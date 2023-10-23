Tineco Unveils the Floor One S7 Steam, Its New Intelligent Vacuum Cleaner to Sanitize All the Rooms in Your Home

Tineco, a pioneer in the field of floor care and smart home appliances, introduces its latest device: the FLOOR ONE S7 Steam, the ultimate cleaning solution that will transform your cleaning routine.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231022190693/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

This 3-in-1 vacuum, mop, and steam cleaner will redefine the way you clean floors, making it faster, more efficient, and more effective.

Clean and sanitize simultaneously:

With the 3-in-1 device, it is now possible to clean and sanitize hard floors simultaneously, for a deep cleaning while significantly reducing cleaning time. No more juggling between multiple cleaning appliances; this all-in-one solution is designed to simplify your life.

HyperSteam Technology - Say goodbye to stubborn stains:

The advanced HyperSteam technology releases steam at a temperature of 140°C, melting grease and stubborn stains on floors. A soft roller gently cleans floors with fresh water for a flawless finish. Two steam modes effectively tackle different types of stubborn stains, leaving floors spotless.

The revolution of the "Pouch Cell" battery: Improved lifespan and safety.

Unlike traditional batteries, this one offers a lifespan three times longer than other cleaning devices, setting a new standard in the industry. Indeed, the "Pouch Cell" battery can withstand daily use and charging, thereby extending the device's lifespan.

Continuous brush washing with MHCBS technology:

The MHCBS" technology ensures spotless floors. It efficiently recycles dirty water using a reliable internal brush scraper, continuously washing and rinsing with fresh water at a constant speed of 450 rotations per minute (RPM).

Cordless, lightweight, and self-propelled cleaning - The cordless and lightweight design with self-propulsion gives you complete freedom to clean wherever and whenever you want, without any constraints.

Multi-stage self-cleaning systems:

Not only does the S7 Steam clean floors, but it also cleans itself automatically. By using clean water and hot steam, it thoroughly cleans and sanitizes the brush roller and hoses. The centrifugal drying effectively removes water to prevent recontamination. This way, the device stays clean and ready for the next use.

The new S7 Steam vacuum cleaner is available today on Tineco's official web store and on Amazon for 699 EUR.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

For more information, please visit https://www.tineco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231022190693/en/

Chris.lxg@tineco.com