Original-Research: Grand City Properties SA (von First Berlin Equity Research...

^ Original-Research: Grand City Properties SA - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH 15.08.2024 / 15:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Grand City Properties SA Company Name: Grand City Properties SA ISIN: LU0775917882 Reason for the research: Sechsmonatsbericht Recommendation: Kaufen from: 15.08.2024 Target price: EUR14,40 Target price on sight of: 12 Monate Last rating change: - Analyst: Ellis Acklin First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 13,70 auf EUR 14,40. Zusammenfassung: Der Sechsmonatsbericht zeigte erneut eine gute operative Leistung, angeführt von einem Mietwachstum auf vergleichbarer Basis (LFL) von 3,4%, während die Finanzierungskosten niedriger als erwartet ausfielen. Die gute Marktdynamik veranlasste das Management, den Ausblick für 2024 zu erhöhen, und wir haben unsere Prognosen für 2024 auf die Mitte der neuen FFO-1-Guidance (EUR180 Mio. bis EUR190 Mio.) angehoben. Der Vermieter emittierte nach dem H1-Bericht auch erfolgreich seine erste Anleihe seit 2021. Die EUR500 Mio. Series Y Anleihe wurde 7-fach überzeichnet, und GCP kaufte außerdem ausstehende Anleihen im Wert von EUR238 Mio. zurück, um die Laufzeiten der Schulden zu verlängern und die Bilanz weiter zu stärken. Angesichts der wahrscheinlichen Zinssenkung der US-Notenbank im September scheint GCP das Schlimmste überstanden zu haben, und wir sind der Meinung, dass die neu gestaltete Bilanz des Vermieters selbst bei müden Anlegern auf Zustimmung stoßen dürfte. Wir bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung mit einem Kursziel von EUR14,40 (zuvor: EUR13,70). First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 13.70 to EUR 14.40. Abstract: Q2 reporting again featured a good operating performance led by 3.4% LFL rental growth, while financing costs came in lower than expected. Good market dynamics prompted management to bump up their 2024 outlook, and we have raised our 2024 forecasts to the midpoint of the new FFO 1 guide (EUR180m to EUR190m). Post reporting, the landlord also successfully issued its first bond since 2021. The Series Y EUR500m bond was 7x oversubscribed, and GCP also bought back some EUR238m in outstanding bonds to lengthen debt maturities and further bolster the balance sheet. With the Fed likely to cut rates in September, it appears GCP has weathered the worst of the storm, and we believe the landlord's revamped balance sheet should pass muster with even jaded investors. We maintain our Buy rating with a EUR14.4 TP (old: EUR13.7). Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30507.pdf Contact for questions: First Berlin Equity Research GmbH Herr Gaurav Tiwari Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686 web: www.firstberlin.com E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com