Steigerung des Nettoumsatzes um 36,1% gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum auf 162,4 Mio. € im 4. Quartal des GJ 2021 und um 36,2% für das gesamte Geschäftsjahr 2021 auf 612,1 Mio. €

Starkes Zwei-Jahres-Nettoumsatzwachstum von 60,5% (Q4 2021 vs. 2019) und ein Nettoumsatzwachstum von 61,5% für das gesamte Geschäftsjahr (GJ 2021 vs. 2019)

Anhaltend starke Profitabilität mit einem bereinigten EBITDA für das gesamte Geschäftsjahr 2021 von 54,9 Mio. € gegenüber 35,4 Mio. € im Geschäftsjahr 2020 was einem deutlichen Wachstum von 55,2% entspricht

Anstieg der bereinigten EBITDA-Marge auf 9,0% von 7,9% im vorangegangenen Geschäftsjahr 2020

Bestätigung des langfristigen GMV Wachstum mit einem CAGR von 22% bis 25% auf einem nachhaltigen Profitabilitätsniveau von 7% bis 9% des bereinigten EBITDA. Prognose für das gesamte Geschäftsjahr 2022 für ein GMV von 750-770 Mio. € und eine bereinigte EBITDA-Marge in der oberen Hälfte der langfristigen Zielsetzung

Quartalsergebnisse für das 4. Quartal des Geschäftsjahres 2021: Mytheresa meldet ein weiteres Quartal mit außergewöhnlichem Umsatzwachstum und einem Nettoumsatz von 612,1 Mio. € für das gesamte GJ 2021 – einem Wachstum von 36,2% gegenüber dem Vorjahr und 61,5% gegenüber dem gesamten GJ 2019

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) ("Mytheresa" oder das "Unternehmen"), die Muttergesellschaft der Mytheresa Group GmbH, gab heute die Finanzergebnisse für das vierte Quartal und des gesamten Geschäftsjahres 2021 bekannt, welches am 30. Juni endete. Die digitale Multibrand-Luxusplattform konnte ihr starkes Wachstum fortsetzen. Dieses wurde durch die Veränderung des Kundenverhaltens und das Geschäftsmodell, das sich auf die High-End Luxuskundinnen und - kunden sowie starke Partnerschaften mit den Marken fokussiert, erreicht. Mytheresa war in der Lage, ein hervorragendes Wachstum bei gleichzeitig stabilen Bruttogewinnmargen über das gesamte Geschäftsjahr 2021 zu erzielen sowie die Bottom-Line zu stärken. Das beständige Wachstum zeigt sich auch in der 2-Jahres-Wachstumsrate des Nettoumsatzes von 60,5% im vierten Quartal des Geschäftsjahres 2021 gegenüber dem entsprechenden Quartal des Geschäftsjahres 2019 und von 61,5% für das gesamte Geschäftsjahr 2021 gegenüber 2019.

Michael Kliger, Mytheresa Chief Executive Officer, sagt: „Trotz eines Jahres, das von anhaltender Unsicherheit und noch nie dagewesenen Veränderungen geprägt war, konnten wir erneut ein starkes Wachstum der Neukunden und –kundinnen verzeichnen und hervorragende Ergebnisse erzielen. Wir sehen das als Bestätigung unserer einzigartigen und herausragenden Positionierung gegenüber unseren Kunden und Kundinnen sowie unseren Markenpartnern auf globaler Ebene. Mytheresa‘s Fokus auf ein kuratiertes Produktangebot, Content und Service führte zu außergewöhnlichen Umsatzergebnissen, die unsere Erwartungen übertrafen, bei gleichzeitig stabiler Bruttogewinnmarge und am Wichtigsten mit extrem hoher Kundenzufriedenheit. All dies stärkt unsere Position als eine der weltweit führenden digitalen Plattformen für Luxusmode. Die Veränderung des Kundenverhaltens hin zu digitalen Angeboten hat sich durch die Pandemie signifikant beschleunigt.

