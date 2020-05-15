IRW-News: Tudor Gold Corp.: Tudor Gold gibt die Ausübung von Warrants in Höhe von 2,9 Mio. $ (CAD) durch Eric Sprott bekannt

IRW-PRESS: Tudor Gold Corp.: Tudor Gold gibt die Ausübung von Warrants in Höhe von 2,9 Mio. $ (CAD) durch Eric Sprott bekannt

VANCOUVER, BC, 15. Mai 2020 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (Frankfurt: TUC) (das "Unternehmen" oder "Tudor Gold") freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass Herr Eric Sprott seine gesamten ausstehenden Kauf-Optionsscheine (Warrants) zum Bezug von Stammaktien an Tudor Gold ausgeübt hat. Der Gesamterlös für das Unternehmen beträgt von 2.915.625 $ (CAD).

Gemäß der Ausübungsanzeige übte Eric Sprott über 2176423 Ontario Ltd., eine Gesellschaft, die sich in wirtschaftlichem Besitz von ihm befindet, insgesamt 2.164.584 Optionsscheine zu einem Ausübungspreis von 0,50 $ (CAD) je Stammaktie mit Fälligkeitstag 6. Juni 2020 sowie insgesamt 3.333.333 Optionsscheine zu einem Ausübungspreis von 0,55 $ (CAD) je Stammaktie mit Fälligkeitstag 18. Juli 2020, aus.

Nach Abschluss der Ausübung der Optionsscheine besitzt und kontrolliert Herr Sprott 25.687.919 Aktien, was ungefähr 17,5% der ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien auf nicht verwässerter Basis entspricht. Vor der Ausübung der Optionsscheine besaß und kontrollierte Herr Sprott 20.190.002 Aktien und 5.497.917 Optionsscheine, was ungefähr 13,9% der ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien der Gesellschaft auf nicht verwässerter Basis und 17,1% auf teilweise verwässerter Basis entspricht.

Die Aktien wurden von Herrn Sprott zu Anlagezwecken auf längerfristige Sicht erworben. Herr Sprott kann in Zukunft zusätzliche Wertpapiere der Gesellschaft erwerben, einschließlich auf dem freien Markt oder durch private Akquisitionen, oder Wertpapiere der Gesellschaft einschließlich auf dem freien Markt oder durch private Veräußerungen in der Zukunft verkaufen, abhängig von den Marktbedingungen, der Neuformulierung von Plänen und / oder anderen relevante Faktoren.

Walter Storm, Präsident und CEO, erklärte: Ich freue mich sehr über das anhaltende Interesse und die Unterstützung von Tudor Gold durch Eric Sprott. Das Unternehmen ist sehr gut positioniert, um das ehrgeizige Programm durchzuführen, das von Ken Konkin, unserem erfahrenen Vizepräsidenten für Projektentwicklung, erstellt wurde. Wir freuen uns darauf, ein großes Programm erfolgreich abzuschließen und das Treaty Creek-Projekt in diesem Jahr und darüber hinaus erheblich voranzutreiben.

Über Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold ist ein Edelmetall- und Basismetall-Explorationsunternehmen mit Konzessionsflächen im Goldenen Dreieck von British Columbia, einem Gebiet, in dem produzierende bzw. in der Vergangenheit produzierende Minen sowie mehrere großen Lagerstätten, die sich einer möglichen Erschließung nähern. Das 17.913 Hektar große Treaty Creek Projekt (an dem Tudor Gold zu 60% beteiligt ist) grenzt im Südwesten an das KSM-Grundstück von Seabridge Gold Inc. und im Südosten an das Brucejack-Grundstück von Pretium Resources Inc. Darüber hinaus kontrolliert das Unternehmen 100% des Electrum-Projektes und verfügt über earn-in Optionen bzw. ist zu 100% an weiteren Projekten im Goldenen Dreieck beteiligt.

"Walter Storm"

Walter Storm.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte die Website des Unternehmens unter

www.tudor-gold.com oder wenden Sie sich an:

Catalin Kilofliski

Director Corporate Development and Communications

Tel: +1 604-559-8092

E-Mail: catalin@tudor-gold.com

oder

Carsten Ringler

Manager Investor Relations

Phone: +49 1726918274

E-Mail: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities, and plans to derive mineral resource estimates. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as plans, expects, is expected, budget, scheduled, estimates, forecasts, intends, anticipates, or believes or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, might or will be taken, occur or be achieved or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Companys planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities; fluctuating gold prices; possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays; exploration cost overruns; risks associated with the interpretation of data regarding the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the uncertainty of the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in any mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; availability of capital and financing; general economic, market or business conditions; regulatory changes; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=51898

Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=51898&tr=1

