AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: Grand City Properties SA (von First Berlin Equity Research...

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^
Original-Research: Grand City Properties SA - from First Berlin Equity
Research GmbH

24.09.2024 / 16:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Grand City Properties
SA

     Company Name:                Grand City Properties SA
     ISIN:                        LU0775917882

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Kaufen
     from:                        24.09.2024
     Target price:                EUR15,10
     Target price on sight of:    12 Monate
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Ellis Acklin

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Grand City
Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin
bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 14,40 auf EUR
15,10.

Zusammenfassung:
Wir haben an der EPRA 2024-Konferenz in Berlin teilgenommen, um den Puls der
Immobilienbranche zu fühlen. Die Konferenz war gut besucht, und
überraschenderweise waren auch einige Akteure aus weit entfernten Ecken der
Welt dabei. Im Vergleich zum letzten Jahr war die Stimmung viel
optimistischer, und die meisten Teilnehmer waren der Meinung, dass das
Schlimmste des Abschwungs überstanden ist. Während der Veranstaltung hatten
wir die Gelegenheit, uns mit der Geschäftsführung von GCP zu treffen und
einige der lokalen Wohnimmobilien von Grand City aus erster Hand zu
besichtigen. Bei der Besichtigung wurden die Qualität und die Lage der
Objekte sowie die Strategie des Vermieters zur Neupositionierung von
unterdurchschnittlichen Objekten mit dem Ziel der Wertsteigerung
vorgestellt. Die Veranstaltung hinterließ einen guten Eindruck und bestärkte
uns in unserer Ansicht, dass GCP im weiteren Verlauf des Zyklus als
langfristiger Gewinner hervorgehen wird. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung
für GCP mit einem Kursziel von EUR15,10 (vorher: EUR14,40) bei, nachdem wir den
risikofreien Zinssatz in unserem Modell an die niedrigere Rendite der
deutschen 10-jährigen Anleihen angepasst haben.
First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Grand City
Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his
BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 14.40 to EUR 15.10.

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Grand City
Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his
BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 14.40 to EUR 15.10.

Abstract:
We attended the EPRA 2024 Conference in Berlin to take the pulse of the
property sector. Attendance was good, and surprisingly included several
stakeholders from far flung corners of the globe. Compared to last year, the
mood was much more upbeat with most participants optimistic that the worst
of the downcycle is over. During the event we had a chance to meet with GCP
brass and also get a first-hand look at some of Grand City's local
residential properties. The tour showcased their quality and locations, as
well as the landlord's strategy for repositioning underperforming assets to
unlock embedded upside. The event left a good impression and reinforced our
view that GCP will emerge a long-term winner as we progress through the
cycle. We remain Buy-rated on GCP with a EUR15.1 TP (old: EUR14.4) after
adjusting the risk free rate in our model to track German 10 year bonds.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses
siehe die vollständige Analyse.


You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30859.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1994679 24.09.2024 CET/CEST

°
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Grand City Properties

onvista Premium-Artikel

onvista Trading-Impuls
Zoom-Aktie vor Comeback? Diese charttechnischen Signale zählen jetztheute, 14:45 Uhr · onvista
Zoom-Aktie vor Comeback? Diese charttechnischen Signale zählen jetzt
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Hier liegen die Gefahren der allgemeinen ETF-Euphorie22. Sept. · Stefan Riße
Hier liegen die Gefahren der allgemeinen ETF-Euphorie
Commerzbank und Co.
Was du in Übernahme-Situationen beachten solltest21. Sept. · onvista-Partners
Was du in Übernahme-Situationen beachten solltest
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden