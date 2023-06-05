Ubitransport becomes Matawan and sets out to conquer Europe

Taking advantage of its presence at the 64th UITP (International Association of Public Transport) summit, Ubitransport, the intelligent transport systems expert, has today announced that it is becoming Matawan to embody its convictions and accelerate the deployment of new networks in France and abroad.

Jean-Paul Medioni, president founder of Matawan, Jérôme Tredan, CEO of Matawan | ©Martin Lagardère

Equipping more than 300 networks, Ubitransport has established itself as France's leading provider of cloud solutions for managing and optimising public transport in all urban and rural areas.

A member of French Tech 120 for the past 4 years, Ubitransport has become Matawan to accelerate the roll-out of its offering in France and Europe and to become the digital mobility platform that connects public transport to other modes of mobility.

In just 10 years, Ubitransport, which today employs 250 people and is aiming for sales of ¬50 million, has succeeded in establishing itself as the benchmark SaaS platform in the world of mobility. Adopting the cloud early on for greater flexibility, technical possibilities and to lower costs, Ubitransport has rapidly established itself in France as the leader in connected ticketing, equipping 65% of regions.

This approach has enabled Ubitransport to provide solutions for millions of users by opening up sparsely populated areas, making inclusive and sustainable mobility part of its DNA from the outset. These are major assets which, coupled with the expertise of its teams, its innovative solutions and its hypergrowth, have earned the French scale-up more than forty awards, and in 2022 it was the only French company to be named in the prestigious international Red Herring Top 100 Global1 ranking.

"Matawan is designed to support the major changes that mobility is undergoing today. We know that the choices each of us makes when it comes to getting around are linked to economic, environmental and social issues. With our solutions for managing and optimising public transport modes, we want to act to accelerate the modal shift towards inclusive and environmentally friendly modes," says Jérôme Tredan, CEO of Matawan.

A new identity to embody its convictions and ambitions

Following a dynamic growth that has enabled it to meet the needs of public transport authorities and operators in terms of user mobility management, Ubitransport is giving a new momentum to its development by becoming Matawan and setting out to conquer new territories in France and abroad.

Matawan, which takes its name from "Mobility Any Time. Any Where. Any Node", defends the vision of mobility that is accessible anytime, anywhere, whatever the mode of mobility used, thus combining accessibility, simplicity and freedom. Multimodality is at the heart of the company's strategy.

Already number 1 in France2 and operating in a large number of territories, both in metropolitan and overseas France, as well as in Canada and Switzerland, Matawan is strengthening its desire to conquer international markets with this new identity and the appointment of Bruno PINEIRO to the position of Sales Lead in Spain. He will be responsible for developing Matawan's activities on the Iberian peninsula, opening up our reach within the Southern Europe zone.

Four pillars to accelerate the take-up of public transport

With over 10 years experience in SaaS mobility software, Matawan is rethinking its offering to simplify everyday travel. It is now divided into 4 complementary pillars to meet the needs of ticket management and payment, mobility rights, service quality and data management.

WanFare: a ticketing solution At the origin of disruptive technologies, Matawan is innovating and accelerating in connected ticketing services. WanFare makes it possible to sell, validate and inspect mobility rights in real time. This interoperable cloud-based offering eliminates the barriers to travelling across different transport networks, whatever the mode of mobility used.

WanPay: an electronic payment solution With WanPay, Matawan has developed an electronic payment system that makes it easy to pay for mobility using a contactless bank card. Thanks to open payment, this service offers unrivalled freedom and flexibility to users, who can be sure they are paying the right price for the journeys they make.

WanReport: reporting and service quality Because guaranteeing a high quality service is the central objective of any operator managing a transport network, Matawan enables you to monitor your service in real time: station accessibility, reliability of passenger information, infrastructure compliance and collaborative corrective maintenance.

WanData : mobility intelligence Thanks to the data it collects and cross-references, Matawan helps public transport authorities and operators gain a better understanding of mobility services used in the area, so that they can optimise the performance and quality of their networks. They can rethink route layouts, stops and timetables in a well-informed way.

R&D for the common good

Faced with the challenges of reducing car dependency and regional budget constraints, the visionary company is helping to transform transport networks. It is actively contributing to the revitalisation of rural areas and the fluidity of urban areas by promoting interconnectivity.

Determined to be a high-impact company acting in favour of mobility in the public interest, Matawan wants to build free, inclusive and sustainable mobility through 3 objectives:

Promote single ticket travel by linking public transport to other modes of mobility;

Improve network service quality and simplify travel for everyone;

Help reduce the carbon footprint of journeys.

Matawan has chosen to structure and manage its CSR approach, and to have its commitments recognised by becoming a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact3.

After 7 self-funded years, Matawan completed its only fundraising to date (¬45 million) in 2019 to support its structuring. The scale-up continues to innovate and devotes an annual budget of ¬15 million to research and development to support efficient and responsible mobility.

A real gem, as Matawan has developed it has been able to build on its strengths and aims to establish itself as a French champion of international mobility.

1 The Red Herring Top 100 Global awards, organised by the renowned American magazine Red Herring since 1996, recognise the 100 companies judged to be the most promising and innovative in North America, Europe and Asia by a panel of investors and decision-makers. 2 Number of public transport networks equipped with connected ticketing systems. 3 UN initiative launched in 2000 to encourage companies worldwide to adopt a socially responsible attitude by committing to integrate and promote several principles relating to human rights, international labour standards, the environment and the fight against corruption.

About Matawan

Matawan, formerly Ubitransport, simplifies everyday travel by connecting public transport to all modes of mobility. By combining ticketing, electronic payment, quality of service and data management solutions, its SaaS (Software as a Service) platform helps to improve user service, promote single ticket travel and reduce the carbon footprint of journeys. As a partner to public transport authorities and operators, everyday Matawan works at the heart of towns and regions to promote mobility that is useful to the public, free, inclusive and sustainable.

Multi-awarded since its creation in 2012 in Mâcon (France), Matawan has positioned itself as a key player in French Tech, joining the FT120 four years ago. More information at www.matawan-mobility.com

