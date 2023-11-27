With Globalization Accelerating, VOYAH is Officially Released in the Netherlands

On November 24th, the Dutch Fully Charged Live Europe Auto Show officially opened. Dongfeng Motor Import & Export Co., Ltd. cooperated with VOYAH Automobile, bringing VOYAH FREE and VOYAH DREAM to the exhibition, and VOYAH officially entered the Dutch market.

Event site and representative models of VOYAH (Photo: Business Wire)

At the world's first home energy & electric vehicle exhibition, products such as VOYAH FREE and VOYAH DREAM made stunning appearances, attracting many media, automotive industry experts and potential customers to stop and watch. Kjeld Riegen, head of VOYAH of Gomes Noord Group in the Netherlands, said that VOYAH's entry into the Netherlands will provide local users with new high-end travel options. VOYAH FREE and VOYAH DREAM are the pinnacle of our pursuit of excellence, which will inject new vitality into the Dutch automobile market. We will also be committed to providing users with the latest high-end new energy vehicles, excellent customer service and unparalleled car buying experience.

As the first flagship electric luxury MPV of VOYAH, VOYAH DREAM has an aluminum chassis with front double wishbone and rear five links and comes standard with four-wheel drive and air suspension with magic carpet function +CDC. The maximum power can reach 420kw and the maximum torque is 840 N·m, and the comprehensive range of CLTC is 1231km. The appearance is classic and noble, the interior design is exquisite, and the space is quite spacious. VOYAH DREAM's advantages such as large space and comfort are highly praised by on-site users. In addition to the VOYAH DREAM, VOYAH brought its performance-level intelligent electric SUV -- VOYAH FREE. As the first overseas vehicle of VOYAH in Europe, FREE has body of nearly 5 meters and wheelbase of nearly 3 meters. At the same time, it is customized for European regulations and localization needs, and the product strength is even better.

Freedom to explore, reach your dream with passion. VOYAH is committed to becoming a "Voyager of Electric Mobility" and adhering to the brand concept of "light, quiet and elegant". In the future, VOYAH will continue to expand its overseas map, and more new models will be included in VOYAH family, improving the global layout and product matrix of VOYAH automobile.

