Original-Research: Grand City Properties SA (von First Berlin Equity Research...

Original-Research: Grand City Properties SA - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Grand City Properties SA Company Name: Grand City Properties SA ISIN: LU0775917882 Reason for the research: Dreimonatsbericht Recommendation: Kaufen from: 17.05.2024 Target price: EUR13,70 Target price on sight of: 12 Monate Last rating change: - Analyst: Ellis Acklin First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 12,90 auf EUR 13,70. Zusammenfassung: Der Dreimonatsbericht zeigte erneut eine gute operative Leistung, angeführt von einem Mietwachstum auf vergleichbarer Basis (LFL) von 3,4%, während sich der Anstieg der Finanzierungskosten abschwächt. Wir gehen davon aus, dass sich diese operative Dynamik fortsetzen wird, da es keinerlei Anzeichen dafür gibt, dass sich die akute Wohnungsknappheit in Deutschland in absehbarer Zeit verbessern wird. Die Kapitalstruktur wurde im vergangenen Jahr durch Maßnahmen zum Schuldenabbau, die Erhöhung der Bankschulden und zuletzt durch das erfolgreiche Umtauschangebot für die Perpetual Notes neu gestaltet. Das solidere Finanzprofil dürfte dazu beitragen, das Unternehmen vor künftigen makroökonomischen Turbulenzen zu schützen. Wir sind der Meinung, dass die scheinbar endlose Negativstory des deutschen Immobilienmarktes so gut wie ausgestanden ist und erwarten, dass sich die GCP-Aktie (+13% seit Jahresanfang) weiter erholen wird. Wir bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung mit einem Kursziel von EUR13,70 (zuvor: EUR12,90). First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 12.90 to EUR 13.70. Abstract: Q1 reporting again featured a good operating performance led by 3.4% LFL rental growth, while the rise in financing costs is tailing off. We expect operational momentum to continue with absolutely no sign of Germany's acute flat shortage improving any time soon. The capital structure has been revamped over the past year by deleveraging measures, increased secured debt, and, most recently, the successful perpetual note exchange offer. The more robust financial profile should help protect the company from any future macro turbulence. We think the seemingly endless negative story of the German property market has about played out, and we expect GCP shares (+13% YTD) to continue to rebound. We remain Buy-rated on GCP with a EUR13.7 target price (old: EUR12.9). Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/29805.pdf Contact for questions First Berlin Equity Research GmbH Herr Gaurav Tiwari Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686 web: www.firstberlin.com E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com -------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.------------------- The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. °