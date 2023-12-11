VT5 Acquisition Company AG / Schlagwort(e): Generalversammlung

VT5 veröffentlich die Ergebnisse des erfolgreichen Angebots und gibt letzte Details zu den Traktanden der heutigen ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung bekannt



11.12.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

11. Dezember 2023

VT5 veröffentlicht die Ergebnisse des erfolgreichen Angebots und gibt letzte Details zu den Traktanden der heutigen ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung bekannt

5'431'798 Aktien im Rahmen eines Bookbuilding-Verfahrens zugeteilt

Angebotspreis von CHF 10.00 pro Aktie

28'929'412 Aktien werden zum Zeitpunkt des Vollzugs der Business Combination ausstehend sein, davon wird VT5 1'000'000 eigene Aktien halten

Der Verwaltungsrat gibt die letzten Details zu den Traktanden II.3, II.4 und II.5 der heutigen ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung bekannt

VT5 Acquisition Company AG ("VT5"), die an der SIX kotierte Schweizer SPAC, hat einen weiteren Meilenstein im geplanten Zusammenschluss mit der R&S International Holding AG ("R&S Gruppe") erreicht und gibt bekannt, dass das Angebot von VT5-Aktien am 8. Dezember 2023 endete. VT5 erhielt Unterstützung von bestehenden und neuen Aktionären, die die angebotenen Aktien im Rahmen eines Bookbuilding-Verfahrens vollständig gezeichnet haben. Im Rahmen des Angebots zeichnete CGS III (Jersey) L.P. weitere 1'108'238 VT5-Aktien und gewissen Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrates von VT5 zeichneten weitere 350'000 VT5-Aktien, welche jeweils den im Prospekt vom 8. November 2023 beschriebenen Lock-ups unterliegen. Insgesamt wurden 5'431'798 Aktien zu einem Angebotspreis von CHF 10,00 pro Aktie zugeteilt. Nach Abschluss der Transaktion wird VT5 1'000'000 eigene Aktien halten.

Der Verwaltungsrat der VT5 gibt in Bezug auf die Einladung vom 8. November 2023 zur heutigen Investorenversammlung und zur ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung die endgültigen Details zu den Traktanden II.3, II.4 und II.5 bekannt, wie bereits in der Einladung angekündigt:

In Bezug auf Traktandum II.3 ( Herabsetzung des Aktienkapitals und Genehmigung des Aktienrückkaufs im Rahmen des Aktienrückkaufsangebots der Gesellschaft sowie Verrechnung steuerlich nicht anerkannter Kapitaleinlagereserven ) hat der Verwaltungsrat beschlossen, den definitiven Antrag auf Kapitalherabsetzung im Umfang von CHF 0.10 von CHF 2'352'941.30 auf CHF 2'352'941.20 festzulegen. Die Kapitalherabsetzung wird, (i) durch Vernichtung von 1 Namenaktie (A-Aktie) mit einem Nennwert von CHF 0.10, die im Rahmen des Rückkaufsangebotes der Gesellschaft zurückgekauft wird, und (ii) durch Verwendung des Herabsetzungsbetrages von insgesamt CHF 0.10 zur Gutschrift auf das Konto für gesetzliche Kapitaleinlagereserven, durchgeführt.

) hat der Verwaltungsrat beschlossen, den definitiven Antrag auf Kapitalherabsetzung im Umfang von CHF 0.10 von CHF 2'352'941.30 auf CHF 2'352'941.20 festzulegen. Die Kapitalherabsetzung wird, (i) durch Vernichtung von 1 Namenaktie (A-Aktie) mit einem Nennwert von CHF 0.10, die im Rahmen des Rückkaufsangebotes der Gesellschaft zurückgekauft wird, und (ii) durch Verwendung des Herabsetzungsbetrages von insgesamt CHF 0.10 zur Gutschrift auf das Konto für gesetzliche Kapitaleinlagereserven, durchgeführt. In Bezug auf das Traktandum II.4 ( Erhöhung des Aktienkapitals der Gesellschaft durch Bareinlage ) hat der Verwaltungsrat beschlossen, den definitiven Antrag für die Kapitalerhöhung im Umfang von CHF 237'200.10 von derzeit CHF 2'352'941.20 (unter Berücksichtigung der Kapitalherabsetzung gemäss II.3) auf neu CHF 2'590'141.30, durch Ausgabe von 2'372'001 neuen Namenaktien mit einem Nennwert von je CHF 0.10, festzulegen.

