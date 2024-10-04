AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: Einhell Germany AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: Einhell Germany AG - from NuWays AG

04.10.2024 / 09:20 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to Einhell Germany AG

     Company Name:                Einhell Germany AG
     ISIN:                        DE0005654933

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     from:                        04.10.2024
     Target price:                EUR 84
     Target price on sight of:    12 Monaten
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Konstantin Völk

Power X-Change paves the way for further market share gains

On Tuesday, Einhell attended the European Midcap Conference in Paris, hosted
by NuWays in cooperation with CF&B. Here are our key takeaways:

Mid-term sales target: Einhell aims to reach EUR 2bn in sales between
FY27-FY29, depending on the geopolitical situation (eNuW FY28e: EUR 1.2bn). In
addition to expansions into new geographic markets, growth should also come
from a steadily increasing market share in DACH (currently 39% for cordless
garden products and 20% for tools), which is driven by Einhell's Power
X-Change products.

Furthermore, with EUR 2bn in sales, Einhell's CEO Kroiss estimates generating
a 10% EBIT margin due to economies of scale and an increasing share of the
high margin Power X-Change products (51% of sales in H1'24). After reaching
a 10% EBIT margin, Management does not intend to increase profitability
further but instead focus on delivering the best possible experience for
customers. The concept of scale economies shared (passing through the
benefit of scale to the customer, which increases sales even further) is a
reasonable strategy in our view and does not only help to strengthen
Einhell's brand perception but also builds a moat by reaching scale. In
addition, we like Kroiss' long-term view and customer focus, who not only
contributed substantially to Einhell's past success in his role as CEO since
2003 but is also Einhell's second largest shareholder.

US expansion: To fuel future growth, Einhell intends to get a foot into the
US DIY market (c. 56% of global DIY). As building a proper infrastructure
for the US market can be both time-consuming and costly, the preferred way
to enter the American market is via M&A. However, finding a suitable target
for c. EUR 150m has turned out to be a difficult task.

Brand building partnerships: Since January 1st, Einhell has been the partner
of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team and supports the team with its Power
X-Change devices as its "Official Tool Expert". Further, since August 2021,
Einhell has also been the "Official Home and Garden Expert" for FC Bayern
Munich. Management intends not to add a third comparable partnership,
emphasize however the importance of the partnership with Mercedes to
strengthen its brand in the US. Formula 1 has recently gained popularity in
the US and hosts already three races in 2025 (Miami, Austin, Las Vegas).

We continue to like the stock and reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR
84, based on DCF.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30989.pdf
For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

