0014005DA7 19.460000 EUR 42 CCXE OD_7Nysfse-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T09:51:55Z FR0014005DA7 19.460000 EUR 209 XPAR OD_7Nysfsf-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T09:58:08Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 21 XPAR OD_7NyuF56-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T09:58:08Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 20 CCXE OD_7NyuF4e-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T09:58:08Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 39 CCXE OD_7NyuF4S-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T10:22:07Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 79 XPAR OD_7Nz0HHS-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T10:22:07Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 24 XPAR OD_7Nz0HHT-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T11:05:48Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 55 XPAR OD_7NzBHDn-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T11:07:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.340000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7NzBdaE-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T11:07:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.340000 EUR 900 XPAR OD_7NzBdaE-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T11:07:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 59 CCXE OD_7NzBdaF-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T11:07:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 45 XPAR OD_7NzBdaC-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T11:07:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 634 XPAR OD_7NzBdaD-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T11:07:18Z FR0014005DA7 19.340000 EUR 147 XPAR OD_7NzBeWn-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T11:35:04Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 56 XPAR OD_7NzIdv2-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T12:15:48Z FR0014005DA7 19.480000 EUR 44 CCXE OD_7NzStsp-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T12:15:48Z FR0014005DA7 19.480000 EUR 15 CCXE OD_7NzStsq-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T12:25:03Z FR0014005DA7 19.420000 EUR 60 CCXE OD_7NzVEEW-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T12:25:03Z FR0014005DA7 19.420000 EUR 328 XPAR OD_7NzVEEm-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T12:57:12Z FR0014005DA7 19.420000 EUR 51 CCXE OD_7NzdJu5-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T13:05:12Z FR0014005DA7 19.460000 EUR 16 CCXE OD_7NzfKwy-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T13:23:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 61 CCXE OD_7NzjvVF-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T13:23:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 6 XPAR OD_7NzjvVD-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T13:23:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 94 XPAR OD_7NzjvVE-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T13:23:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 6 XPAR OD_7NzjvVE-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T14:03:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 84 CCXE OD_7Nztthr-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T14:03:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 55 CCXE OD_7NzttiN-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T14:03:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 50 XPAR OD_7NzttiM-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T14:03:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 50 XPAR OD_7NzttiN-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T14:03:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 50 XPAR OD_7NzttiO-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T14:03:03Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7Nzttqr-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T14:03:12Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7NztwFE-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T14:05:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7NzuZjy-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T14:05:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7NzuZkF-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T14:05:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 4 XPAR OD_7NzuZkG-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T14:06:46Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 98 XPAR OD_7Nzupvf-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T14:15:42Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 2 XPAR OD_7Nzx5Er-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T14:15:42Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 117 XPAR OD_7Nzx5Et-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T14:15:47Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 10 XPAR OD_7Nzx6hH-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T14:21:09Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 70 CCXE OD_7NzySSa-03 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T14:21:09Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7NzySSa-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T14:21:09Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 4 XPAR OD_7NzySSb-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T14:21:09Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7NzySSZ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T14:25:10Z FR0014005DA7 19.440000 EUR 48 CCXE OD_7NzzT8X-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T14:41:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.440000 EUR 42 CCXE OD_7O03Z2F-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T14:59:51Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 7 CCXE OD_7O08CUP-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T14:59:51Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 42 CCXE OD_7O08CUS-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T14:59:51Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 2 CCXE OD_7O08CUT-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T14:59:56Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 9 CCXE OD_7O08DgF-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T14:59:57Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 2 CCXE OD_7O08E6A-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T14:59:59Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 1 CCXE OD_7O08EOY-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T15:10:07Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 9 XPAR