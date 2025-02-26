Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: EasyMotion Tec AG (von GBC AG): Management interview

26.02.2025
Original-Research: EasyMotion Tec AG - from GBC AG

26.02.2025 / 10:05 CET/CEST
Classification of GBC AG to EasyMotion Tec AG

     Company Name:               EasyMotion Tec AG
     ISIN:                       LI1147158318

     Reason for the research:    Management interview
     Recommendation:             Management interview
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Goldmann

Redefining the Future of Healthcare

GBC AG: EasyMotion Tec AG aims to become a global health solutions
corporation. What successes have you already achieved, and what are the next
milestones?

EasyMotion Tec AG: In recent years, our company has established itself as an
innovation leader in intelligent health and fitness solutions. The
successful integration of Milon and Five has strategically strengthened our
portfolio, making us a healthcare group with three strong brands under one
roof. With our expansion into new markets and the continuous development of
our fitness equipment and underlying technology platforms, we have further
solidified our global market position.

The next milestone is scaling our business model, particularly by expanding
our international presence and launching new digital solutions for
personalized health promotion. Additionally, with Milon, we are pursuing a
differentiation strategy within our product portfolio, which is already
bearing fruit.

GBC AG: With the issuance of the EasyMotion Growth Bond 2024/29, you are
securing up to EUR 24 million in fresh capital. How exactly will this amount
drive your international growth and R&D projects?

EasyMotion Tec AG: A key focus is the further development of our
technology-based health solutions, especially in the areas of connected
training systems and personalized digital health services. The proceeds from
the bond issue will also enable us to expand our market presence in Europe,
North America, and Asia and deepen strategic partnerships to scale our
business model.

GBC AG: Your company uses state-of-the-art technologies to improve fitness,
health, and mobility. Which current developments are you particularly
excited about?

EasyMotion Tec AG: We are especially excited about the further development
of our AI-powered diagnostic and training solutions, Milon You and Milon
Zenith, which allow for even more individualized adjustments to training and
therapy plans. Additionally, we are working on innovative software solutions
that further optimize the user experience in our systems through data-driven
analysis and feedback mechanisms. The integration of our solutions into
larger health ecosystems also offers enormous potential for the future.

GBC AG: Milon and Five have established themselves as strong brands. How do
they contribute to the overall strategy, and what exciting developments lie
ahead?

EasyMotion Tec AG: Both brands complement each other perfectly and offer a
holistic concept for healthy and efficient training. While Milon focuses on
smart, connected strength and endurance equipment, Five specifically
addresses mobility and prevention with high-quality fitness equipment made
from wood.

By increasingly integrating digital applications and optimizing the user
experience, we are creating even more effective training tailored to the
individual needs of users.

GBC AG: Partnerships are a key growth driver. Which collaborations have
already proven successful, and where do you see further potential?

EasyMotion Tec AG: Our long-standing partnerships with leading health and
fitness providers have proven extremely valuable. Our high-tech fitness
equipment is already in use at more than 4,000 facilities worldwide.

We see significant potential for further collaborations in the fields of
rehabilitation and corporate health promotion, particularly with health
insurance companies, medical institutions, and international health
networks. Moreover, we are actively exploring strategic alliances with
technology companies to further advance our digital transformation.

GBC AG: Which markets are particularly exciting for EasyMotion Tec AG, and
what steps are you taking to further expand your global presence?

EasyMotion Tec AG: Aside from our established markets in Europe, we see
substantial growth potential in North America and Asia. The growing focus on
preventive health measures and smart training solutions opens up attractive
expansion opportunities in these regions.

Through local partnerships, optimized sales structures, and digital
solutions, we are tailoring our offerings to the specific needs of these
markets.

GBC AG: EasyMotion Tec AG combines health with sustainability. How do you
integrate these values into your business strategy, and what initiatives are
you implementing?

EasyMotion Tec AG: Sustainability is an integral part of our corporate
strategy. As a healthcare company, the holistic health of our users is our
focus. Our products are characterized by durable, resource-conserving
materials and energy-efficient technologies. We also rely on regional value
creation and short supply chains to minimize our ecological footprint. We
aim to promote a sustainable training culture that combines long-term health
care with resource-efficient business practices.

GBC AG: The health and fitness market is growing dynamically. Which trends
and developments do you see as particularly promising for EasyMotion Tec AG?

EasyMotion Tec AG: The increasing digitization and connectivity of training
solutions will fundamentally transform the market. Personalized, data-driven
health offerings and hybrid training models that combine digital and
physical experiences are key future trends.

Additionally, the integration of AI-powered analytics into the healthcare
sector continues to gain importance. EasyMotion Tec AG is well positioned to
actively shape these developments and offer innovative solutions for a
health-oriented society.

GBC AG: Thank you for the interview.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31847.pdf

Contact for questions:
GBC AG
Halderstrasse 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
++++++++++++++++
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR
Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher
Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher
Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:
https://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
+++++++++++++++
Date of Completion: 24.02.2025 (5:30 PM)
Date of First Distribution: 26.02.2025 (10:00 AM)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

