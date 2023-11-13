AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

GNW-Adhoc: Endgültige Ergebnisse des öffentlichen Angebots für RoodMicrotec Microtest wird nach Ablauf der Annahmefrist 95,09% des ausstehenden Aktienkapitals von RoodMicrotec halten

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^- Nur in Englisch verfügbar -
This is a joint press release by RoodMicrotec N.V. ("RoodMicrotec" and, together
with   its   subsidiaries,   the  "RoodMicrotec  Group")  and  Microtest  S.p.A.
("Microtest"),  an entity  incorporated under  Italian law,  controlled by Seven
Holding  3 S.à r.l., a wholly owned subsidiary  of the private equity fund Xenon
Private  Equity VII SCA  SICAV RAIF, pursuant  to the provisions  of Article 4,
paragraph  3 and Article 17 paragraph  4 of the Dutch  Decree on Public Takeover
Bids  (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft, the "Decree") in connection with the all-
cash  recommended public offer  by Microtest for  all the issued and outstanding
ordinary shares in the capital of RoodMicrotec (the "Offer).
This  press release  does not  constitute an  offer, or  any solicitation of any
offer,  to buy or subscribe  for any securities. An  offer has been made only by
means  of the  offer memorandum  dated 31 August 2023 (the  "Offer Memorandum"),
which  has  been  approved  by  the  Dutch  Authority  for the Financial Markets
(Autoriteit  Financiële  Markten)  (the  "AFM").  This  press release is not for
release,  publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly
or  indirectly, the United States, Canada and Japan or in any other jurisdiction
in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.
Terms  not defined in  this press release  have the meaning  as set forth in the
Offer Memorandum.
               FINAL RESULTS OF THE PUBLIC OFFER FOR ROODMICROTEC
  MICROTEST WILL HOLD 95.09% OF THE OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL OF ROODMICROTEC
                              AFTER SETTLEMENT OF
                             POST-ACCEPTANCE PERIOD
Vicopisano, Italy / Deventer, the Netherlands, 13 November 2023
  * Microtest will hold 95.09% of the Shares after settlement of the Post-
    Acceptance Period.
  * Settlement of the Shares tendered during the Post-Acceptance Period will
    take place on
    15 November 2023.
  * Microtest intends to initiate the buy-out proceedings (uitkoopprocedure) as
    soon as possible and will seek delisting as soon as possible.
Results of Post-Acceptance Period
Microtest  and RoodMicrotec  are pleased  to announce  that, during the two-week
Post-Acceptance  Period, which has ended  Friday 10 November 2023 at 17:40 hours
CET,  6,525,359 additional Shares have been tendered, representing approximately
7.90% of the Shares.(1)
The  additional Shares tendered in the Post-Acceptance Period, together with the
71,981,050 Shares  and  Warrants  tendered  or  irrevocably committed during the
Offer  Period, in total represent 95.09% of the Shares and an aggregate value of
EUR 27,477,243.15 at an Offer Price of EUR 0.35 (cum dividend) per Share.
During  the Post-Acceptance Period 7,485,000 Shares  were issued by RoodMicrotec
following  the exercise of  all Warrants(2), which  were already included in the
percentage  of  Shares  and  Warrants  tendered  or  irrevocably  committed,  as
announced  by Microtest and RoodMicrotec  on 27 October 2023. After the exercise
of all Warrants, the total number of Shares amounts to 82,561,267.
Settlement Post-Acceptance Period
With  reference to the Offer Memorandum,  Shareholders who have validly tendered
(or defectively tendered provided that such defect has been waived by Microtest)
and  transferred (geleverd) their Shares  during the Post-Acceptance Period will
receive  the Offer Price  in respect of  each Tendered Share.  Settlement of the
Shares  tendered in the Post-Acceptance Period and payment of the Offer Price of
will   take   place   on   15 November  2023. Microtest  cannot  guarantee  that
Shareholders  holding  Shares  through  an  Admitted  Institution  will actually
receive  payment on that date from the  Admitted Institution with whom they hold
their Shares.
Buy-Out
Microtest   intends  to  initiate  a  buy-out  procedure  (uitkoopprocedure)  in
accordance  with Article  2:92a of the  Dutch Civil  Code or  in accordance with
Article  2:359c (uitstootprocedure) of the  Dutch Civil Code  by the filing of a
writ  of summons with the Enterprise Chamber (the "Buy-Out") in order to acquire
the  remaining Shares not tendered and not  held by Microtest or RoodMicrotec in
an  expeditious manner.  Reference is  made to  Section 5.15.2 (Buy-Out)  of the
Offer Memorandum.
