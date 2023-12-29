CLARIANE: 2024 Financial Communication Calendar

Regulatory News:

CLARIANE SE (Paris:CLARI):

February 28, 2024: 2023 annual earnings

April 25, 2024: Q1 2024 revenue

June 13, 2024: 2024 General Meeting

July 30, 2024: Revenue and results for the first half-year 2024

October 23, 2024: Q3 2024 revenue

This calendar is purely indicative and may be modified.

Publications will be issued after the close of trade on Euronext Paris.

