Original-Research: Cenit AG (von GBC AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Cenit AG - from GBC AG Classification of GBC AG to Cenit AG Company Name: Cenit AG ISIN: DE0005407100 Reason for the research: Research Report (Anno) Recommendation: BUY Target price: 20.55 EUR Target price on sight of: 31.12.2024 Last rating change: Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann Sales and earnings in line with expectations; "CENIT 2025" confirmed and further growth expected for 2024; Acquisitions to take place shortly With total annual sales of EUR 184.72 million (previous year: EUR 162.15 million), CENIT AG slightly exceeded both its own guidance (approx. EUR 180 million) and our previous estimates (EUR 181.61 million). The company benefited in particular from the high level of M&A activity in recent financial years, which continued in the 2023 financial year with the acquisition of three new companies. The new companies contributed EUR 7.84 million to total sales for the first time, meaning that inorganic growth accounted for 4.8% of the total sales increase of 13.9%. However, organic growth of 9.1% also benefited from a base effect, as ISR, which was acquired in the 2022 financial year, was included for the full year for the first time in 2023. As the new companies, particularly ISR with the highest sales, generate their sales primarily in the area of consulting and services, consulting sales rose particularly strongly by 33.5% to EUR 74.38 million (previous year: EUR 55.72 million). At the same time, sales of third-party software rose by 5.2% to EUR 92.70 million (previous year: EUR 88.14 million). By contrast, sales of own software fell slightly to EUR 16.79 million (previous year: EUR 17.71 million), which is mainly due to the ongoing transformation towards SaaS sales. At the end of the transformation, sales will be easier to plan, which is already the case at CENIT AG with a recurring sales share of 53.5%. The strong increase in sales is also reflected in a significant improvement in EBIT to EUR 9.22 million (previous year: EUR 6.31 million). This would have been even higher, but was offset by M&A-related extraordinary expenses (EUR 0.64 million) and increased PPA amortisation. In addition, personnel expenses rose sharply as a result of acquisitions, but also due to salary increases and inflation compensation payments. Despite the increase in EBIT, earnings after taxes were down on the previous year at EUR 4.50 million (previous year: EUR 6.28 million). This is primarily due to higher interest expenses. On the one hand, outstanding bank liabilities increased significantly in preparation for the inorganic growth. On the other hand, the financial result included write-downs on financial instruments. The Management Board of CENIT expects an increase in sales in the range of EUR 195 million to EUR 202 million for the current 2024 financial year and anticipates an improvement in the EBIT margin to 6.0% (previous year: 5.0%). At the same time, the 'CENIT 2025' plan was confirmed, according to which an increase in total sales to EUR 300 million and an increase in the EBIT margin to at least 8% is to be achieved by 2025. To this end, two to three acquisitions are to be made each year. Although the company is in advanced negotiations regarding an acquisition, we have not yet included this in our estimates. We therefore expect sales of EUR 200.42 million and EBIT of EUR 12.01 million for the current 2024 financial year. This growth should be achieved solely through the full-year inclusion of the companies acquired in 2023. We forecast sales growth of 8.0% in each of the following years and expect a gradual increase in the EBIT margin. However, due to the lack of inorganic growth in our planning, this is below the expectations of 'CENIT 2025'. As part of our DCF valuation model, we have determined a target price of EUR 20.55 (previously: EUR 20.90). We continue to assign a BUY rating. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/29379.pdf Contact for questions ++++++++++++++++

