Tineco FLOOR ONE S6: The Latest Family Hero in the Form of a Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Tineco, developer and manufacturer of innovative household appliances and floor cleaners, is launching the FLOOR ONE S6, a new smart wet and dry cleaner. Perfect for families with young children and pets, FLOOR ONE S6 replaces traditional buckets and mops, by simultaneously vacuuming and cleaning, even the most stubborn food and liquid spills.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230926934162/en/

Tineco FLOOR ONE S6 (Photo: Business Wire)

Increasingly Smart

The new floor cleaner is smart in every sense. With the MHCBS technology, FLOOR ONE S6 ensures a balanced flow of clean water and recycles the dirty water, while the 450 RPM roller speed, combined with the scraper near the roller, leaves no water or dirt residue.

The Dual-edge cleaning makes it easy to clean along baseboards and in hard-to-reach areas with precision up to 1 cm.

The 3.6-inch full-color LCD screen guides users in the daily use of the device, providing real-time cleaning status and any error messages.

Autonomy and Maneuverability

The performance of the new FLOOR ONE S6 allows for uninterrupted cleaning of up to 230 square meters. With a runtime of 35 minutes, the floor cleaner is equipped with the iLoop sensor that helps detect areas that require cleaning.

Furthermore, with the Ultra mode, FLOOR ONE S6 electrolyzes tap water, cleaning the floor without the use of harsh detergents.

Weighing only 4.5 kg, the new floor cleaner features improved edge cleaning capabilities, enabling it to clean baseboards and hard-to-reach areas effectively.

The FLOOR ONE S6 is now available nationwide on Amazon in Italy with a suggested retail price of 599 euros.

For more information about Tineco and the complete range of floor care solutions, please visit https://it.tineco.com/.

About Tineco

Founded in 1998, Tineco is dedicated to developing high-quality household electronics that are helpful, easy to use, and intelligent. With over two decades of experience in the household cleaning industry, Tineco never stops innovating and is committed to creating a simple, intelligent life for everyone.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230926934162/en/

candice.dong@tineco.com