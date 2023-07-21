Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 14 July to 20 July 2023
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 14 July to 20 July 2023
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted
|
Market
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
14/07/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
783
|
22.7105
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
17/07/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,720
|
22.5799
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
18/07/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
13,118
|
22.7548
|
CEUX
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
19/07/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,181
|
22.9387
|
TQEX
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
20/07/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,589
|
22.9803
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
18,391
|
22.7678
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230721874295/en/
Tikehau Capital