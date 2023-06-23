Communication to ORPEA of Two Expert Reports Drawn Up at the Request of the Insolvency Judge Appointed in the Context of the Accelerated Safeguard Procedure

Regulatory News:

ORPEA (Paris:ORP):

By order of the court-appointed insolvency judge in the context of ORPEA's accelerated safeguard procedure, the firm Ledouble, acting as an independent financial expert, was appointed to draw up two valuation reports with a view to implementing ORPEA's financial restructuring.

The court-appointed administrators have today sent these reports, intended for the bodies involved in the proceedings, to ORPEA.

These two expert reports relate to:

the valuation of the ORPEA group as a going concern: this report leads the independent expert to propose a range of values of between ¬6 billion and ¬7 billion;

the valuation of ORPEA SA in a liquidation scenario, including a scenario for the sale of individual assets and a scenario for the sale of all ORPEA assets to a acquirer: this report leads the independent expert to consider that the best estimate of liquidation value is comprised between ¬2.6 billion and ¬3.7 billion.

These two valuation reports are available on ORPEA's website in the "Restructuring" section [link].

About ORPEA

ORPEA is a leading global player, expert in providing care for all types of frailty. The Group operates in 21 countries and covers three core businesses: care for the elderly (nursing homes, assisted living facilities, homecare and services), post-acute and rehabilitation care and mental health care (specialized clinics). It has more than 76,000 employees and welcomes more than 267,000 patients and residents each year.

https://www.orpea-group.com/en

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230623711478/en/

Investor Relations ORPEA Benoit Lesieur Investor Relations Director b.lesieur@orpea.net

Toll-free number for shareholders: 0 805 480 480

Investor Relations NewCap Dusan Oresansky Tel.: 01 44 71 94 94 ORPEA@newcap.eu

Press Relations ORPEA Isabelle Herrier-Naufle Press Relations Director Tel.: 07 70 29 53 74 i.herrier-naufle@orpea.net Image7 Charlotte Le Barbier // Laurence Heilbronn 06 78 37 27 60 - 06 89 87 61 37 clebarbier@image7.frlheilbronn@image7.fr