Delisting
As  a result  of Microtest  holding more  than 95% of  the Shares, Microtest and
RoodMicrotec intend to procure the delisting of the Shares on Euronext Amsterdam
as  soon as possible under the Applicable Rules. Microtest and RoodMicrotec will
request  the delisting  of the  Shares from  Euronext Amsterdam shortly. Further
details on the delisting will be announced when available. Delisting may further
adversely  affect the  liquidity and  market value  of any  Shares not tendered.
Reference  is  made  to  Section  5.14.2 (Liquidity  and delisting) of the Offer
Memorandum.
Announcements
Any  announcements in relation to  the Offer will be  issued by means of a press
release.  Any press release issued by RoodMicrotec will be made available on its
corporate           website          (https://www.roodmicrotec.com/          and
https://www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-en/information-about-the-
public-offer-by-microtest-for-roodmicrotec-shares).  Any press release issued by
Microtest    will    be    made    available    on    its    corporate   website
(https://www.microtest.net).
Subject  to any applicable requirements of the Merger Rules and without limiting
the  manner  in  which  Microtest  may  choose  to make any public announcement,
Microtest  will have no obligation to  communicate any public announcement other
than as described in the Offer Memorandum.
Settlement Agent
Attn: Corporate Broking (HQ7212)
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Gustav Mahlerlaan 10
1082 PP Amsterdam
The Netherlands
For more information:
Huijskens Sassen Communications
Clemens Sassen
+31 6 46 11 11 89
clemens@hscomms.nl (mailto:clemens@hscomms.nl)
Advisors
On  behalf of Microtest, Rothschild & Co is acting as sole financial advisor and
Linklaters LLP is acting as legal counsel.
AXECO  Corporate Finance B.V. is acting as RoodMicrotec's sole financial advisor
and Bird & Bird (Netherlands) LLP is acting as RoodMicrotec's legal counsel.
About RoodMicrotec
With  more  than  50 years  of  experience  in the semiconductor and electronics
industry, RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply
and quality services. RoodMicrotec is a highly valued partner for many companies
worldwide  and offers  specifically tailored  turnkey solutions  for each single
customer's  requirements. The turnkey services include project management, wafer
test,  assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis, and logistics. All
services  provided  by  RoodMicrotec  meet  the  high  quality  standards of the
automotive,  industrial,  healthcare,  and  high  reliability aerospace sectors.
RoodMicrotec  is headquartered  in Deventer,  the Netherlands,  with operational
units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.
For more information, please visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com.
About Microtest
Microtest is a well-reputed player both in designing and manufacturing automated
test  equipment and in providing testing  services. It is an entity incorporated
under  Italian  law,  controlled  by  Seven  Holding  3 S.à r.l., a wholly owned
subsidiary  of the private  equity fund Xenon,  a leading mid-cap private equity
fund with 33+ years of experience and 175+ investments.
The  current CEOs, Giuseppe Amelio and  Moreno Lupi, have been leading Microtest
since  its foundation in 1999 in Altopascio (Lucca), Italy. Over time, Microtest
has  become a  technological partner  of some  of the  world's leading microchip
manufacturers,  skilled in  developing innovative  solutions, thanks  to a solid
engineering  team and  good production  flexibility. In  2004, Microtest started
designing  and  producing  Automatic  Test  Equipment  (the  systems used in the
semiconductor industry for electronic components and wafter testing) for several
applications  such as avionics and cars'  electronic modules, radar and wireless
communications for defence and medical devices.
A  few years later, Microtest broadened its  scope by also offering "test house"
services,  furthermore enhanced with a direct presence in the Far East following
the  opening of a  subsidiary in Malaysia  in 2018. In April 2022, Xenon Private
Equity  acquired  a  majority  stake  in  Microtest,  spurring its international
expansion strategy. Microtest reached more than 30 million in revenues in 2022,
with  an  Ebitda  margin  above  38%. Microtest  commercial network and customer
service  are spread  over the  US, Europe,  and Asia. In 2023 Microtest acquired
Test  Inspire, a  highly innovative  Dutch company  focused on Automatic Testing
Equipment.
For more information, please visit https://www.microtest.net.
Disclaimer
This  is a  joint press  release by  RoodMicrotec and  Microtest pursuant to the
provisions  of Article 4, paragraph  3 and Article 17 paragraph  4 of the Decree
and  contains inside  information within  the meaning  of Article 7(1) of the EU
Market  Abuse Regulation. The information in  this press release is not intended
to be complete. This press release is for information purposes only and does not
constitute  an offer, or any solicitation of  any offer, to buy or subscribe for
any securities.