Wir sind der festen Überzeugung, dass sich dieser Trend auch nach der Pandemie fortsetzen und wahrscheinlich zu den starken Marktwachstumsraten zurückkehren wird, die wir vor Beginn der Pandemie gesehen haben.”

Kliger ergänzt, „Mit Blick auf die Zukunft werden wir weiterhin ein einzigartiges Kundenerlebnis bieten und unsere Partnerschaften mit den begehrtesten globalen Luxusmarken vertiefen. In Anbetracht unserer starken finanziellen Position, der ausgezeichneten Dynamik bei den Kundenkohorten und der operativen Exzellenz sind wir sehr zuversichtlich, auch im Geschäftsjahr 2022 starke Ergebnisse zu erzielen."

FINANZIELLE HIGHLIGHTS FÜR DAS VIERTE QUARTAL ZUM 30. JUNI 2021

Nettoumsatz steigt im Jahresvergleich um 36,1% auf 162,4 Mio. €

Starke Bruttomarge von 47,7%, verglichen mit 46,3% im Vorjahreszeitraum

Bereinigtes EBITDA von 11,2 Mio. €, verglichen mit 15,1 Mio. € im Vorjahreszeitraum, das durch einmalige Kosteneinsparungen während COVID beeinflusst wurde, die nicht dem historischen Trend entsprachen

Bereinigter Nettogewinn von 7,6 Mio. €, verglichen mit 9,4 Mio. € im Vorjahreszeitraum

FINANZIELLE HIGHLIGHTS FÜR DIE ZWÖLF MONATE BIS ZUM 30. JUNI 2021

Nettoumsatz steigt im Jahresvergleich um 36,2% auf 612,1 Mio. €

LTM-Wachstum bei aktiven Kunden von 38,0% mit 671.000 aktiven Kunden

Stabile Bruttomarge von 46,9 % im Vergleich zu 46,7% im GJ 2020

Bereinigtes EBITDA von 54,9 Mio. €, verglichen mit 35,4 Mio. € im Vorjahreszeitraum

Bereinigte EBITDA-Marge von 9,0%, verglichen mit 7,9% im Vorjahreszeitraum

Bereinigtes Betriebsergebnis von 46,7 Mio. €, verglichen mit 27,5 Mio. € im Vorjahreszeitraum

Bereinigter Nettogewinn von 32,1 Mio. €, verglichen mit 19,3 Mio. € im Vorjahreszeitraum

AKTUELLE BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Globale Expansion:

Starkes Wachstum in allen Regionen mit +36,1% gegenüber Q4 GJ20 und +60,5% gegenüber Q4 GJ19

Hervorragendes Wachstum in den Vereinigten Staaten mit +133,3% gegenüber Q4 FY20

Außergewöhnliche Events für Topkundinnen in Peking im TRB-Tempel und in Paris in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Centre Pompidou

Starke Markenpartnerschaften:

Exklusive Kollektionen und Pre-Launches in Zusammenarbeit mit Alexander McQueen, Loro Piana, Jacquemus, Missoni, Brunello Cucinelli, Roger Vivier, Valentino, Christian Louboutin und vielen anderen

Entwicklung des „Curated Platform Model“ als Weiterentwicklung des Partnerschaftsansatzes, um die großen Marken in die operativen Prozesse zu integrieren und somit Skalierbarkeit, Nachlieferung und Kapitaleffizienz zu gewährleisten

Erster Beauty Pop-Up in Zusammenarbeit mit Estée Lauder Companies mit La Mer, Frédéric Malle und By Killian

Hochwertiges Kundenwachstum:

Wachstum der aktiven Kunden und Kundinnen um 38,0% im Jahresvergleich auf 671.000 (LTM)

Rekordwachstum bei Erstkäufern und -käuferinnen in Q4 FY21 mit 110.000 neuen Kunden

