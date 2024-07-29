Original-Research: Vidac Pharma Holding Plc (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: Vidac Pharma Holding Plc - from Sphene Capital GmbH

29.07.2024 / 12:26 CET/CEST
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of Sphene Capital GmbH to Vidac Pharma Holding Plc

     Company Name:                Vidac Pharma Holding Plc
     ISIN:                        GB00BM9XQ619

     Reason for the research:     Update Report
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        29.07.2024
     Target price:                EUR 4.90 (unchanged)
     Target price on sight of:    36 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Peter Thilo Hasler

Promising results of a VDA-1275 study

Vidac Pharma published promising results of its study with the active
ingredient VDA-1275 in multiple mouse cancer and human cellular organoid
models of solid tumours in a paper submitted to peer-review. The study shows
that VDA-1275-which is being developed by Vidac Pharma as a systemic drug
for the treatment of solid tumours-exhibited statistically significant
efficacy as a monotherapy and synergistic effects in combination with two
standard cancer therapies and also elicited an immunological response. We
thereby confirm our Buy rating and our three-stage discounted cash flow
entity model based price target of EUR 4.90 (base case scenario), which is
based on the assumption that Vidac Pharma will get approval for its current
core product VDA-1102-AK. Monte Carlo scenario values range between EUR 4.04
(10% quantile) and EUR 5.40 (90% quantile) per share.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30305.pdf

Contact for questions:
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (152) 31764553

