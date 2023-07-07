Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 30 June to 6 July 2023
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital: https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
30/06/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
22.5760
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
03/07/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,304
|
22.6227
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
04/07/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
10,747
|
22.4502
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
05/07/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,780
|
22.0638
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
06/07/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
11,252
|
21.8539
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
27,083
|
22.1947
|
Tikehau Capital