Anhaltend positive Wiederkaufsraten der in Q2 GJ21 gewonnenen Neukundenkohorten in Q4 GJ21 vs. den in Q2 GJ20 gewonnenen Neukundenkohorten im Vergleich zu Q4 GJ20

Starkes Wachstum der Anzahl der Top-Kunden und Top-Kundinnen von 64% sowie des durchschnittlichen Nettoumsatzes pro Top-Kunde in Q4 GJ21

Neue Partnerschaft mit Vestiaire Collective und Lancierung eines einzigartigen Resale Service für Mytheresa Top-Kunden und -kundinnen

Konstant starke Performance:

Aufrechterhaltung der Geschäftskontinuität in allen Geschäftsbereichen, wobei die Gesundheit und das Wohlbefinden aller Mytheresa Mitarbeiter oberste Priorität haben

Weiterhin sehr hohe Kundenzufriedenheit mit einem Net Promoter Score von 85,6 % in Q4 GJ21

Starke Bruttogewinnmarge basierend auf einem hohen Anteil an Vollpreisverkäufen und stabile operative Kostenmarge in Q4 GJ21 und für das gesamte Geschäftsjahr 2021

GESCHÄFTSAUSBLICK

Für das gesamte Geschäftsjahr, das am 30. Juni 2022 endet, erwarten wir:

GMV in der Größenordnung von 750 bis 770 Mio. €, was einem Wachstum von 22% bis 25% entspricht

Wachstum der aktiven Kunden und Kundinnen um 22% bis 25 %, wodurch sich die Kundenbasis auf 820.000 bis 845.000 aktive Kunden vergrößert

Nettoumsatz bei 680 Mio. € bis 700 Mio. €

Bruttogewinn von 345 Mio. € bis 355 Mio. €, was einem Wachstum von 21% bis 24% entspricht

Bereinigte EBITDA-Marge in der oberen Hälfte der langfristigen Spanne von 7% bis 9%

Die vorstehenden zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen geben die Erwartungen von Mytheresa zum heutigen Zeitpunkt wieder. In Anbetracht einer Reihe von Risikofaktoren, Ungewissheiten und Annahmen, die im Folgenden erläutert werden, können die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse erheblich abweichen. Der Brutto-Merchandise-Value (GMV) ist ein Indikator für den Verkauf von Waren, die durch unsere Bemühungen generiert wurden, und wir betrachten den GMV daher als eine operative Kennzahl. Mytheresa beabsichtigt nicht, seine zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen bis zur nächsten Bekanntgabe der Quartalsergebnisse zu aktualisieren, es sei denn, es handelt sich um öffentlich zugängliche Aussagen.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements relating to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic; future sales, expenses, and profitability; future development and expected growth of our business and industry; our ability to execute our business model and our business strategy; having available sufficient cash and borrowing capacity to meet working capital, debt service and capital expenditure requirements for the next twelve months; and projected capital spending. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements and our prospects, you should carefully consider the factors set forth below.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in our final prospectus under Rule 424(b) filed with the SEC on January 22, 2021 in connection with our IPO and 6-K (reporting our quarterly results). These documents are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of our website at: https://investors.mytheresa.com.

ABOUT NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

We review a number of operating and financial metrics, including the following business and non-IFRS metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. We present Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Net Income because they are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Further, we believe these measures are helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results, because they exclude the impact of items that are outside the control of management or not reflective of our ongoing operations and performance. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Net Income have limitations, because they exclude certain types of expenses. We use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income as supplemental information only. You are encouraged to evaluate each adjustment and the reasons we consider it appropriate for supplemental analysis.

Our non-IFRS financial measures include:

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as net income before finance expense (net), taxes, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude U.S. sales tax expenditures temporarily borne by us through the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, IPO preparation and transaction costs and share-based compensation expenses.

is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as net income before finance expense (net), taxes, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude U.S. sales tax expenditures temporarily borne by us through the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, IPO preparation and transaction costs and share-based compensation expenses. Adjusted Operating Income is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as operating income, adjusted to exclude U.S. sales tax expenditures temporarily borne by us through the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, any IPO preparation and transaction costs and share-based compensation expenses.

is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as operating income, adjusted to exclude U.S. sales tax expenditures temporarily borne by us through the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, any IPO preparation and transaction costs and share-based compensation expenses. Adjusted Net Income is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as net income, adjusted to exclude U.S. sales tax expenditures temporarily borne by us, finance expenses on our Shareholder Loans, IPO preparation and transaction costs, share-based compensation expenses and related income tax effects.

We are not able to forecast net income (loss) on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect net income (loss), including, but not limited to, Income taxes and Interest expense and, as a result, are unable to provide a reconciliation to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA.

ABOUT MYTHERESA

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce platforms shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear and kidswear. The highly curated edit of over 200 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa’s unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations.

For more information, please visit https://investors.mytheresa.com/.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Financial Results and Key Operating Metrics (Amounts in € millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Change in % / BPs June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Change in % / BPs (in millions) (unaudited) Active customer (LTM in thousands) 486 671 38.0% 486 671 38.0% Total orders shipped (LTM in thousands) 1,092 1,505 37.9% 1,092 1,505 37.9% Average order value (LTM) 600 595 (0.9%) 600 595 (0.9%) Net sales € 119.3 € 162.4 36.1% € 449.5 € 612.1 36.2% Gross profit € 55.3 € 77.4 40.1% € 209.9 € 287.0 36.7% Gross profit margin(1) 46.3% 47.7% 140 BPs 46.7% 46.9% 20 BPs Adjusted EBITDA(2) € 15.1 € 11.2 (25.5%) € 35.4 € 54.9 55.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 12.6% 6.9% (570 BPs) 7.9% 9.0% 110 BPs Adjusted Operating Income(2) € 12.9 € 9.1 (29.6%) € 27.5 € 46.7 69.8% Adjusted Operating Income margin(1) 10.8% 5.6% (520 BPs) 6.1% 7.6% 150 BPs Adjusted Net Income(2) € 9.4 € 7.6 (19.3%) € 19.3 € 32.1 66.5% Adjusted Net Income margin(1) 7.9% 4.7% (320 BPs) 4.3% 5.2% 90 BPs

(1) As a percentage of net sales. (2) EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted Operating Income, adjusted net income are measures not defined under IFRS. For further information about how we calculate these measures and limitations of its use, see below.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Financial Results and Key Operating Metrics

(Amounts in € millions)

The following are reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Net Income to their most directly comparable IFRS financial measures:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Change in % June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Change in % (in millions) (unaudited) Net income € 11.1 € (8.0) (172.2%) € 6.4 € (32.6) (613.3%) Finance expenses, net € (0.4) € (0.3) (16.3%) € 11.1 € (15.1) (235.7%) Income tax expense € 2.8 € 2.1 (25.5%) € 3.4 € 15.5 351.5% Depreciation and amortization € 2.1 € 2.1 (0.7%) € 7.9 € 8.2 4.4% thereof depreciation of right-of use assets € 1.4 € 1.3 (5.5%) € 5.1 € 5.2 2.1% EBITDA € 15.6 € (4.1) (126.4%) € 28.8 € (23.9) (183.1%) U.S. sales tax(1) € (0.8) € 0.0 (100.0%) € 1.3 € 0.0 (100.0%) IPO preparation and transaction costs(2) € 0.2 € 0.0 (100.0%) € 5.2 € 7.0 34.1% IPO-related share-based compensation(3) € 0.0 € 15.3 N/A € 0.1 € 71.9 N/A Adjusted EBITDA € 15.1 € 11.2 (25.5%) € 35.4 € 54.9 55.2%

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Change in % June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Change in % (in millions) (unaudited) Operating Income € 13.5 € (6.2) (146.4%) € 20.9 € (32.2) (253.8%) U.S. sales tax(1) € (0.8) € 0.0 (100.0%) € 1.3 € 0.0 (100.0%) IPO preparation and transaction costs(2) € 0.2 € 0.0 (100.0%) € 5.2 € 7.0 34.1% IPO-related share-based compensation(3) € 0.0 € 15.3 N/A € 0.1 € 71.9 N/A Adjusted Operating Income € 12.9 € 9.1 (29.6%) € 27.5 € 46.7 69.8%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Financial Results and Key Operating Metrics (Amounts in € millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Change in % June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Change in % (in millions) (unaudited) Net Income € 11.1 € (8.0) (172.2%) € 6.4 € (32.6) (613.3%) U.S. sales tax(1) € (0.8) € 0.0 (100.0%) € 1.3 € 0.0 (100.0%) IPO preparation and transaction costs(2) € 0.2 € 0.0 (100.0%) € 5.2 € 7.0 34.1% IPO-related share-based compensation (3) € 0.0 € 15.3 N/A € 0.1 € 71.9 N/A Finance expenses on shareholder loans (4) € (1.4) € (0.3) (80.3%) € 9.6 € (16.2) (268.2%) Income tax effect(5) € 0.2 € 0.5 107.6% € (3.3) € 2.1 (162.7%) Adjusted Net Income € 9.4 € 7.6 (19.3%) € 19.3 € 32.1 66.5%

(1)

Represents expenses related to sales tax liabilities temporarily borne by us through the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 in the United States. We temporarily incurred sales tax related liabilities on customer purchases in the United States because we were not able to charge our customers for these amounts at the point of sale under our previous IT configuration. Due to upgrades in our IT infrastructure during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, we no longer incur these expenses, as we charge the applicable U.S. sales tax directly to our customers. (2)

Represents non-recurring professional fees, including consulting, legal and accounting fees, related to this offering, which are classified within selling, general and administrative expenses. (3)

In FY21, with the effective IPO, certain key management personnel received a one-time granted share-based compensation with €3.2 million other long-term plans canceled. In FY20, certain key management personnel received share-based compensation from our ultimate parent. We do not consider these expenses to be indicative of our core operating performance. (4)

Our Adjusted Net Income excludes finance expenses associated with our Shareholder Loans, which we do not consider to be indicative of our core performance. We did not receive any cash proceeds under the Shareholder Loans, which originated as part of the Neiman Marcus acquisition in 2014. In January 2021, we repaid our Shareholder Loans (principal plus outstanding interest) using a portion of the net proceeds from our initial public offering. (5)

Reflects adjustments to historical income tax expense to reflect changes in taxable income for each of the periods presented due to changes in finance expenses related to the Shareholder Loans, assuming a statutory tax rate of 27.8%.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit and Comprehensive Income (Amounts in € thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in € thousands) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Net sales 119,271 162,368 449,487 612,096 Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization (63,993) (84,939) (239,546) (325,053) Gross profit 55,278 77,429 209,941 287,043 Shipping and payment cost (12,383) (19,535) (52,857) (71,466) Marketing expenses (13,198) (22,326) (62,507) (81,558) Selling, general and administrative expenses (14,632) (39,449) (66,427) (157,151) Depreciation and amortization (2,140) (2,125) (7,885) (8,232) Other expense (income), net 525 (231) 645 (799) Operating income 13,450 (6,237) 20,911 (32,162) Finance (expense) income, net 387 324 (11,119) 15,091 Income (loss) before income taxes 13,837 (5,913) 9,791 (17,070) Income tax (expense) income (2,777) (2,070) (3,441) (15,534) Net income (loss) 11,060 (7,983) 6,350 (32,604) Cash Flow Hedge 335 43 - - Income Taxes related to Cash Flow Hedge (92) 20 - - Foreign currency translation (14) - 4,730 - Other comprehensive income (loss) 229 63 4,730 - Comprehensive income (loss) 11,289 (7,920) 11,080 (32,604) Basic and diluted earnings per share € 0.16 € (0.09) 0.09 € (0.42) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 70,190,687 86,321,840 70,190,687 77,360,088

