Original-Research: PNE AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

^ Original-Research: PNE AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH 19.07.2024 / 16:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to PNE AG Company Name: PNE AG ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2 Reason for the Update research: Recommendation: Buy from: 19.07.2024 Target price: 21,00 Euro Target price on sight 12 Monate of: Last rating change: 02.02.2023: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf Kaufen Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu PNE AG (ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 21,00. Zusammenfassung: Da PNE noch keinen neuen CEO gefunden hat, wird der Aufsichtsratsvorsitzende Per Hornung Pedersen von seinem Amt zurücktreten und als Interims-CEO fungieren, wenn CEO Markus Lesser das Unternehmen Ende Juli verlässt. Darüber hinaus wird Roland Stanze dem Vorstand als COO beitreten. Mit diesen Ernennungen wird sichergestellt, dass PNE über ausreichend Kapazitäten im Top-Management verfügt, um das Unternehmen in den kommenden Monaten zu führen, bis ein neuer CEO gefunden ist. PNE hat zwei Windparks mit einer Gesamtleistung von 43 MW in Betrieb genommen und damit das eigene Anlagenportfolio auf 412 MW erweitert. Weitere neun Windparks mit einer Leistung von 226 MW befinden sich derzeit im Bau. Dies zeigt, dass das operative Geschäft gut läuft. Im Juni hat PNE sein US-Geschäft an den US-Investor Lotus Infrastructure Partners verkauft. Den Erlös wird PNE für den weiteren Ausbau seines europäischen Ökostrom-IPP-Portfolios verwenden. Eine aktualisierte Sum-of-the-Parts-Bewertung führt zu einem unveränderten Kursziel von EUR21. Wir bestätigen unsere Kauf-Empfehlung. First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on PNE AG (ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 21.00 price target. Abstract: As PNE has not yet found a new CEO, Supervisory Board Chairman Per Hornung Pedersen will step down from his post and act as interim CEO when CEO Markus Lesser leaves the company at the end of July. Furthermore, Roland Stanze will join the Management Board as COO. These appointments will ensure that PNE has sufficient top management capacity to lead the company through the coming months until a new CEO is found. PNE has commissioned two wind farms with a total capacity of 43 MW, thereby expanding its own plant portfolio to 412 MW. A further nine wind farms with an output of 226 MW are currently under construction. This shows that the operating business is going well. In June, PNE sold its US business to US investor Lotus Infrastructure Partners. PNE will use the proceeds to further expand its European green power IPP portfolio. An updated sum-of-the-parts valuation yields an unchanged EUR21 price target. We confirm our Buy rating. Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30261.pdf Contact for questions: First Berlin Equity Research GmbH Herr Gaurav Tiwari Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686 web: www.firstberlin.com E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com