Bonjour Brand co-hosts Chuxiong Intangible Cultural Relics Fashion Show in Paris Fashion Week

Business Wire · Uhr

Chinese organizations hosted a traditional cultural relics fashion show in 2024 Paris Fashion Week here on Sept. 26.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241004392364/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

https://youtu.be/dx2m5TM74bk

The show was under the guidance of China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration (CIGC), Chinese Embassy in France and Information Office of Yunnan Provincial People's Government and co-sponsored by CIGC center of International Communication and Development Center, People's Government of Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province, European Times Culture Media Group and China-Europe Culture and Art Education Federation.

The event also invited representatives from Chinese Embassy in France, UNESCO, French Ministry of Culture, French Fashion Association and nearly 100 representatives from Chinese and French fashion art circles, enterprises and media organizations.

This year, China and France are celebrating the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties, and are also observing the occasion as the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism. This milestone year promises a plethora of bilateral cultural exchange activities.

As one of a series of activities to celebrate the anniversary, this show tries to promote Chuxiong Yi embroidery culture, and skillfully integrates China's intangible elements with modern fashion, with an aim to making positive contributions to boosting cultural exchanges and mutual learning between China and France, building a platform for exchanges and dialogues between Chinese and European and French cultural and artistic community, and further implementing the global civilization initiative.

Through this fashion exhibition, Chuxiong Prefecture showed the charm of Chuxiong Yi embroidery to the world and made active efforts to promote the high-quality development of Yi embroidery characteristic cultural industry.

This event is also the first time that Chuxiong Yi embroidery appeared on the stage of Paris Fashion Week. It has been on the stage of New York Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241004392364/en/

Bonjour Brand
Simon Shi
Tel: 06 65 11 26 12
Website: www.bonjourbrand.fr

