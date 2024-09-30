Sopra Steria: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From September 23rd to September 27th, 2024
Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identity code of the Issuer
|
Day of the
|
Identity code of
|
Total daily volume
|
Daily weighted
|
Market
|
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
25/09/2024
|
FR0000050809
|
30
|
185
|
Euronext
Detail transaction by transaction
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identity code of the
|
Name of
|
Identity
|
Day/Hour of the
|
(CET)
Identity
|
Price per unit
|
Currency
|
Quantity
|
Identity
|
Reference
|
Purpose
|
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2024-09-25T11:23:02+185:00
|
FR0000050809
|
185.00
|
EUR
|
30
|
XPAR
|
93105543
|
Employee share
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240930915053/en/
Investor Relations
Sopra Steria Group
Olivier Psaume
investors@soprasteria.com
+33 (0)1 40 67 68 16
Press Relations
Image Sept
Caroline Simon
caroline.simon@image7.fr
+33 (0)1 53 70 74 65