OD_7O0AmoT-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T15:10:21Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 91 XPAR OD_7O0AqIq-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T15:10:21Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 43 XPAR OD_7O0AqIq-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T15:25:52Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 22 XPAR OD_7O0EkPC-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T15:29:09Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 78 XPAR OD_7O0FZsG-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T15:29:09Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 13 XPAR OD_7O0FZsH-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T15:29:09Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 87 XPAR OD_7O0FZsI-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T15:29:09Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7O0FZsJ-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T15:29:09Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 22 XPAR OD_7O0FZsK-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T15:29:39Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 50 XPAR OD_7O0FhTS-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T15:29:49Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 50 XPAR OD_7O0Fk4E-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T15:29:49Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7O0Fk4F-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T15:29:49Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7O0Fk4G-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T15:29:49Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 98 XPAR OD_7O0Fk4G-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T15:29:55Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 48 XPAR OD_7O0Flrd-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T15:29:55Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 52 XPAR OD_7O0Flre-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T15:29:55Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 23 XPAR OD_7O0Flrf-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T15:29:56Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 77 XPAR OD_7O0Fm28-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T15:29:56Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 66 XPAR OD_7O0Fm28-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T15:29:57Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 31 XPAR OD_7O0FmLS-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T15:29:59Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 3 XPAR OD_7O0FmkF-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-19T15:29:59Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 2 XPAR OD_7O0FmkG-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T07:07:29Z FR0014005DA7 19.320000 EUR 211 XPAR OD_7O43nuo-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T07:07:29Z FR0014005DA7 19.320000 EUR 211 XPAR OD_7O43nuq-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T07:07:29Z FR0014005DA7 19.320000 EUR 211 XPAR OD_7O43nut-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T07:07:29Z FR0014005DA7 19.320000 EUR 20 XPAR OD_7O43nuu-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T07:07:34Z FR0014005DA7 19.320000 EUR 32 XPAR OD_7O43pCy-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T07:08:28Z FR0014005DA7 19.360000 EUR 8 CCXE OD_7O443Nz-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T07:21:29Z FR0014005DA7 19.320000 EUR 156 XPAR OD_7O47KRP-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T07:21:29Z FR0014005DA7 19.320000 EUR 3 XPAR OD_7O47KRQ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T07:21:29Z FR0014005DA7 19.320000 EUR 9 XPAR OD_7O47KRQ-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T07:21:29Z FR0014005DA7 19.320000 EUR 278 XPAR OD_7O47KRR-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T07:21:29Z FR0014005DA7 19.320000 EUR 211 XPAR OD_7O47KRR-04 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T07:21:31Z FR0014005DA7 19.320000 EUR 29 XPAR OD_7O47KvT-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T07:25:01Z FR0014005DA7 19.320000 EUR 45 XPAR OD_7O48Ddm-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T07:29:52Z FR0014005DA7 19.320000 EUR 8 XPAR OD_7O49RLG-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T07:29:52Z FR0014005DA7 19.320000 EUR 11 XPAR OD_7O49RLH-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T07:29:52Z FR0014005DA7 19.320000 EUR 10 XPAR OD_7O49RLH-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T07:31:21Z FR0014005DA7 19.320000 EUR 108 XPAR OD_7O49oar-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T07:31:21Z FR0014005DA7 19.320000 EUR 42 XPAR OD_7O49oas-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T07:36:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.320000 EUR 83 XPAR OD_7O4B2jb-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T07:36:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.320000 EUR 128 XPAR OD_7O4B2jc-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T07:36:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.320000 EUR 107 XPAR OD_7O4B2jd-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T07:36:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.320000 EUR 88 XPAR OD_7O4B2jj-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T07:36:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.320000 EUR 86 XPAR OD_7O4B2jk-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T07:36:16Z FR0014005DA7 19.260000 EUR 5 XPAR OD_7O4B3FC-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T07:36:36Z FR0014005DA7 19.320000 EUR 6 CCXE OD_7O4B8Vk-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T07:36:36Z FR0014005DA7 19.320000 EUR 26 CCXE OD_7O4B8Vl-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T07:40:38Z FR0014005DA7 19.300000 EUR 9 CCXE OD_7O4C9T2-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T07:40:38Z FR0014005DA7 19.300000 EUR 131 CCXE OD_7O4C9T3-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T07:44:40Z FR0014005DA7 19.300000 EUR 67 CCXE OD_7O4DAQF-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T08:42:35Z FR0014005DA7 19.240000 EUR 8 CCXE OD_7O4RkRQ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T08:42:35Z FR0014005DA7 19.240000 EUR 9 CCXE OD_7O4RkRR-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T08:42:36Z FR0014005DA7 19.240000 EUR 8 CCXE OD_7O4Rkgt-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T08:50:39Z FR0014005DA7 19.240000 EUR 21 CCXE OD_7O4TmL6-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T09:18:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.260000 