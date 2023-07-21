AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 14 July to 20 July 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 14 July to 20 July 2023

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number
of shares)

Weighted
average
price per day

Market
(MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

14/07/2023

FR0013230612

783

22.7105

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

17/07/2023

FR0013230612

1,720

22.5799

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

18/07/2023

FR0013230612

13,118

22.7548

CEUX

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

19/07/2023

FR0013230612

1,181

22.9387

TQEX

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

20/07/2023

FR0013230612

1,589

22.9803

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

18,391

22.7678

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230721874295/en/

Tikehau Capital

