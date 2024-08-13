AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: Energiekontor AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: Energiekontor AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

13.08.2024 / 16:46 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Energiekontor AG

     Company Name:            Energiekontor AG
     ISIN:                    DE0005313506

     Reason for the           Update
     research:
     Recommendation:          Buy
     from:                    13.08.2024
     Target price:            126,00 Euro
     Target price on sight    12 Monate
     of:
     Last rating change:      18.10.2022: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf
                              Kaufen
     Analyst:                 Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Energiekontor AG
(ISIN: DE0005313506) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal
bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 126,00.

Zusammenfassung:
Energiekontors (EKT) Ergebnisse lagen im ersten Halbjahr erwartungsgemäß
deutlich unter den Vorjahreszahlen (EBT: EUR17 Mio., -40% J/J). Das
Konzern-EBT blieb um 11% hinter unserer Prognose zurück, was vor allem auf
ein schwächeres Ergebnis im Projektgeschäft zurückzuführen ist. Das künftige
Ertragspotenzial des Segments ist jedoch enorm, wenn man bedenkt, dass zum
Ende des ersten Halbjahres 31 Baugenehmigungen mit einer Gesamtleistung von
ca. 1.000 MW vorlagen (JE/23: 748 MW). Das Segment Stromerzeugung war erneut
die Cash Cow (Segment-EBT: EUR14 Mio.). EKT bestätigt die Prognose für 2024
(EBT: EUR30 Mio. - EUR70 Mio.) und den mittelfristigen Wachstumsausblick (2028
EBT: EUR120 Mio.). Wir bestätigen unsere Prognosen für 2024 (EBT: EUR52 Mio.).
Die Aktie ist derzeit mit einem Konsens-KGV von 11 für 2025 sehr attraktiv
bewertet. Eine aktualisierte Sum-of-the-Parts-Bewertung führt zu einem
unveränderten Kursziel von EUR126. Wir bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung.


First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on
Energiekontor AG (ISIN: DE0005313506). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal
reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 126.00 price target.

Abstract:
As expected, Energiekontor's (EKT) H1 earnings figures were significantly
below the prior year numbers (EBT: EUR17m, -40% y/y). Group EBT lagged 11%
behind our forecast due mainly to a weaker Project segment result. But the
segment's future earnings potential is huge given the 31 building permits on
hand that totalled ca. 1,000 MW at the end of H1 (YE/23: 748 MW). The Power
Production segment was again the cash cow (segment EBT: EUR14m). EKT confirmed
2024 guidance (EBT: EUR30m - EUR70m) and the medium-term growth outlook (2028
EBT: EUR120m). We confirm our 2024 forecasts (EBT: EUR52m). The stock is
currently very attractively valued at a 2025 consensus P/E of 11x. An
updated sum-of-the-parts valuation yields an unchanged EUR126 price target. We
stick to our Buy recommendation.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30451.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

1967031 13.08.2024 CET/CEST

