EQS-News: DTCP Successfully Closes Digital Infrastructure Vehicle II and Associated Co-Investment Vehicles at ~ €1.6 Billion

DTCP Successfully Closes Digital Infrastructure Vehicle II

and Associated Co-Investment Vehicles at ~ €1.6 Billion

DTCP has raised capital from new and existing institutional investors for its second-generation specialist Digital Infrastructure Fund

The Fund invests in digital infrastructure including data centers, fiber networks, and mobile access sites

The Fund and its associated vehicles have exceeded the total volume of its predecessor fund by eight times

Hamburg, London, Frankfurt, Luxembourg, 18 April 2024: DTCP, an independent investment management firm focused on digital transformation, is pleased to announce that it has successfully held the final close of its Digital Infrastructure Vehicle II (“DIV II” or “the Fund”). DIV II and its associated vehicles reached the fundraising target of approximately €1.6 billion, eight times larger than the predecessor fund.

The Fund has attracted capital from global investors predominantly from Europe, US, Middle East and South Korea. Several investors increased their initial commitment to the fund, underscoring their commitment to DTCP’s specialist digital infrastructure strategy and its investment focus on data centers, fiber networks and mobile access sites.

DTCP's value proposition is marked by its emphasis on exclusive deal access, an attractive risk/return profile, structuring capabilities aimed at mitigating downside risks, and the implementation of value creation strategies for our portfolio companies.

Vicente Vento, Founder & CEO of DTCP, and a Managing Partner of DIV II, said: “We are very pleased with this result and thankful to our partners for their continued support. The calibre of investors validates our specialist investment strategy and attests to the quality of the team, the DTCP brand, and the investments made so far. Our focus for 2024 will be on investing the remaining capital and generating further value in the existing portfolio.”

The Fund is targeting equity investments in the range of €150 to €250 million, along with significant on-top co-investment opportunities for its investors. Early deployment momentum has been strong, and about two-thirds of the Fund are already invested, all of which have hit significant growth milestones under DTCP ownership.

DIV II is classified as an Article 8+ fund in accordance with the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), aiming to have a minimum of 20% of its assets meet sustainable investment criteria. DIV II pledges to decrease its total greenhouse gas emissions and achieve carbon net-zero across its portfolio companies by the year 2040. In 2023 the Fund achieved a GRESB 5-star rating, ranking 2nd out of 46 participating European PE infrastructure funds.

Currently, the DTCP Infra team is focused on managing the portfolio and expanding the fund’s holdings. Plans are underway for the next fund generation in the digital infrastructure sector, with a potential launch in 2025.

