DGAP-Stimmrechte: Befesa S.A. (deutsch)

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law dated 11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Befesa S.A.

21 June 2021

1. Details of the Issuer: Befesa S.A. 46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 2. Reason for the notification: An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: INDUMENTA PUERI, S.L., Malaga, Spain 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.): Global Portfolio Investments, S.L. (B-92709419) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 17 June 2021 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (Art. 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law): % of % of voting Total Total voting rights through of number of rights financial both voting attached instruments in % rights of to shares (total of 7.B.1 (7.A + issuer (total of + 7.B.2) 7.B) 7.A) Resulting situation on 5.41% 0.00% 5.41% 39,999,998 the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable) 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of % of voting (if possible) voting rights rights Direct (Art 8 of the Indirect Direct (Art Indirect Transparency Law) (Art 9 of 8 of the (Art 9 of the Transparen- the Transparen- cy Law) Transparen- cy Law) cy Law) ISIN LU1704650164 2,167,670 5- .- 4- 1- % SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect) 2,167,670 5.41% Type of Expi- Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may % of financial rati- Conversion be acquired if the instrument is voting instrument on Period exercised/converted rights date

Subtotal B % 1 Type of Expira- Exercise/ Physical or Number of % of financial tion Conversion cash voting voting instrument date Period settlement rights rights

Subtotal B 2 % Name- % of voting Total of rights both % of voting through financial rights held by Instruments held ultimate controlling by ultimate Directly person or entity or controlling person control- held led directly by or entity or held by (use any subsidiary if directly by any number(s) it equals or is subsidiary if it from 1st higher than equals or is column) the notifiable higher than the threshold notifiable threshold Indumenta Pueri, S.L. 5.41% -% 5.41% Global Portfolio 5.41% -% 5.41% Investments, S.L. Company information

Company: Befesa S.A. 46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61

ISIN: LU1704650164

Contact: Rafael Pérez Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com

Unternehmen: Befesa S.A. 46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte 1330 Luxembourg Luxemburg Internet: www.befesa.com

