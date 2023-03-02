Ultra-wideband and Multi-antenna Accelerate All Bands to 5G for Higher-Quality All-Scenario Mobile Networks

At the All Bands to 5G Summit held during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2023, Huawei said that it will continue to innovate and help operators evolve all bands to 5G for maximized spectral efficiency as they strive to deliver more high-definition and immersive digital experiences to consumers and accelerate the digital transformation of various industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005660/en/

Fang Xiang, Vice President of Huawei Wireless Product Line, delivered a keynote speech at the summit

Fang Xiang, Vice President of Huawei Wireless Product Line, stated in his keynote speech: "Ubiquitous 5G coverage and new high-value 5G services, such as HD live broadcasting, VoNR, XR, and cloud gaming, drive all bands to 5G. Huawei continues to innovate ultra-wideband, multi-antenna, green, and simplified solutions. This helps operators maximize spectral efficiency to build high-quality 5G networks that feature optimal performance, minimal energy consumption, premium experiences, and high adaptability."

Guests from GSMA Intelligence, Coleago, and Ookla pointed out that as 5G services like New Video, VoNR, and New IoT are developing rapidly, all bands must be evolved to 5G. This will make multi-band deployment, multi-RAT coexistence, limited antenna space, and high network energy consumption common challenges in the industry. Network evaluation criteria need to be extended from just downlink speed to coverage, latency, and uplink experience, to ensure service experiences for UHD video, cloud gaming, 5GtoB, and 5G IoT.

Global leading operators shared their practices in evolving all bands to 5G based on ultra-wideband and multi-antenna. In the first phase, they quickly rolled out 5G to attract more users. In the second phase, they delivered good service experiences based on 5G's wide and deep coverage. In the third phase, they deployed new bands such as mmWave in hotspots to achieve a superior experience. New 5G services drive the network architecture to evolve from NSA to SA, achieving wider and deeper coverage, lower latency, better experience, and higher energy efficiency and supporting the development of diverse 5G services.

Huawei has been continuously innovating ultra-wideband and multi-antenna technologies, and launched a full range of new product portfolios. Ultra-wideband 4T4R RRU features the industry's lowest power consumption. It uses true wideband power amplifiers, real-time dynamic power sharing, and unique PIMC algorithm to enable simplified deployment of three bands. Compared with the industry average, 4T4R RRUs are 30% smaller in size and weight, 30% better in performance, and 30% lower in energy consumption. FDD 8T8R offers the highest performance in the industry. It uses high-precision beamforming to improve mid-band capacity and experience, making it the optimal choice for building 5G mid-band foundation networks. FDD M-MIMO is the only solution of its kind that has been put into commercial use at scale. It increases capacity by five times and has been commercially deployed across more than 70 networks worldwide. The industry's first FDD BladeAAU solution supports simplified deployment of all bands on a single pole.

MWC Barcelona 2023 runs from February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei showcases its products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1. Together with global operators, industry professionals, and opinion leaders, we dive into topics such as 5G business success, 5.5G opportunities, green development, digital transformation, and our vision of using the GUIDE business blueprint to lay the foundation for 5.5G and build on the success of 5G for even greater prosperity. For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2023.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005660/en/

Xu Jing, Huawei Technologies Co.,Ltd, xujing70@huawei.com