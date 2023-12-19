TINECO to Present Its Latest Innovations at CES 2024

Tineco, a global leader in smart home solutions, will be present at CES 2024, taking place from January 9 to 12, 2024, in Las Vegas to showcase its latest innovations.

Tineco reaffirms its commitment to excellence by unveiling an innovative range of products designed to simplify and enhance everyday life. These new releases include advanced cleaning solutions, smart connected devices, and cutting-edge technologies that redefine industry standards. Through these new launches, Tineco demonstrates its commitment to creating a future where technology simplifies daily life. Tineco invites you to visit its booth at CES 2024 for an exclusive immersion into the world of innovation. Come and meet the brand representatives and be among the first to test the latest releases.

Practical information: Tineco will be present at booth 52728 at the Venetian Expo.

About Tineco Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

