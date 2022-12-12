AdventskalenderAppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

Sopra Steria Group: Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as at 30 November 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French financial markets authority), Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby informs its shareholders that the number of shares and voting rights as at 30 November 2022 are:

  • Total number of shares: 20,547,701
  • Theoretical number of voting rights: 26,560,132
  • Number of voting rights that can be exercised: 26,462,288

Disclaimer

Werbung ausblenden

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005429/en/

Investor Relations Sopra Steria Group Olivier Psaume investors@soprasteria.com+33.1.40.67.68.16

Press Relations Image Sept Caroline Simon-Phélip caroline.simon@image7.fr+33.1.53.70.74.65

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Sopra Steria Group

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Auftakt im Wirecard-Prozess - größter Betrugsfall seit 1945

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

US-Kartellbehörde FTC will Activision-Kauf durch Microsoft verhindern

 · Uhr · Reuters

DAX stabilisiert heute, zweimal Porsche im DAX, Bewertung Volkswagen, DocuSign

Werbung
· Uhr · Lang & Schwarz

Eine FinTech-Aktie, die man noch im Bärenmarkt kaufen sollte!

 · Uhr · The Motley Fool

Nintendo: Der Schlüssel, damit Microsoft endlich Activision Blizzard kaufen kann?

 · Uhr · The Motley Fool
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. onvista Börsenfuchs: Tief durchatmen für 2023 und danach

     · Uhr · onvista
  2. So viele Dinge sind in Bewegung

    Heiko Böhmer: Zeitenwende geht auch 2023 weiter

     · Uhr · Heiko Böhmer
  3. Wie geht es mit dem Bitcoin weiter?

    Bitcoin: Geht die Korrelation mit Aktien weiter oder hat der Krypto-Sektor genug Tribut gezahlt?

     · Uhr · decentralist.de
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden