EQS-PVR: STRABAG SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

This notice constitutes an update information with regard to a transaction announced in the ad hoc disclosure of Raiffeisen Bank International AG as of 19 December 2023, the major holdings notifications as of 21 December 2023 and 22 March 2024 respectively and the ad hoc disclosure as of 8 May 2024: as disclosed on 8 May 2024, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has decided to walk away from the acquisition of 28,500,000 shares in STRABAG SE via its Russian subsidiary AO Raiffeisenbank from Russian based MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited. Because of the termination of the agreement with MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited (which became effective on 18 May 2024), RBI no longer holds any financial / other instruments pursuant to section 131 para 1 No 2 Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) with regard to voting rights in shares of STRABAG SE.