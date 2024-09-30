AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Sopra Steria: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From September 23rd to September 27th, 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares

Name of the Issuer

Identity code of the Issuer

Day of the
transaction

Identity code of
the financial
instrument (Code
ISIN)

Total daily volume
(in number of
shares)

Daily weighted
average
purchase price
of the shares

Market

SOPRA STERIA GROUP

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

25/09/2024

FR0000050809

30

185

Euronext

Detail transaction by transaction

Name of the Issuer

Identity code of the
Issuer

Name of
the
Broker

Identity
code of
the
Broker

Day/Hour of the
transaction (CET)

(CET)

Identity
code of the
financial
instrument

Price per unit

Currency

Quantity
bought

Identity
code of
the
Market

Reference
number of
the
transaction

Purpose
of the
buyback

SOPRA STERIA GROUP

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2024-09-25T11:23:02+185:00

FR0000050809

185.00

EUR

30

XPAR

93105543

Employee share

 

Investor Relations

Sopra Steria Group
Olivier Psaume
investors@soprasteria.com
+33 (0)1 40 67 68 16

Press Relations

Image Sept
Caroline Simon
caroline.simon@image7.fr
+33 (0)1 53 70 74 65