) hat der Verwaltungsrat beschlossen, den definitiven Antrag für die Kapitalerhöhung im Umfang von CHF 237'200.10 von derzeit CHF 2'352'941.20 (unter Berücksichtigung der Kapitalherabsetzung gemäss II.3) auf neu CHF 2'590'141.30, durch Ausgabe von 2'372'001 neuen Namenaktien mit einem Nennwert von je CHF 0.10, festzulegen. In Bezug auf Traktandum II.5 (Erhöhung des Aktienkapitals der Gesellschaft durch Sacheinlage) hat der Verwaltungsrat beschlossen, den definitiven Antrag für die Kapitalerhöhung ausgehend von einem Aktienkapital von CHF 2'590'141.30 (unter Berücksichtigung der Kapitalerhöhung gemäss II.4) um einen Maximalbetrag von CHF 302'799.90, durch Ausgabe von maximal 3'027'999 neuen Namenaktien mit einem Nennwert von je CHF 0.10, festzusetzen. Gemäss einem oder mehreren Sacheinlageverträgen werden 4'953'345 Namenaktien der R&S International Holding AG im Gesamtwert von CHF 30'279'990 als Sacheinlage eingebracht. Die Sacheinlegerin CGS III (Jersey) L.P. erhält 2'979'209 voll liberierte Namenaktien der VT5 gegen die Sacheinlage von 4'873'531 Namenaktien der R&S International Holding AG, der Sacheinleger Marc Aeschlimann erhält 33'778 voll liberierte Namenaktien der VT5 gegen die Sacheinlage von 55'256 Namenaktien der R&S International Holding AG und der Sacheinleger Marcus Jauslin erhält 15'012 voll liberierte Namenaktien der VT5 gegen Sacheinlage von 24'558 Namenaktien der R&S International Holding AG, jeweils zum Ausgabepreis von CHF 10.00 pro Namenaktie der VT5. Die Sacheinlage kann in zwei Schritte und damit auch der Sacheinlagevertrag in zwei Sacheinlageverträge (derjenige für den zweiten Schritt mit ggf. anderem Datum) aufgeteilt werden, und zwar wie folgt:



Schritt 1 Schritt 2 Total Sachein-lageaktien Neue Aktien Sachein-lageaktien Neue Aktien Sachein-lageaktien Neue Aktien CGS III (Jersey) L.P. 4'401'788 2'690'831 471'743 288'378 4'873'531 2'979'209 Marc Aeschlimann 49'907 30'508 5'349 3'270 55'256 33'778 Marcus Jauslin 22'181 13'559 2'377 1'453 24'558 15'012 Total 4'473'876 2'734'898 479'469 293'101 4'953'345 3'027'999

Sollte aus irgendwelchen Gründen ein Vollzug in zwei Schritten aus rechtlicher Sicht nicht möglich sein, dann bezieht sich dieser Kapitalerhöhungsbeschluss nur auf den Schritt 2.

Ergänzend wird darauf hingewiesen, dass die Verkäufer der R&S International Holding AG nach wie vor 6'028'000 Aktien der VT5 gegen Lieferung von 9'860'889 R&S International Holding AG Aktien erhalten, dass aber 3'000'001 VT5 Aktien aus zurückgekauften Aktien bedient werden. Sofern oben nicht anders erläutert, bleiben die Agenda und die Anträge des Verwaltungsrats für die Investorenversammlung und die ausserordentliche Generalversammlung unverändert, wie in der Einladung vom 8. November 2023 angekündigt.

Der Verwaltungsrat freut sich darauf, die Aktionäre an der Investorenversammlung und der ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung begrüssen zu dürfen.

Indikativer Zeitplan für die Transaktion

Key data Kapitalerhöhungsdatum 12. Dezember 2023 Beabsichtigter Vollzug des Unternehmenszusammenschlusses 13. Dezember 2023 Handelsbeginn der Aktien unter dem Namen R&S Group Holding AG 13. Dezember 2023

Der Vollzug des Angebots der neuen Aktien und der zurückgekauften Aktien sowie der erste Handelstag der umbenannten Gesellschaft R&S Group Holding AG an der SIX Swiss Exchange, die unter dem neuen Symbol RSGN und der ISIN-Nummer CH1107979838 (unverändert) gehandelt wird, wird voraussichtlich am oder um den 13. Dezember 2023 stattfinden.

