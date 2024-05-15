Advicenne Announces the Approval of All Resolutions Supported by the Board of Directors at Its Combined General Meeting

Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of shareholders of Advicenne (Euronext Growth Paris ALDVI - FR0013296746) (Paris:ALDVI), a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative treatments for those suffering from rare renal diseases, met on May 14, 2024, at 10 a.m. at 262, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré - 75008 Paris - France.

The Combined General Meeting adopted all the resolutions put to the vote concerning the approval of the statutory financial statements, the granting to the Board of Directors of financial delegations and of the delegation allowing the allocation of share warrants, with the exception of the 16th resolution which was rejected, in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors. The results of the vote by resolution are available on the Company's website in the Investors section (https://advicenne.com/investors/).

ABOUT ADVICENNE

Advicenne (Euronext:ALDVI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company founded in 2007, specializing in the development of innovative treatments in Nephrology. Its lead product Sibnayal® has received Marketing Approval for distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA) in EU and GB. ADV7103 is currently in late-stage development in cystinuria in Europe and in dRTA and cystinuria in the US and Canada. Headquartered in Paris, Advicenne, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017, has now been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since its transfer on March 30, 2022. For additional information, see: https://advicenne.com/.

