CLARIANE: 2024 Financial Communication Calendar
Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:
CLARIANE SE (Paris:CLARI):
February 28, 2024: 2023 annual earnings
April 25, 2024: Q1 2024 revenue
June 13, 2024: 2024 General Meeting
July 30, 2024: Revenue and results for the first half-year 2024
October 23, 2024: Q3 2024 revenue
This calendar is purely indicative and may be modified.
Publications will be issued after the close of trade on Euronext Paris.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231229849864/en/
CLARIANE