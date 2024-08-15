AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: Grand City Properties SA (von First Berlin Equity Research...

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^
Original-Research: Grand City Properties SA - from First Berlin Equity
Research GmbH

15.08.2024 / 15:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Grand City Properties
SA

     Company Name:                Grand City Properties SA
     ISIN:                        LU0775917882

     Reason for the research:     Sechsmonatsbericht
     Recommendation:              Kaufen
     from:                        15.08.2024
     Target price:                EUR14,40
     Target price on sight of:    12 Monate
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Ellis Acklin

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Grand City
Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin
bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 13,70 auf EUR
14,40.

Zusammenfassung:
Der Sechsmonatsbericht zeigte erneut eine gute operative Leistung, angeführt
von einem Mietwachstum auf vergleichbarer Basis (LFL) von 3,4%, während die
Finanzierungskosten niedriger als erwartet ausfielen. Die gute Marktdynamik
veranlasste das Management, den Ausblick für 2024 zu erhöhen, und wir haben
unsere Prognosen für 2024 auf die Mitte der neuen FFO-1-Guidance (EUR180 Mio.
bis EUR190 Mio.) angehoben. Der Vermieter emittierte nach dem H1-Bericht auch
erfolgreich seine erste Anleihe seit 2021. Die EUR500 Mio. Series Y Anleihe
wurde 7-fach überzeichnet, und GCP kaufte außerdem ausstehende Anleihen im
Wert von EUR238 Mio. zurück, um die Laufzeiten der Schulden zu verlängern und
die Bilanz weiter zu stärken. Angesichts der wahrscheinlichen Zinssenkung
der US-Notenbank im September scheint GCP das Schlimmste überstanden zu
haben, und wir sind der Meinung, dass die neu gestaltete Bilanz des
Vermieters selbst bei müden Anlegern auf Zustimmung stoßen dürfte. Wir
bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung mit einem Kursziel von EUR14,40 (zuvor:
EUR13,70).

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Grand City
Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his
BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 13.70 to EUR 14.40.

Abstract:
Q2 reporting again featured a good operating performance led by 3.4% LFL
rental growth, while financing costs came in lower than expected. Good
market dynamics prompted management to bump up their 2024 outlook, and we
have raised our 2024 forecasts to the midpoint of the new FFO 1 guide (EUR180m
to EUR190m). Post reporting, the landlord also successfully issued its first
bond since 2021. The Series Y EUR500m bond was 7x oversubscribed, and GCP also
bought back some EUR238m in outstanding bonds to lengthen debt maturities and
further bolster the balance sheet. With the Fed likely to cut rates in
September, it appears GCP has weathered the worst of the storm, and we
believe the landlord's revamped balance sheet should pass muster with even
jaded investors. We maintain our Buy rating with a EUR14.4 TP (old: EUR13.7).

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses
siehe die vollständige Analyse.




You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30507.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1969099 15.08.2024 CET/CEST

°
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Grand City Properties

onvista Premium-Artikel

onvista Trading-Impuls
AMD-Aktie: Licht am Ende des Tunnelsgestern, 17:03 Uhr · onvista
AMD-Aktie: Licht am Ende des Tunnels
Sachdividenden
Von Pyjama-Boni und Schoko-Dividenden11. Aug. · onvista-Partners
Von Pyjama-Boni und Schoko-Dividenden
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe KW32 (10.08.2024)10. Aug. · onvista
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe KW32 (10.08.2024)
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden