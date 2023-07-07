Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 30 June to 6 July 2023

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital: https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 30/06/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 22.5760 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 03/07/2023 FR0013230612 1,304 22.6227 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 04/07/2023 FR0013230612 10,747 22.4502 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 05/07/2023 FR0013230612 1,780 22.0638 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 06/07/2023 FR0013230612 11,252 21.8539 XPAR TOTAL 27,083 22.1947

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230707663225/en/

Tikehau Capital