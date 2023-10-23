Business Park Sofia Appoints Konstantin Pavlov as Chief Financial Officer

Business Park Sofia has appointed financial expert Konstantin Pavlov as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

With over 25 years of experience, Pavlov has a stellar track record driving financial strategy for leading corporations. He joins from CTP Europe, where as Director of Finance and Accounting he spearheaded a pivotal financial optimization.

Throughout his accomplished career, Pavlov has demonstrated deep commitment to financial excellence across various industries. His strategic acumen makes him a valuable addition to the team.

As CFO, Pavlov will leverage his expertise to accelerate the company's financial vision as it continues expanding its improvement plan. Initiatives include revamping the growth strategy and optimizing financial operations.

"Konstantin's extensive financial experience will be instrumental as we drive strategic initiatives that enhance our facilities and services," said Jordan Krastev, Managing Director.

"I'm thrilled to join this talented team and enable the inspired business excellence happening here daily," Pavlov remarked. "My aim is to provide the strategic foundations to foster innovation and growth."

Pavlov's leadership in strategic planning and forecasting will be critical to supporting Business Park Sofia's mission of delivering an unmatched experience. His appointment reinforces its commitment to strengthening financial operations and ensuring continued success.

About Business Park Sofia:

Business Park Sofia is a leading office real-estate developer and property manager based in Bulgaria, operating the largest office park in Central & Eastern Europe (CEE). With a commitment to excellence and a dedication to providing top-notch services to its clients, Business Park Sofia has earned a reputation for innovation and quality in the commercial office space industry. Business Park Sofia is the home to approximately 75% of all Fortune 500 and multinational tenants doing business in the CEE region.

Notes: Business Park Sofia (www.businesspark-sofia.com) is been driven by a vision to create the ideal environment for business excellence. As Bulgaria's first and largest office park, located in the thriving capital Sofia, it brings together over 130 leading local and international companies in an inspired community that enables growth. With Class A office spaces tailored to enterprise needs, abundant amenities and a dedication to convenience, Business Park Sofia empowers companies of all sizes and industries to reach their potential. The embodiment of the modern, adaptive business park - where efficiency and flexibility come together to give enterprises a competitive advantage.

