Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

Uhr
Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Almonty Industries Inc.

Unternehmen: Almonty Industries Inc.
ISIN: CA0203981034

Anlass der Studie: Update Report
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 18.08.2023
Kursziel: CAD 1,59 (bisher CAD 1,69)
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

H1/2023 in-line with estimates - Los Santos about to reopen
 
With CAD 12.6mn and CAD -3.8mn, both sales (H1/2022 CAD 13.3mn) and pre-tax
loss (H1/2022: CAD -3.9mn), respectively, were in-line with our
expectations in H1/2023. 100% of revenues were generated by the Portuguese
Panasqueira mine, where ore mined and processed declined by 20.9% in
H1/2023. Free cash flow for the first six months was CAD -10.3mn (H1/2022:
CAD -5.8mn) which was financed by the issuance of shares (CAD 5.0mn) and
long-term debt (CAD 4.8mn, net of repayments).
 
We continue to value the shares of Almonty Industries using a two-stage
Discounted Cashflow entity model of Almonty's producing assets (Sangdong,
Los Santos, and Panasqueira) to which we have added the discounted value of
the development project (Valtreixal). Given a higher number of shares
outstanding, we adjust our target price to CAD 1.59 from CAD 1.69 per
share. With an expected share price performance of 205.8%, we confirm our
Buy rating for the shares of Almonty Industries.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/27563.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (152) 31764553
peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. 
Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung
oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Almon­­ty In­­dustr­­ies

