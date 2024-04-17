The New FLOOR ONE S7 FlashDry from Tineco with Effective Quick-Drying Function

Tineco, leader in the sector of home cleaning technologies, is pleased to announce the new Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 FlashDry, an innovative solution capable of making floor cleaning more effective, efficient and hygienic than ever before.

Thanks to the brand-new FlashDry technology, this latest version of floor washer from Tineco is capable of carrying out rapid drying and making household cleaning easier in terms of time-saving and effectiveness. Equipped with a SmoothPower self-propulsion system, the FLOOR ONE S7 FlashDry helps users move forwards and backwards easily while using the device.

Thorough cleaning and self-cleaning

Equipped with the FlashDry self-cleaning system, Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 FlashDry uses 70°C water to effectively dissolve stains and deeply clean both the tube and the brush roller.

The self-cleaning cycle ensures excellent results in just 2 minutes of washing, followed by a 5-minute FlashDry drying, which allows you to have the roller dry, clean and odor-free in a very short time. This cleaning system allows you to maintain a completely sanitized environment, therefore ideal for children and those who live with animals.

Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 FlashDry also features a balanced pressure water flow, which ensures the cleanliness of floor thanks to continuous washing with fresh water and efficient recycling of dirty water, with a constant flow of water at 450 rotations per minute.

Prolonged autonomy and precise cleaning

With 40 minutes of autonomy, Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 FlashDry allows you to clean for long periods by carrying out fewer recharges, fewer emptyings and fewer fillings. Thanks to the Tineco iLoop" system which constantly regulates the battery power and clean and dirty water, the level of dirt is able to be detected, suction power and water flow can be adjusted accordingly.

Additionally, edge cleaning on both sides ensures that no area is overlooked when cleaning your home.

Availability and additional information

Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 FlashDry is available on Amazon at a price of ¬799.00.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner and has been driving innovation in the smart household appliance category ever since. Tineco specializes in developing advanced, smart technologies that make everyday household products smarter and easier to use. With the PURE ONE vacuum cleaner portfolio and the introduction of the first smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner line on the market - the FLOOR ONE series - Tineco has quickly become a leader in the smart household appliance category.

