BackupVault Partners With AvePoint To Expand Backup Solutions

BackupVault, a leading UK-based cloud backup and data protection provider, is excited to announce its partnership with AvePoint, the largest independent software vendor of SaaS solutions for data management and protection for Microsoft 365.

This partnership signifies an expansion of BackupVault's already robust cloud backup offerings. While BackupVault has been providing backup solutions for Microsoft 365 alongside other existing vendors, the collaboration with AvePoint brings additional features and capabilities to the table.

With this strategic alliance, BackupVault can now offer backup solutions not only for Microsoft 365 but also for Dynamics 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, Power Platform, Azure Files, Azure Servers, and Azure Blob.

With this expansion, BackupVault can now also provide comprehensive data backup services for businesses operating on various platforms, ensuring enhanced data protection and uninterrupted business operations.

BackupVault founder Rob Stevenson said of the partnership: "By combining our expertise with AvePoint's industry-leading solutions, we can deliver comprehensive data backup services that align with the evolving needs of modern businesses. This collaboration strengthens our position in the market and demonstrates our commitment to offering cutting-edge technology and unparalleled protection for our client's valuable data assets."

In addition to the exciting partnership, BackupVault recently unveiled its newly launched website and refreshed branding, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy for 2023.

The revamped website offers an improved user experience, allowing customers to effortlessly explore BackupVault's extensive backup solutions and access valuable resources such as a free DNS and data backup security scan.

With their cloud backup and data protection expertise, BackupVault has established a strong reputation as a reliable provider of secure backup services to businesses across the UK.

The collaboration with AvePoint and the introduction of their refreshed website further solidifies BackupVault's position as a leading provider in the industry.

"We have carefully redesigned our website with the user in mind, ensuring intuitive navigation and streamlined access to the information and tools our customers need. Whether they are seeking information about our backup services, exploring our range of solutions, or accessing helpful resources and support, our website is designed to provide a seamless and informative experience." Rob Explained.

About BackupVault

With a renowned reputation as a leading UK-based cloud backup and data protection provider, BackupVault excels in delivering tailored and secure backup services to organisations of all sizes.

Driven by an unwavering dedication to data protection and business continuity, BackupVault takes extensive measures to safeguard critical data, ensuring easy recovery when needed. With a trusted track record spanning over 20 years, BackupVault has gained the confidence of thousands of organisations, establishing itself as an industry leader in reliable data protection solutions.

Drawing upon their extensive experience and proven expertise, BackupVault has become the go-to choice for businesses in search of dependable backup services.

To ensure optimal performance and unwavering reliability, BackupVault selectively partners with the most reputable technology providers in the industry.

By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions, BackupVault seamlessly operates its backup services, empowering businesses with the assurance and confidence they need in their data protection strategies.

To discover more about BackupVault's comprehensive backup solutions, visit their new website at www.backupvault.co.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230717770588/en/

Ryan James of Rocket SaaS, on behalf of BackupVault Email: ryan@rocket-saas.io