Der entsprechende Nachtrag vom 11. Dezember 2023 zum Prospekt vom 8. November 2023 wurde heute veröffentlicht und ist unter folgendem Link verfügbar: https://vt5.ch/websites/vt5/English/5700/r_s-deal-proposal.html



Kontakt

VT5 Acquisition Company AG

Communications & Investor Relations

Doris Rudischhauser

Telefon: +41 79 410 81 88

E-Mail: doris.rudischhauser@vt5.ch

Über VT5

VT5 ist eine Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), ein Vehikel für den direkten oder indirekten Erwerb einer oder (falls gleichzeitig) mehrerer operativer Gesellschaften oder Unternehmen mit dem Ziel, diese an die Börse zu bringen und sie dabei zu unterstützen. VT5 stellt der Zielgesellschaft die Branchen- und Fachkompetenzen eines erfahrenen Teams zur Verfügung, um eine schnelle und reibungslose Kotierung an die Schweizer Börse zu ermöglichen. VT5 versucht, diese Investitionsmöglichkeit für Investoren zu erschliessen, indem sie innerhalb von 24 Monaten nach der Börsenkotierung einen Unternehmenszusammenschluss mit einem führenden Unternehmen im Bereich Technologie und Innovation eingeht, gestützt auf wissenschaftliche Forschung innerhalb der 24 Monate seit der Kotierung. Geografisch strebt VT5 die Akquisition eines Unternehmens in Mittel- und Nordeuropa mit Schwerpunkt auf der DACH-Region und insbesondere der Schweiz an.

Die Aktien der Klasse A und die Warrants sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange unter dem Symbol VT5 bzw. VT5W kotiert.

Weitere Informationen über VT5 finden Sie unter www.vt5.ch.



Über die R&S Group

Die R&S International Holding AG (die "R&S Group" oder die "Gesellschaft") hat ihren Sitz in Sissach/BL, Schweiz. Die R&S Group verfügt über sechs Produktionsstätten in der Schweiz, Italien, Polen und im Mittleren Osten. Sie beliefert sowohl den heimischen als auch verschiedene europäische Exportmärkte mit kleinen und mittleren Leistungs- und Verteilungstransformatoren und anderen Komponenten für die Bereiche Energieversorgung, Infrastruktur und Industrie. Die derzeitige Eigentümerin der R&S Group, ein Private Equity Fonds, welcher von der CGS Management AG (die "CGS") mit Sitz in Pfäffikon/SZ, Schweiz verwaltetet wird und das Management der R&S Group haben das Unternehmen erfolgreich positioniert, um von der steigenden Nachfrage nach Energieerzeugung und -verteilung zu profitieren, die durch den globalen Trend zur Dekarbonisierung angetrieben wird.

Weitere Informationen über die R&S Group finden Sie unter www.the-rsgroup.com.



Disclaimer

The business combination and its implementation remains subject to approval by the investor shareholders of VT5, the approval by the VT5 shareholders meeting of other items necessary to implement a business combination, the conducting of a share repurchase to allow redemptions by shareholders, the successful completion of an offering and capital increase to finance any parts of the purchase not financed by the amounts in escrow or otherwise, and obtaining of all required approvals by the stock exchange.

This announcement may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of VT5 ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "aims," "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the Board and management of VT5 and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. VT5 undertakes no obligation, and does not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. VT5 accepts no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

This announcement constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities of VT5 and it does not constitute a prospectus or a similar notice within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. or 69 of the Swiss Financial Services Act. Copies of this announcement may not be sent to jurisdictions or distributed in or sent from or otherwise made publicly available in jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. Any investment decision regarding the publicly offered securities of VT5 should only be made on the basis of the prospectus, including any supplements to it. The prospectus as well as its supplements are available free of charge upon request from VT5 (e-mail: info@vt5.ch).

This announcement is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.

This announcement does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Regulation 2017/1129 of the European Union (the "Prospectus Regulation") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA") or, in the United Kingdom ("UK"), the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA or the UK will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation (as applicable), as implemented in member states of the EEA or the UK, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.

Securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. The issuer of the securities has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of the offering, if any, in the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States. In an offering, if any, the securities may be offered and sold outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S and within the United States to "Qualified Institutional Buyers" (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act ("Rule 144A")) in reliance on Rule 144A. Prospective purchasers are hereby notified that sellers of the securities may be relying on the exemption from the provisions of Section 5 of the Securities Act provided by Rule 144A.

This announcement or the information contained therein is not being issued and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan, or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful or require registration or any other measure and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries.