Original-Research: EV Digital Invest AG (von NuWays AG): Under Review

Classification of NuWays AG to EV Digital Invest AG

     Company Name:                EV Digital Invest AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A3DD6W5

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Under Review
     from:                        08.05.2025
     Target price:                n.a.
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Frederik Jarchow

Weak FY24 // Clouded outlook and tense liquidity situation; chg

Topic: EVDI published weak final FY24 figures without giving a guidance for
FY25. Further, the tense liquidity situation with a negative free cashflow
and low liquidity puts the company under pressure and the going concern in
question. In detail:

Sales of EUR 3.1m (-25% yoy) stemming mostly from 13 financed projects (vs 13
in FY23 vs eNuW: 12) with an aggregated financed volume of EUR 22m (-44% yoy)
came in below expectations (eNuW: EUR 27m) due to the ongoing overall weak
industry and sentiment burdened by still high construction costs,
restrictive bank lending and not exactly low financing costs compared to
real estate prices. Positively, H2 sales seem to have stabilized on levels
of EUR 1.5m (vs EUR 1.6m in H1), indicating that the through is reached.

EBITDA came in at negative EUR 4.8m (vs EUR -3.7m in FY23), which is even below
our estimate of EUR -4.1m, mainly due to softer topline and higher than
anticipated costs related to customer claims that are driving other OPEX (EUR
4.5m vs EUR 4.0m in FY23). Personnel expenses declined slightly to EUR 3.2m
(-12% yoy vs eNuW: EUR 3.6m).

Apart from that, EVDI has diversified its business in FY24 by offering new
products that are rather contrary to real-estate investments such as deposit
accounts, renewable energy projects, ETFs as well as holistic wealth
management. This initiated diversification should reduce the dependency from
the very cyclical real-estate project business, stabilizing the income and
margins going forward.

Tense liquidity situation. As the cash burn of the company is high, EVDI is
at the current stage dependent on further external capital injections. First
injections were provided end of March (EUR 0.5m). Furthermore, an LOI with the
main shareholder VdZ Berlin and another investor about another EUR 2.35m was
signed mid of April. With that, EVDI should be able to continue its
operations for the time being. Still, the current turmoil around the main
shareholder put this LOI at question in our view. Taking this into account
we see an immanent risk of insolvency.

On the back of the weak operating results and the clouded outlook for the
industry, paired with the tense liquidity situation and the pending risks
that customer claims cannot be solved soon, we take EVDI under review. Signs
of operating improvement, further capital injections and customer claims
that are off the table would change our view.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32512.pdf
For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

