DGAP-Stimmrechte: Befesa S.A. (deutsch)EQS GROUP
Befesa S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
^ DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Befesa S.A. Befesa S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
21.06.2021 / 13:00 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
/
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law dated 11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Befesa S.A.
21 June 2021
1. Details of the Issuer: Befesa S.A. 46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 2. Reason for the notification: An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: INDUMENTA PUERI, S.L., Malaga, Spain 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.): Global Portfolio Investments, S.L. (B-92709419) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 17 June 2021 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (Art. 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law): % of % of voting Total Total voting rights through of number of rights financial both voting attached instruments in % rights of to shares (total of 7.B.1 (7.A + issuer (total of + 7.B.2) 7.B) 7.A) Resulting situation on 5.41% 0.00% 5.41% 39,999,998 the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable) 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of % of voting (if possible) voting rights rights Direct (Art 8 of the Indirect Direct (Art Indirect Transparency Law) (Art 9 of 8 of the (Art 9 of the Transparen- the Transparen- cy Law) Transparen- cy Law) cy Law) ISIN LU1704650164 2,167,670 5- .- 4- 1- % SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect) 2,167,670 5.41% Type of Expi- Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may % of financial rati- Conversion be acquired if the instrument is voting instrument on Period exercised/converted rights date
Subtotal B % 1 Type of Expira- Exercise/ Physical or Number of % of financial tion Conversion cash voting voting instrument date Period settlement rights rights
Subtotal B 2 % Name- % of voting Total of rights both % of voting through financial rights held by Instruments held ultimate controlling by ultimate Directly person or entity or controlling person control- held led directly by or entity or held by (use any subsidiary if directly by any number(s) it equals or is subsidiary if it from 1st higher than equals or is column) the notifiable higher than the threshold notifiable threshold Indumenta Pueri, S.L. 5.41% -% 5.41% Global Portfolio 5.41% -% 5.41% Investments, S.L. Company information
Company: Befesa S.A. 46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61
ISIN: LU1704650164
Contact: Rafael Pérez Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com
21.06.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Befesa S.A. 46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte 1330 Luxembourg Luxemburg Internet: www.befesa.com
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
1210216 21.06.2021
°
Überraschend schlechte Nachrichten aus dem Hause Curevac. Mit einer Wirksamkeit von nur 47 Prozent erfüllt der lang ersehnte Impfstoff nicht die Kriterien für eine ...
Die Aussicht auf eine möglicherweise nicht mehr ganz so spendable US-Notenbank hat die Anleger hierzulande nicht aus der Ruhe gebracht. Die großen deutschen ...
Der Industrierecycler Befesa steigt mit einer Übernahme groß in den US-amerikanischen Markt ein. Die Gesellschaft aus Luxemburg will das Recycling-Geschäft von American ...
BEFESA S.A. - WKN: A2H5Z1 - ISIN: LU1704650164 - Kurs: 62,500 € (XETRA) Meldungen von gestern: 1.) Befesa kauft für 450 Millionen Dollar American Zinc Recycling. Die Dividende soll bei 1,17 Euro bleiben. 2.) Befesa hat im Rahmen seiner Kapitalerhöhun
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Eine ankündigte Übernahme in den USA hat die in den letzten Monaten bereits stark gelaufenen Papiere von Befesa weiter angetrieben. Dass der Industrierecycler zur Finanzierung des Deals den Kapitalmarkt angezapft hatte, ...
LUXEMBURG/PITTSBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Der Industrierecycler Befesa steigt mit einer Übernahme groß in den US-amerikanischen Markt ein. Die Gesellschaft aus Luxemburg übernimmt für 450 Millionen US-Dollar das Recycling-Geschäft von American Zinc ...
LUXEMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Der Industrierecycler Befesa kauft einen Branchennachbarn. Der SDax-Konzern teilte am Mittwochabend mit, er übernehme American Zinc für 450 Millionen US-Dollar. Die Übernahme will Befesa unter anderem mit einer Kapitalerhöhung ...
LUXEMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Der Industrierecycler Befesa kauft einen Branchennachbarn. Der SDax-Konzern teilte am Mittwochabend mit, er übernehme American Zinc für 450 Millionen US-Dollar. Die Übernahme will Befesa unter anderem mit einer Kapitalerhöhung ...