EUR 96 CCXE OD_7O4aqgU-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T09:18:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.260000 EUR 14 CCXE OD_7O4aqgU-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T09:30:48Z FR0014005DA7 19.260000 EUR 101 CCXE OD_7O4dt1t-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T09:35:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.200000 EUR 83 XPAR OD_7O4ex8k-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T09:35:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.200000 EUR 300 XPAR OD_7O4ex8P-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T09:35:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.200000 EUR 157 XPAR OD_7O4ex8Q-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T09:35:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.200000 EUR 217 XPAR OD_7O4ex8r-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T09:35:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.200000 EUR 83 XPAR OD_7O4ex8s-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T09:55:42Z FR0014005DA7 19.200000 EUR 17 XPAR OD_7O4k9X0-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T10:01:20Z FR0014005DA7 19.160000 EUR 66 CCXE OD_7O4lZcb-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T10:01:20Z FR0014005DA7 19.200000 EUR 212 XPAR OD_7O4lZcc-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T10:01:20Z FR0014005DA7 19.200000 EUR 143 XPAR OD_7O4lZcZ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T10:05:22Z FR0014005DA7 19.060000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7O4maZv-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T10:05:22Z FR0014005DA7 19.060000 EUR 140 XPAR OD_7O4maZw-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T10:05:22Z FR0014005DA7 19.060000 EUR 19 XPAR OD_7O4maZw-03 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T10:47:17Z FR0014005DA7 19.080000 EUR 86 XPAR OD_7O4x8ss-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T10:47:17Z FR0014005DA7 19.080000 EUR 141 XPAR OD_7O4x8st-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T10:47:17Z FR0014005DA7 19.080000 EUR 45 XPAR OD_7O4x8t8-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T10:47:20Z FR0014005DA7 19.080000 EUR 28 XPAR OD_7O4x9jI-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T10:50:30Z FR0014005DA7 19.080000 EUR 38 XPAR OD_7O4xx3E-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T10:50:30Z FR0014005DA7 19.080000 EUR 162 XPAR OD_7O4xx3F-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T12:03:27Z FR0014005DA7 19.020000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7O5GJWH-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T12:08:28Z FR0014005DA7 19.000000 EUR 20 CCXE OD_7O5Ha1y-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T12:08:28Z FR0014005DA7 19.020000 EUR 400 XPAR OD_7O5Ha0x-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T12:08:30Z FR0014005DA7 19.000000 EUR 44 CCXE OD_7O5HaQs-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T12:08:30Z FR0014005DA7 19.000000 EUR 18 CCXE OD_7O5HaSX-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T12:08:30Z FR0014005DA7 19.000000 EUR 3 CCXE OD_7O5HaSY-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T12:17:24Z FR0014005DA7 19.000000 EUR 51 CCXE OD_7O5JpKo-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T13:45:33Z FR0014005DA7 19.020000 EUR 118 XPAR OD_7O5g1GX-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T14:13:59Z FR0014005DA7 19.100000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7O5nB2k-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T14:14:09Z FR0014005DA7 19.100000 EUR 6 XPAR OD_7O5nDaZ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T14:18:54Z FR0014005DA7 19.120000 EUR 126 CCXE OD_7O5oPue-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T14:33:04Z FR0014005DA7 19.100000 EUR 9 XPAR OD_7O5rz5T-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T14:54:59Z FR0014005DA7 19.220000 EUR 147 CCXE OD_7O5xV7j-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T14:55:00Z FR0014005DA7 19.220000 EUR 27 CCXE OD_7O5xVNo-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T14:55:01Z FR0014005DA7 19.220000 EUR 197 CCXE OD_7O5xVdy-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T14:59:56Z FR0014005DA7 19.160000 EUR 1 CCXE OD_7O5ykOv-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T15:02:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.160000 EUR 34 XPAR OD_7O5zHBI-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T15:03:46Z FR0014005DA7 19.160000 EUR 166 XPAR OD_7O5ziI6-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T15:04:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.160000 EUR 157 XPAR OD_7O5zmQl-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T15:04:11Z FR0014005DA7 19.160000 EUR 1 XPAR OD_7O5zok7-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T15:10:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.160000 EUR 42 XPAR OD_7O61I5V-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T15:10:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.160000 EUR 86 XPAR OD_7O61I5V-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T15:12:43Z FR0014005DA7 19.160000 EUR 15 XPAR OD_7O61xqE-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-20T15:14:23Z FR0014005DA7 19.160000 EUR 8 XPAR OD_7O62Nr8-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T07:29:53Z FR0014005DA7 19.180000 EUR 4 XPAR OD_7O9zy5F-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T09:39:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.240000 EUR 28 XPAR OD_7OAWeDa-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T09:39:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.240000 EUR 12 XPAR OD_7OAWeDM-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T09:39:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.240000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7OAWeDM-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T09:39:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.240000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7OAWeDN-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T09:39:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.240000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7OAWeDO-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T10:49:32Z FR0014005DA7 19.340000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7OAoERc-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T10:49:32Z FR0014005DA7 19.340000 EUR 15 XPAR OD_7OAoERg-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T10:49:32Z FR0014005DA7 19.340000 EUR 62 XPAR