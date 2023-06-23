AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Communication to ORPEA of Two Expert Reports Drawn Up at the Request of the Insolvency Judge Appointed in the Context of the Accelerated Safeguard Procedure

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

ORPEA (Paris:ORP):

By order of the court-appointed insolvency judge in the context of ORPEA's accelerated safeguard procedure, the firm Ledouble, acting as an independent financial expert, was appointed to draw up two valuation reports with a view to implementing ORPEA's financial restructuring.

The court-appointed administrators have today sent these reports, intended for the bodies involved in the proceedings, to ORPEA.

These two expert reports relate to:

  • the valuation of the ORPEA group as a going concern: this report leads the independent expert to propose a range of values of between ¬6 billion and ¬7 billion;
  • the valuation of ORPEA SA in a liquidation scenario, including a scenario for the sale of individual assets and a scenario for the sale of all ORPEA assets to a acquirer: this report leads the independent expert to consider that the best estimate of liquidation value is comprised between ¬2.6 billion and ¬3.7 billion.

These two valuation reports are available on ORPEA's website in the "Restructuring" section [link].

About ORPEA

ORPEA is a leading global player, expert in providing care for all types of frailty. The Group operates in 21 countries and covers three core businesses: care for the elderly (nursing homes, assisted living facilities, homecare and services), post-acute and rehabilitation care and mental health care (specialized clinics). It has more than 76,000 employees and welcomes more than 267,000 patients and residents each year.

https://www.orpea-group.com/en

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230623711478/en/

Investor Relations ORPEA Benoit Lesieur Investor Relations Director b.lesieur@orpea.net

Toll-free number for shareholders: 0 805 480 480

Investor Relations NewCap Dusan Oresansky Tel.: 01 44 71 94 94 ORPEA@newcap.eu

Press Relations ORPEA Isabelle Herrier-Naufle Press Relations Director Tel.: 07 70 29 53 74 i.herrier-naufle@orpea.net Image7 Charlotte Le Barbier // Laurence Heilbronn 06 78 37 27 60 - 06 89 87 61 37 clebarbier@image7.frlheilbronn@image7.fr

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Orpea

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Meinung

    Drei Fragen an Bernecker

     · Uhr · onvista
  2. onvista Mahlzeit

    Tesla | HelloFresh | Neuer Lithium-Wert im Depot

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. DAX Tagesrückblick

    Vierter Verlusttag in Folge - HelloFresh-Aktie mit Kurssprung

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden