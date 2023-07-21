Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 14 July to 20 July 2023

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 14 July to 20 July 2023 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number

of shares) Weighted

average

price per day Market

(MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 14/07/2023 FR0013230612 783 22.7105 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 17/07/2023 FR0013230612 1,720 22.5799 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 18/07/2023 FR0013230612 13,118 22.7548 CEUX TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 19/07/2023 FR0013230612 1,181 22.9387 TQEX TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 20/07/2023 FR0013230612 1,589 22.9803 XPAR TOTAL 18,391 22.7678