OD_7OAoERJ-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T10:49:32Z FR0014005DA7 19.340000 EUR 53 XPAR OD_7OAoERK-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T10:49:32Z FR0014005DA7 19.340000 EUR 136 XPAR OD_7OAoERL-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T10:49:32Z FR0014005DA7 19.340000 EUR 72 XPAR OD_7OAoERL-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T12:27:45Z FR0014005DA7 19.320000 EUR 66 XPAR OD_7OBCxaF-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T12:27:46Z FR0014005DA7 19.320000 EUR 34 XPAR OD_7OBCxf2-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T12:27:46Z FR0014005DA7 19.320000 EUR 58 XPAR OD_7OBCxf2-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T12:27:46Z FR0014005DA7 19.320000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7OBCxf6-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T12:34:49Z FR0014005DA7 19.300000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7OBEjtC-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T12:34:49Z FR0014005DA7 19.300000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7OBEjtD-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T12:34:49Z FR0014005DA7 19.300000 EUR 66 XPAR OD_7OBEjtE-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T12:34:49Z FR0014005DA7 19.300000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7OBEjtl-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T12:34:50Z FR0014005DA7 19.300000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7OBEjxn-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T12:39:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.300000 EUR 20 XPAR OD_7OBFnlg-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T12:46:52Z FR0014005DA7 19.300000 EUR 80 XPAR OD_7OBHltL-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T14:03:27Z FR0014005DA7 19.480000 EUR 278 XPAR OD_7OBb3Dn-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T14:15:29Z FR0014005DA7 19.460000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7OBe52y-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T14:15:29Z FR0014005DA7 19.460000 EUR 160 XPAR OD_7OBe52z-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T14:15:29Z FR0014005DA7 19.460000 EUR 47 XPAR OD_7OBe530-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T14:15:32Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7OBe5nN-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T14:15:32Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 119 XPAR OD_7OBe5nO-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T14:15:32Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 74 XPAR OD_7OBe5nS-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T14:15:32Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 48 XPAR OD_7OBe5nT-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T14:15:33Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 26 XPAR OD_7OBe64W-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T14:15:33Z FR0014005DA7 19.380000 EUR 2 XPAR OD_7OBe64X-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T14:38:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.420000 EUR 6 XPAR OD_7OBjl9E-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T14:46:03Z FR0014005DA7 19.420000 EUR 9 XPAR OD_7OBlm7U-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T14:46:25Z FR0014005DA7 19.420000 EUR 11 XPAR OD_7OBlryE-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T14:46:35Z FR0014005DA7 19.420000 EUR 110 XPAR OD_7OBlua3-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T14:46:35Z FR0014005DA7 19.420000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7OBluZZ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T14:46:37Z FR0014005DA7 19.420000 EUR 64 XPAR OD_7OBluzy-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T14:46:37Z FR0014005DA7 19.420000 EUR 106 XPAR OD_7OBluzz-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T14:46:37Z FR0014005DA7 19.420000 EUR 194 XPAR OD_7OBlv0F-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T14:46:37Z FR0014005DA7 19.420000 EUR 300 XPAR OD_7OBlv0G-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T14:46:37Z FR0014005DA7 19.420000 EUR 40 XPAR OD_7OBlv0H-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T14:46:38Z FR0014005DA7 19.420000 EUR 166 XPAR OD_7OBlvCB-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T14:46:43Z FR0014005DA7 19.420000 EUR 56 XPAR OD_7OBlwXo-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T14:46:43Z FR0014005DA7 19.420000 EUR 1 XPAR OD_7OBlwXo-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T14:48:13Z FR0014005DA7 19.420000 EUR 37 XPAR OD_7OBmK7W-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T14:56:12Z FR0014005DA7 19.420000 EUR 112 XPAR OD_7OBoKf7-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T14:59:56Z FR0014005DA7 19.420000 EUR 30 XPAR OD_7OBpGpc-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T14:59:56Z FR0014005DA7 19.420000 EUR 28 XPAR OD_7OBpGpd-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T14:59:56Z FR0014005DA7 19.420000 EUR 67 XPAR OD_7OBpGpX-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T14:59:56Z FR0014005DA7 19.420000 EUR 17 XPAR OD_7OBpGpZ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T15:00:12Z FR0014005DA7 19.420000 EUR 46 XPAR OD_7OBpKxC-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T15:09:25Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 100 CCXE OD_7OBrf3o-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T15:15:49Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 30 CCXE OD_7OBtGiU-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T15:16:12Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 56 CCXE OD_7OBtMsK-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T15:20:12Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 14 CCXE OD_7OBuNIZ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T15:20:12Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 52 XPAR OD_7OBuN83-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T15:20:12Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 113 XPAR OD_7OBuNIh-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T15:21:52Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 52 CCXE OD_7OBun8f-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T15:23:47Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 34 CCXE OD_7OBvHD8-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T15:28:27Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 32 XPAR OD_7OBwRyL-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-21T15:29:37Z FR0014005DA7 19.400000 EUR 7 CCXE OD_7OBwkF5-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth