TaCa Healthcare is Revolutionizing the Healthcare Industry by Making Elective Secondary Care Surgeries More Affordable and Accessible.

Founded by Bidhan Chowdhury and Abhinav Sharma, this healthcare startup has developed an innovative model that significantly reduces the cost of elective surgeries, making them more affordable for patients.

The cost of healthcare is a major challenge in India and around the world, often causing patients to delay or forgo necessary surgeries. Recognizing this issue, TaCa Healthcare set out to offer a cost-effective solution. By leveraging an asset-light model, they are able to reduce the overall cost of elective surgeries by up to 50 percent, making them accessible to a broader population and lessening the burden on insurance payors, corporate payors, and government payors.

Traditional hospitals often struggle to offer elective secondary surgeries at lower costs due to their structure and associated overhead expenses. TaCa Healthcare aims to break free from these limitations by reimagining the dynamics of the elective surgery segment. They prioritize superior service and affordability, delivering high-quality healthcare to patients in India.

A technology-driven approach is at the core of TaCa Healthcare's operations. They harness various digital technologies to connect patients with their platform and address inquiries and concerns through a panel of experienced surgeons. Additionally, by setting up smaller facilities for elective surgeries and renting operation theaters from hospitals, TaCa Healthcare avoids the costs associated with establishing and maintaining large hospital facilities.

One of the most significant aspects of TaCa Healthcare is their commitment to affordability and service excellence. They are able to perform elective surgeries at costs comparable to government schemes like Ayushman Bharat in India. For example, under Ayushman Bharat, a lap chole (laparoscopic cholecystectomy) surgery costs only USD 223, while private hospitals may charge significantly more. TaCa Healthcare focuses on short-stay elective surgeries such as gall bladder stone removal, hernia repair, appendix removal, and knee replacement surgeries, making them accessible to a wider range of patients.

Since its launch, TaCa Healthcare has already touched the lives of over 45,000 patients and successfully operated on more than 2,500 individuals. They have plans for further expansion, aiming to reach 40-45 cities in India by the end of the year and expand internationally to the Middle East, Africa, and selected European countries within the next 2 to 3 years. Initially, TaCa Healthcare focused on establishing a strong foundation before seeking external funding, prioritizing the delivery of high-quality care and convincing prospective patients of their value proposition. However, they are now planning to pursue external funding to scale their operations.

Overall, TaCa Healthcare's innovative model, affordability, and dedication to patient care position them as a game-changer in the healthcare industry. Their efforts to make elective secondary care surgeries more accessible and affordable will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the lives of many patients.

