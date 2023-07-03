Sopra Steria Group: Half Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF SCA
Regulatory News:
As regards the liquidity contract awarded by the company Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) to ODDO BHF SCA, as of the 30th June 2023, the following means were included in the liquidity account:
- 17,457 shares;
- 4,195,353.95 euros in cash.
At this time of the last half yearly statement on 31st December 2022, the following means were included in the liquidity account:
- 20,442 shares;
- 4,079,214.79 euros in cash.
During the period from 01/01/2023 to 30/06/2023 the following transactions were executed:
- 5,354 purchase transactions
- 5,234 sale transactions
Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:
- 373,399 shares and 67,087,266.6 euros purchased
- 376,384 titres shares et 67,203,407.2 euros sold
At the time of the original agreement on 31st May 2006, the following means were included in the liquidity account:
- 0 shares;
- 180,000 euros in cash.
Disclaimer
This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
