AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: MLP SE (von NuWays AG): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^
Original-Research: MLP SE - from NuWays AG

08.10.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to MLP SE

     Company Name:                MLP SE
     ISIN:                        DE0006569908

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        08.10.2024
     Target price:                EUR 12.00
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Henry Wendisch

Guidance hike thanks to FERI's fund solutions; chg. est & PT

Last week, MLP increased its FY'24 EBIT guidance thanks to a favourable
development of FERI's institutional fund solutions, leading to highly
profitable performance fees in Q3. In detail:

MLP disclosed EUR 17m of performance fees collected in the third quarter,
which compares extremely well to last year's Q3 (EUR 0.1m) as well as to Q1'24
(EUR 3.8m) and Q2 (EUR 5.4m) and which is the second largest quarterly
collection over the last 4 years (largest: EUR 27m in Q4'21).

While the exact source of performance fees is undisclosed, we expect it to
have mostly stemmed from FERI's non-public institutional fund solutions
(Alternative and 'other' Assets, c. 93% of FERI's AuM, see p.2 for details)
as the observable public funds (Optoflex and Equity Flex fund families) have
not performed to the extent to explain the large amount of EUR 17m. As it is
impossbile to observe or anticipate the fund performance of the non-public
funds from the outside, the strong collection of performance fees hit us
with a positive surprise.

Consequently, MLP raised its FY'24e EBIT guidance by EUR 10m from EUR 75-85m to
EUR 85-95m, now in line with our old estimate of EUR 90m. Assuming a 60-75%
incremental EBIT margin from performance fees (eNuW), this implies EUR 10-13m
of incremental Q3 EBIT and fully explains the EUR 10m guidance increase.

As we have modeled our EUR 90m EBIT target under the assumption of only EUR 1m
performance fees in Q3 (we have assumed no performance fees from non-public
funds due to their unpredictability) we add an incremental EUR 10m EBIT to our
previous Q3 EBIT estimate, but also finetune our Q4 estimate by adding EUR 5m
to our personnel expense estimate. As a result, our new FY'24e EBIT estimate
arrives at the top-end of the new guidance at EUR 95m (old: EUR 90m), which
implies a strong EBIT expansion by 34% yoy.

In sum, the guidance hike completely underpins our positive view on the
stock. Additional to performance fees, the recovery of the EBITnegative real
estate business as well as the ongoing strong net interest income from
banking, should lead to improving profitability into this and next year.
This directly contradicts MLP's valuation, which should rerate once the hike
in profitability becomes ever more visible. Therefore, we reiterate our BUY
recommendation, confirm MLP's position in our NuWays' AlphaList and increase
our PT to EUR 12.00 (old: EUR 11.50), based on FCFY'24e and SOTP.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30999.pdf
For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2003689 08.10.2024 CET/CEST

°
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
MLP
MLP Group

onvista Premium-Artikel

Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Alphabet - wichtiger Ausbruch in Arbeit06. Okt. · onvista
Alphabet - wichtiger Ausbruch in Arbeit
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Wie der Standort Deutschland noch zu retten wäre06. Okt. · Stefan Riße
Wie der Standort Deutschland noch zu retten wäre
Neo-Broker im Test
So gut klappt das Trading bei N2605. Okt. · onvista-Partners
So gut klappt das Trading bei N26
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden