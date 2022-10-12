AppBlogHilfe
Sopra Steria Group: Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as at 30 September 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP):

In accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French financial markets authority), Sopra Steria Group hereby informs its shareholders that the number of shares and voting rights as at 30 September 2022 are:

  • Total number of shares: 20,547,701
  • Theoretical number of voting rights: 26,553,249
  • Number of voting rights that can be exercised: 26,476,403

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005644/en/

Investor Relations Sopra Steria Group Olivier Psaume investors@soprasteria.com+33.1.40.67.68.16

Press Relations Image Sept Caroline Simon-Phélip caroline.simon@image7.fr+33.1.53.70.74.65

Sopra Steria Group

