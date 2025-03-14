Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: MLP SE (von NuWays AG): Buy

Original-Research: MLP SE - from NuWays AG

14.03.2025 / 09:01 CET/CEST
Classification of NuWays AG to MLP SE

     Company Name:                MLP SE
     ISIN:                        DE0006569908

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        14.03.2025
     Target price:                EUR 13.00
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Henry Wendisch

Q4 in line; dividend and new mid-term targets out; chg. est & PT

Q4 in line: Q4 total sales stood at EUR 303m (eNuW: EUR 303m; +5% yoy), whereas
EBIT expanded by 12% yoy at EUR 29m (eNuW: EUR 29m), thus reaching the upper end
of the EBIT guidance of EUR 85-95m (FY'24: EUR 95m). The main driver of Q4 EBIT
in particular was the absence of a goodwill impairment (vs. EUR 4m in Q4'23).
The FY'24 EBIT benefitted from performance fees of EUR 34m (eNuW: EUR 28m) and a
solid banking business (NIC: EUR 56m), but were also dragged down by the RE
segment (EUR -12m EBIT). - see p. 2 for detailed sales split

20% dividend raise: Following an EPS increase by 43%, management proposed a
dividend increase by 20% yoy to EUR 0.36 per share (eNuW: EUR 0.36), after 3
years of keeping DPS flat at EUR 0.30. This currently yields 5.1% and is
tax-free according to § 27 KStG.

FY'25e guidance: As expected, MLP guides for EUR 100-110m EBIT (i.e. the old
mid-term targets), which implies an EBIT expansion of 5-15% yoy, which is in
line with our estimates (eNuW: EUR 105m). As we expect a lower performance
fees than last year (eNuW: EUR 4m in '25 vs. EUR 34m in '24), the main EBIT
driver should be the EBIT break-even in the RE segment
Deutschland.Immobilien (FY'24: EUR -12m EBIT vs. eNuW: EUR 2m in '25e). - for a
detailed EBIT breakdown see p. 2

New FY'28e mid-term targets: MLP expects sales between EUR 1,300-1,400m (eNuW:
EUR 1,309m) and an EBIT between EUR 140-150m (eNuW: EUR 141m) by FY'28e, which
implies top line CAGRs of 5-7% coupled with a EBIT margin expansion to
10-12% (FY'24: 9.2%). Furthermore, MLP aims for EUR 75-81bn AuMs (eNuW: EUR
77.3bn) and a non-life insurance volume of EUR 1,000-1,100m (eNuW: EUR1,036m).
Assuming the dividend policy of a 50-70% payout, and based on an EPS between
EUR 0.90-0.95 by FY'28e, the dividend should grow with a CAGR of 12% at
mid-point, making MLP an attractive dividend payer, in our view. All of the
targets are in line with our estimates and should thus be well achievable.

Mid-term targets rely on persistent demographic trends: In our view, the
targets show the management's confidence in its steadily growing, well
diversified and resilient business model. In particular, we like to see that
the targets are less prone to short-term macroeconomic developments, but
rely on undisputable demograhic trends visible all around. For example, baby
boomers are starting to retire and at the same time an inheritance wave is
visible (c. EUR 400bn inheritances annually in Germany). This creates not only
demand from private clients in all of questions of wealth management, but
also demand from corporate clients for occupational health insurance or
pension schemes. Furthermore, the average pension gap in Germany is
estimated at EUR 2,300 p.m. (thanks to an insufficient state pension among
other reasons), which creates demand for private pensions, life insurance
solutions and/or wealth management services such as RE investments, fund
solutions and savings plans, especially from private clients that are not
about to inherit a large sum of money. For all the demand drivers above, MLP
offers plenty solutions, which leads us to see MLP well positioned to
capture the trend.

In sum, MLP keeps on delivering as promised and we maintain our bullish view
on the stock, as we regard its valuation not justified, especially in light
of the strong position and solid growth prospects. Therefore, we keep MLP in
our NuWays Alpha List and reiterate with our BUY recommendation with a new
PT of EUR 13.00 (old: EUR 12.50), based on SOTP and FCFY'25e.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31978.pdf
For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