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Amounts in € thousands) (in € thousands) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets and goodwill 154,966 155,611 Property and equipment, net 9,570 8,810 Right-of-use assets 19,001 14,009 Total non-current assets 183,537 178,430 Current assets Inventories 169,131 247,054 Trade and other receivables 4,815 5,030 Other assets 18,950 14,667 Cash and cash equivalents 9,367 76,760 Total current assets 202,263 343,510 Total assets 385,800 521,941 Shareholders’ equity and liabilities Subscribed capital 1 1 Capital reserve 91,008 444,951 Accumulated Deficit (28,234) (60,837) Other comprehensive income 1,602 1,602 Total shareholders’ equity 64,377 385,718 Non-current liabilities Shareholder Loans 191,194 - Other liabilities 5,905 - Tax liabilities 3,853 14,293 Provisions 582 717 Lease liabilities 13,928 8,786 Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,130 2,308 Total non-current liabilities 216,592 26,104 Current liabilities Liabilities to banks 10,000 - Lease liabilities 5,787 5,361 Contract liabilities 6,758 10,975 Trade and other payables 36,158 43,558 Other liabilities 46,128 50,225 Total current liabilities 104,831 110,118 Total liabilities 321,422 136,223 Total shareholders’ equity and liabilities 385,800 521,941

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Amounts in € thousands) (in € thousands) Subscribed capital Capital reserve Accumulated deficit Foreign currency translation reserve Total shareholders’ equity Balance as of July 1, 2019 72 148,960 (34,584) (3,128) 111,320 Net income - - 6,350 - 6,350 Other comprehensive income - - - 4,730 4,730 Comprehensive income - - 6,350 4,730 11,080 Distribution - (191,207) - - (191,207) Contribution - 96,938 - - 96,938 Legal Reorganization (71) 36,252 - - 36,180 Share-based compensation - 65 - - 65 Balance as of June 30, 2020 1 91,008 (28,234) 1,602 64,377 Balance as of July 1, 2020 1 91,008 (28,234) 1,602 64,377 Net loss - - (32,604) - (32,604) Other comprehensive income - - - - - Comprehensive loss - - (32,604) - (32,604) Capital increase - initial public offering - 283,224 - - 283,224 IPO related transaction costs - (4,550) - - (4,550) Share-based compensation - 75,270 - - 75,270 Balance as of June 30, 2021 1 444,951 (60,837) 1,602 385,718

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Amounts in € thousands) Year ended June 30, (in € thousands) 2020 2021 Net income (loss) 6,350 (32,604) Adjustments for Depreciation and amortization 7,885 8,232 Finance (income) expense, net 11,119 (15,091) Share-based compensation 65 75,270 Income tax expense 3,441 15,534 Change in operating assets and liabilities (Decrease) increase in provisions (200) 135 Increase in inventories (33,097) (77,922) (Increase) decrease in trade and other receivables 833 (215) Decrease (increase) in other assets (10,510) 4,281 (Decrease) increase in other liabilities 17,894 (1,809) Increase in contract liabilities 2,210 4,217 Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables 6,745 7,400 Income taxes paid (2,176) (3,915) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 10,559 (16,486) Expenditure for property and equipment and intangible assets (2,420) (2,934) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 40 Net cash (used in) investing activities (2,420) (2,894) Interest paid (2,973) (4,257) Proceeds from bank liabilities 90,750 64,990 Repayment of liabilities from banks (84,399) (74,990) Repayment of Shareholder loan - (171,827) Proceeds from capital increase - 283,224 IPO preparation and transaction costs - (4,550) Lease payments (4,256) (5,800) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (878) 86,790 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 7,261 67,411 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 2,120 9,367 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (14) (18) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 9,367 76,760

