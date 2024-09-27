Original-Research: Sernova Corp (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: Sernova Corp - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

27.09.2024 / 12:41 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Sernova Corp

     Company Name:                Sernova Corp
     ISIN:                        CA81732W1041

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        27.09.2024
     Target price:                CAD1.90
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Christian Orquera

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Sernova
Corp. (ISIN: CA81732W1041). Analyst Christian Orquera reiterated his BUY
rating and decreased the price target from CAD 3.80 to CAD 1.90.

Abstract:
Sernova has presented interim data from the phase 1/2 clinical trial of its
Cell Pouch for treating type 1 diabetes (T1D) at the 2024 European
Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Madrid,
Spain. All six patients in Cohort A achieved sustained insulin independence
following islet transplantation, with the first patient maintaining insulin
independence for over four years before the Cell Pouch was removed due to
unrelated health issues. Importantly, the removed device demonstrated
safety, with no signs of fibrosis, tissue degradation, or structural changes
over the long term. This makes Sernova's Cell Pouch the only device that can
harbour functioning islets (capable of producing insulin, glucagon, and
somatostatin) that have remained healthy and active for more than five years
after initial transplantation into the Cell Pouch. Unfortunately, there were
delays in Cohort B due to immunosuppression issues in the first six
patients. The company now plans to report interim results by YE 2024
following the first implantation in a recently enrolled patient and final
data towards the end of Q1/25 or beginning of Q2/25; three additional
patients will also be enrolled over the next few months. In addition, the
company is on track to file an IND for the Cell Pouch in the indication
hypothyroidism towards year-end. Following recent developments at Sernova
(i.e. focus on 1G and 2G of T1D and hypothyroidism programmes, delay in
closing a non-dilutive strategic deal), we have updated our SOTP valuation
model and now see fair value for the share at CAD1.90 (previously CAD3.80).
We maintain our Buy rating.

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Sernova Corp. (ISIN:
CA81732W1041) veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian Orquera bestätigt seine
BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von CAD 3,80 auf CAD 1,90.

Zusammenfassung:
Sernova hat auf der Jahrestagung 2024 der European Association for the Study
of Diabetes (EASD) in Madrid, Spanien, Zwischenergebnisse aus der klinischen
Phase 1/2-Studie mit dem Cell Pouch zur Behandlung von Typ-1-Diabetes (T1D)
vorgestellt. Alle sechs Patienten in Kohorte A erreichten nach der
Inseltransplantation eine dauerhafte Insulinunabhängigkeit, wobei der erste
Patient mehr als vier Jahre lang insulinunabhängig blieb, bevor der Cell
Pouch aufgrund nicht damit zusammenhängender gesundheitlicher Probleme
entfernt wurde. Wichtig ist, dass sich das entfernte Device als sicher
erwies, ohne Anzeichen von Fibrose, Gewebeabbau oder strukturellen
Veränderungen über einen langen Zeitraum. Damit ist der Cell Pouch von
Sernova das einzige System, das funktionierende Inseln beherbergen kann (die
in der Lage sind, Insulin, Glukagon und Somatostatin zu produzieren), die
mehr als fünf Jahre nach der ersten Transplantation in den Cell Pouch gesund
und aktiv geblieben sind. Leider kam es in der Kohorte B aufgrund von
Problemen mit der Immunsuppression bei den ersten sechs Patienten zu
Verzögerungen. Das Unternehmen plant nun, nach der ersten Implantation bei
einem kürzlich aufgenommenen Patienten bis Ende 2024 Zwischenergebnisse und
gegen Ende des ersten oder Anfang des zweiten Quartals 2025 endgültige Daten
vorzulegen; drei weitere Patienten werden in den nächsten Monaten ebenfalls
aufgenommen. Darüber hinaus ist das Unternehmen auf dem besten Weg, gegen
Ende des Jahres einen IND-Antrag für den Cell Pouch in der Indikation
Hypothyreose zu stellen. Nach den jüngsten Entwicklungen bei Sernova (d.h.
Fokussierung auf 1G und 2G der T1D- und Hypothyreose-Programme, Verzögerung
beim Abschluss eines nicht verwässernden strategischen Deals) haben wir
unser SOTP-Bewertungsmodell aktualisiert und sehen den fairen Wert der Aktie
nun bei CAD1,90 (zuvor CAD3,80). Wir behalten unser Buy-Rating bei.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.


You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30961.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1997529 27.09.2024 CET/CEST

°
