Original-Research: PNE AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: PNE AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

19.07.2024 / 16:16 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to PNE AG

     Company Name:            PNE AG
     ISIN:                    DE000A0JBPG2

     Reason for the           Update
     research:
     Recommendation:          Buy
     from:                    19.07.2024
     Target price:            21,00 Euro
     Target price on sight    12 Monate
     of:
     Last rating change:      02.02.2023: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf
                              Kaufen
     Analyst:                 Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu PNE AG (ISIN:
DE000A0JBPG2) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt
seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 21,00.

Zusammenfassung:
Da PNE noch keinen neuen CEO gefunden hat, wird der Aufsichtsratsvorsitzende
Per Hornung Pedersen von seinem Amt zurücktreten und als Interims-CEO
fungieren, wenn CEO Markus Lesser das Unternehmen Ende Juli verlässt.
Darüber hinaus wird Roland Stanze dem Vorstand als COO beitreten. Mit diesen
Ernennungen wird sichergestellt, dass PNE über ausreichend Kapazitäten im
Top-Management verfügt, um das Unternehmen in den kommenden Monaten zu
führen, bis ein neuer CEO gefunden ist. PNE hat zwei Windparks mit einer
Gesamtleistung von 43 MW in Betrieb genommen und damit das eigene
Anlagenportfolio auf 412 MW erweitert. Weitere neun Windparks mit einer
Leistung von 226 MW befinden sich derzeit im Bau. Dies zeigt, dass das
operative Geschäft gut läuft. Im Juni hat PNE sein US-Geschäft an den
US-Investor Lotus Infrastructure Partners verkauft. Den Erlös wird PNE für
den weiteren Ausbau seines europäischen Ökostrom-IPP-Portfolios verwenden.
Eine aktualisierte Sum-of-the-Parts-Bewertung führt zu einem unveränderten
Kursziel von EUR21. Wir bestätigen unsere Kauf-Empfehlung.


First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on PNE AG
(ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his BUY
rating and maintained his EUR 21.00 price target.

Abstract:
As PNE has not yet found a new CEO, Supervisory Board Chairman Per Hornung
Pedersen will step down from his post and act as interim CEO when CEO Markus
Lesser leaves the company at the end of July. Furthermore, Roland Stanze
will join the Management Board as COO. These appointments will ensure that
PNE has sufficient top management capacity to lead the company through the
coming months until a new CEO is found. PNE has commissioned two wind farms
with a total capacity of 43 MW, thereby expanding its own plant portfolio to
412 MW. A further nine wind farms with an output of 226 MW are currently
under construction. This shows that the operating business is going well. In
June, PNE sold its US business to US investor Lotus Infrastructure Partners.
PNE will use the proceeds to further expand its European green power IPP
portfolio. An updated sum-of-the-parts valuation yields an unchanged EUR21
price target. We confirm our Buy rating.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.


You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30261.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

1950389 19.07.2024 CET/CEST

PNE AG

