EQS-PVR: CPI Europe AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

Vienna, 28.3.2025

Overview

1. Issuer: CPI Europe AG (IMMOFINANZ AG)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 27.3.2025

6. Total positions

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

This notification is made in relation to modifications of the structure of undertakings controlled by Mr. Vitek, without notifiable changes in the aggregate indirect shareholding of Mr. Vitek in CPI Europe AG. Full chain of controlled undertakings: Radovan Vitek is the founder of the Vitek Family Trust. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Gentaviana, a.s., which in turn holds 0.044% in Estodanto, a.s. Further to that Radovan Vítek is the protector of Trust KAMV. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Pasalida, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Amonita, a.s., which in tuns holds 49.978% in Estodanto, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Perilomid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Bisazam, a.s., which in turns holds 49.978% in Estodanto, a.s. Estodanto, a.s. holds 100% in Nuclesot, a.s., which in turn holds 33.298% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 33.298% in Efimacor S.à r.l. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Mustonaria, a.s., which in turn holds 0.044% in Adauteis, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Pasalida, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Amonita, a.s., which in tuns holds 49.978% in Adauteis, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Perilomid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Bisazam, a.s., which in turns holds 49.978% in Adauteis, a.s. Adauteis, a.s. holds 100% in Meganeura, a.s., which in turn holds 33.298% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 33.298% in Efimacor S.à r.l. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Carbiomys, a.s., which in turn holds 0.044% in Gerocasiata, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Pasalida, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Amonita, a.s., which in tuns holds 49.978% in Gerocasiata, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Perilomid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Bisazam, a.s., which in turns holds 49.978% in Gerocasiata, a.s. Gerocasiata, a.s. holds 100% in Proluesta, a.s., which in turn holds 33.298% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 33.298% in Efimacor S.à r.l. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Azdarid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Gornopsia, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Rugopsia, a.s., which in turn holds 0.096% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 0.096% in Efimacor S.à r.l. Further to that Gornopsia, a.s. holds 100% in Senecate, a.s., which in turn holds 0.010% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 0.010% in Efimacor S.à r.l. Mr. Vitek fully controls Whislow Equities Ltd. Whislow Equities in turn directly holds 10.44% in CPI Property Group S.A.. Ravento S.à r.l. directly holds 49.42% in CPI Property Group S.A.. Efimacor S.à r.l., directly holds 9.13% in CPI PROPERTY GROUP. Efimacor S.à r.l. also holds 100% in Larnoya invest S.à r.l., which in turn directly holds 16.96% in CPI Property Group S.A.. CPI Property Group S.A. holds 2% (rounded) of the ordinary shares in CPI Europe AG, 2.268.714 of cash-settled Turbo Certificates Long CPI Europe AG (AT0000A3GA61) and 250 of cash-settled Turbo Certificates Long CPI Europe AG (AT0000A3K2V1). CPI Property Group S.A. holds 100% in CPI EUROPE HOLDING 1, a.s. and CPI EUROPE HOLDING 1, a.s. holds 100% in CPI EUROPE HOLDING 2, a.s. and CPI EUROPE HOLDING 2, a.s. holds 100% in each of CPI IMMOHOLDCO A, a.s. and CPI IMMOHOLDCO B, a.s. CPI IMMOHOLDCO A, a.s. holds 51% (rounded; 70.721.553) of the ordinary shares in CPI Europe AG, and CPI IMMOHOLDCO B, a.s. holds 22% (rounded; 30.507.336) of the ordinary shares in CPI Europe AG.