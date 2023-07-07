AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 30 June to 6 July 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital: https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

30/06/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

22.5760

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

03/07/2023

FR0013230612

1,304

22.6227

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

04/07/2023

FR0013230612

10,747

22.4502

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

05/07/2023

FR0013230612

1,780

22.0638

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

06/07/2023

FR0013230612

11,252

21.8539

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

27,083

22.1947

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230707663225/en/

Tikehau Capital

