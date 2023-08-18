Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^ Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - von Sphene Capital GmbH Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Almonty Industries Inc. Unternehmen: Almonty Industries Inc. ISIN: CA0203981034 Anlass der Studie: Update Report Empfehlung: Buy seit: 18.08.2023 Kursziel: CAD 1,59 (bisher CAD 1,69) Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate Letzte Ratingänderung: - Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA H1/2023 in-line with estimates - Los Santos about to reopen With CAD 12.6mn and CAD -3.8mn, both sales (H1/2022 CAD 13.3mn) and pre-tax loss (H1/2022: CAD -3.9mn), respectively, were in-line with our expectations in H1/2023. 100% of revenues were generated by the Portuguese Panasqueira mine, where ore mined and processed declined by 20.9% in H1/2023. Free cash flow for the first six months was CAD -10.3mn (H1/2022: CAD -5.8mn) which was financed by the issuance of shares (CAD 5.0mn) and long-term debt (CAD 4.8mn, net of repayments). We continue to value the shares of Almonty Industries using a two-stage Discounted Cashflow entity model of Almonty's producing assets (Sangdong, Los Santos, and Panasqueira) to which we have added the discounted value of the development project (Valtreixal). Given a higher number of shares outstanding, we adjust our target price to CAD 1.59 from CAD 1.69 per share. With an expected share price performance of 205.8%, we confirm our Buy rating for the shares of Almonty Industries. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/27563.pdf Kontakt für Rückfragen Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA +49 (152) 31764553 peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de -------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.------------------- Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. °