The  distribution of this press release may, in some countries, be restricted by
law  or  regulation.  Accordingly,  persons  who  come  into  possession of this
document  should inform  themselves of  and observe  these restrictions.  To the
fullest  extent permitted by  applicable law, RoodMicrotec,  Microtest and Xenon
disclaim  any  responsibility  or  liability  for  the  violation  of  any  such
restrictions  by any person.  Any failure to  comply with these restrictions may
constitute  a violation  of the  securities laws  of that  jurisdiction. Neither
RoodMicrotec, Microtest nor Xenon, nor any of their respective advisors, assumes
any  responsibility  for  any  violation  of  any  of  these  restrictions.  Any
RoodMicrotec  shareholder who is in  any doubt as to  his or her position should
consult  an appropriate professional advisor without delay. This announcement is
not  to be published or distributed in or to the United States, Canada or Japan.
The  information  in  the  press  release  is  not intended to be complete. This
announcement  is for information purposes only  and does not constitute an offer
or an invitation to acquire or dispose of any securities or investment advice or
an  inducement to  enter into  investment activity.  This announcement  does not
constitute  an offer to sell  or the solicitation of  an offer to buy or acquire
the securities of RoodMicrotec in any jurisdiction.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain  statements  in  this  press  release may be considered "forward-looking
statements",  such  as  statements  relating  to  the  impact  of  this Offer on
RoodMicrotec  and Microtest  and the  targeted timeline  for the Offer. Forward-
looking  statements include those  preceded by, followed  by or that include the
words  "anticipated", "expected"  or similar  expressions. These forward-looking
statements  speak only  as of  the date  of this release. Although RoodMicrotec,
Microtest  and Xenon  believe that  the assumptions  upon which their respective
financial  information and their respective forward-looking statements are based
are reasonable, they can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements
will  prove  to  be  correct.  Forward-looking  statements are subject to risks,
uncertainties  and  other  factors  that  could  cause  actual results to differ
materially  from  historical  experience  or  from  future  results expressed or
implied  by such  forward-looking statements.  Potential risks and uncertainties
include,  but  are  not  limited  to,  receipt  of  regulatory approvals without
unexpected  delays or  conditions, Microtest's  ability to  successfully operate
RoodMicrotec  without disruption  to its  other business activities, Microtest's
ability to achieve the anticipated results from the acquisition of RoodMicrotec,
the  effects of competition, economic conditions  in the global markets in which
RoodMicrotec  operates, and other  factors that can  be found in RoodMicrotec's,
Microtest's and/or Xenon's press releases and public filings.
Neither RoodMicrotec, Microtest nor Xenon, nor any of their respective advisors,
accepts any responsibility for any financial information contained in this press
release  relating to the business, results  of operations or financial condition
of  the other  or their  respective groups.  Each of RoodMicrotec, Microtest and
Xenon  expressly  disclaim  any  obligation  or  undertaking  to disseminate any
updates  or  revisions  to  any  forward-looking  statements contained herein to
reflect  any change  in the  expectations with  regard thereto  or any change in
events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1 These Shares exclude the 4,359,000 Shares that were (i) issued by RoodMicrotec
following  the exercise of certain of the  Warrants and (ii) tendered during the
Post-Acceptance  Period, as these Shares were already included in the percentage
of   Shares  tendered  or  irrevocably  committed  announced  by  Microtest  and
RoodMicrotec on 27 October 2023.
2 Of the total number of 7,485,000 Warrants exercised during the Post-Acceptance
Period,  (i)  4,359,000 Warrants  were  exercised  by one shareholder other than
Microtest  prior  to  tendering  the  Shares  issued  by  RoodMicrotec, and (ii)
3,126,000 Shares  were  issued  by  RoodMicrotec  to  Microtest upon exercise by
Microtest of certain Warrants which were irrevocably committed to Microtest.
Â°
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
RoodMicrotec

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Kolumne
    Ethereum mit Makro-Chartausbruch – Kommt bald ein ETH-Spot-ETF?gestern, 06:37 Uhr · decentralist.de
  2. Kolumne
    Bedenklich schneller Stimmungsumschwung11. Nov. · Stefan Riße
  3. Kolumne
    Kapitalmarkt-Ausblick: Diese Faktoren sind 2024 besonders wichtig11. Nov. · Heiko Böhmer
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden