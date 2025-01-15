Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: dynaCERT Inc. (von GBC AG): Management Interview

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: dynaCERT Inc. - from GBC AG

15.01.2025 / 06:00 CET/CEST
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of GBC AG to dynaCERT Inc.

     Company Name:               dynaCERT Inc.
     ISIN:                       CA26780A1084

     Reason for the research:    Management Interview
     Recommendation:             Management Interview
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Goldmann

Vision for the Coming Years: Growth Strategies and Sustainable Innovation

GBC AG: Mr. Krüper, how do you see the future of diesel engines in a world
that is increasingly focused on electromobility and alternative drives?

Bernd Krüper: First, I would like to emphasize based on my more than 30
years of professional experience in the automotive sector, as well as
various stationary and mobile off-road applications, that many of these
applications would not have been technologically and commercially feasible
without classic internal combustion engines. But now, our focus is shifting
to the future of diesel engines. I am also pleased that the discussion
around fully electric drives is increasingly incorporating more
technological understanding, realism, and pragmatism.

Of course, there are market segments where fully electric applications
represent the most sensible and environmentally friendly solution. However,
it is important to note that "one size fits all" does not apply here. There
are numerous applications where a modern combustion engine still provides
the best technological solution - especially in commercially competitive
markets such as long-distance trucking, mining, and the oil and gas
business.

I would especially like to highlight that it is often not just about whether
an internal combustion engine is used, but also about which fuels are
employed. This brings up the question of whether the fuels are fossil, like
diesel, or non-fossil alternatives. These include hydrogen-enriched fuels,
such as those used in our case at dynaCERT.

GBC AG: The diesel engine market is still huge. Which market segments do you
see as particularly attractive for applying your HydraGEN(TM) technology?

The HydraGEN(TM) technology from dynaCERT works fundamentally with all
combustion engines. Our previous experience is mainly in the diesel engine
sector, but we are increasingly receiving inquiries, for example, for use in
the natural gas sector.

The greatest fuel savings - and consequently, reductions in emissions - are
achieved with our customers, especially in so-called 'continuous runner'
applications. These include long-distance trucks, mining trucks, oil and gas
drives, and generators. Our technology is also highly effective in the
railway sector, as well as with so-called ocean-going vessels and inland
shipping.

While we are already implementing significantly increasing volumes in the
former application areas and thus growing as a company, we are still in the
early stages with railway and ship drives. However, we are already receiving
serious inquiries in these areas from various regions around the world.

GBC AG: Could you please explain how the HydraGEN(TM) technology works and how
it reduces diesel consumption and CO2 emissions?

First of all, it is important to understand that at dynaCERT, we do not
require an extensive hydrogen infrastructure - no pipelines or the
transportation of hydrogen via trucks or trains to the consumption site, as
is the case with many other currently discussed hydrogen technologies.

With dynaCERT's HydraGEN(TM) technology, the situation is different and
conceptually much simpler. Our customers generate the hydrogen themselves -
in a separate, compact box mounted on the vehicle or generator. After an
installation effort of about two hours, the integrated electrolysis unit in
the box can generate the required hydrogen and oxygen 'on demand' and
directly feed it into the engine's intake tract.

By injecting the hydrogen before the turbocharger, the diesel mixture is
thermally improved. This leads to an earlier and much more efficient
combustion in the engine, which not only noticeably reduces fuel consumption
but also significantly lowers emissions and particulate matter. The same
applies to the reduced need for urea and the reduction of hydrocarbons.

To summarize: With minimal effort, fuel costs and environmental impact can
be significantly reduced - what more could you want?

Another major advantage is the application in existing vehicle fleets. Our
technology allows existing systems to be retrofitted without the need for
costly new purchases of vehicles or generators. In this way, we also
contribute to the concept of the circular economy, based on the principle of
'upgrading instead of discarding.'

GBC AG: What specific environmental benefits does HydraGEN(TM) offer, and how
could it help companies achieve their sustainability goals?

As already mentioned, by significantly reducing fuel consumption, we
'automatically' reduce emissions, particularly in the form of CO2, THC, NOx,
and other components that result from the combustion of diesel or other
fossil fuels.

Furthermore, our 'upgrade instead of discard' principle not only contributes
to resource conservation but also supports the principles of longevity and
environmental friendliness.

GBC AG: What savings potential can your customers realize by using HydraGEN(TM)
and HydraLytica(TM), especially in industries with high fuel consumption?

With the fuel reduction achieved by our HydraGEN(TM) by dynaCERT technology of
at least 5%, depending on the application and individual driving behavior,
our customers use significantly less fuel, which leads to substantial
savings, particularly in the case of large vehicle or generator fleets - and
all this with only two hours of installation effort.

Or, financially speaking: The ROI for the CapEx of our boxes is typically
less than one year - this is certainly an impressive figure, and one that we
at dynaCERT can proudly showcase in the market!

GBC AG: How do your technologies benefit from the current political and
regulatory frameworks, which are increasingly focused on climate protection
and CO2 reduction?

Of course, technologically sound and yet pragmatic legislative requirements
are helpful for our business with hydrogen technology. This is especially
true after the correction of the rather one-dimensional 'full-electric
promotion' and requirements of recent years, particularly in the EU and
specifically in Germany. Because in many applications, diesel fleets simply
cannot be replaced in the short and medium term.

Therefore, we welcome meaningful and realistic political frameworks.

This also applies to the state-regulated CO2 trading system, in which we are
increasingly participating with our HydraLytica(TM) telematics software by
dynaCERT. Through this, we can generate and market carbon credits for our
HydraGEN(TM) users and for ourselves at dynaCERT.

However, even without regulatory requirements, our HydraGEN(TM) customers would
already benefit from significant fuel savings. Additional revenue from
carbon credits and the associated positive environmental impact are
wonderful 'add-ons' that both our customers and we at dynaCERT are happy to
take for the environment and our wallets.

GBC AG: How do you collaborate with your customers? Is there a typical
integration of the technology, and what does long-term support look like?

As already mentioned, we mainly focus on larger fleet operators who are
looking for a retrofitting or upgrading solution for existing vehicle
fleets. These include, for example, transport and logistics companies,
shipping companies, or food transporters in long-distance traffic, as well
as various vehicles in the mining sector.

Typically, we agree with our interested leads to install 3-5 HydraGEN(TM) boxes
on the corresponding number of vehicles or generators. The goal is to
confirm or even exceed the promised fuel and emission reductions in
real-world practice and daily usage. If we succeed - which is usually the
case - we increasingly gain access to the fleets of operators, with the aim
of equipping the entire fleet with HydraGEN(TM) technology over time.

Depending on the volume and the space available, as well as the specific
load profile, mechanical or technological adjustments in coordination with
the fleet operator are also possible.

GBC AG: In which markets or industries do you see the greatest potential for
future customers of dynaCERT? Are there any geographic regions that you are
particularly focusing on?

As mentioned at the beginning, our HydraGEN(TM) by dynaCERT technology is
fundamentally suitable for all common combustion engines that use fossil
fuels.

So far, however, we are mainly focused on the areas of heavy-duty vehicle
long-distance transport, mining, and the oil and gas business. Nevertheless,
we are also receiving increasing inquiries from sectors such as
construction, agricultural machinery, railway drives, as well as ocean-going
vessels and inland shipping.

GBC AG: What are your personal goals for dynaCERT in the next 12 months to
three years? What milestones would you like to achieve during this time?

First of all, I am very impressed by what my predecessors and the entire
dynaCERT team have achieved over the past two decades, both technologically
and in terms of environmental protection. Our HydraGEN(TM) hardware and
HydraLytica(TM) software solutions are mature and comprehensively tested in
theory and practice - they are 'ready for market.' This cannot be said of
all the hydrogen or blending solutions currently advertised on the market.

As President and Director of dynaCERT, it is my job to further increase the
global visibility of the company and its great products. In cooperation with
my long-standing, senior business and customer network, I aim to rapidly
expand dynaCERT's revenue, sales, and results.

Internal structures and processes at dynaCERT also need to be optimized,
creating professional and highly efficient workflows that are continuously
developed. In addition to increasing revenue and sales, it is also important
to combine strategic foresight with high cost efficiency and customer
proximity on the international supplier side and with the goal of later
regional production and procurement localization.

And of course, I also want to make a significant contribution to increasing
the stock price so that it better reflects the true value of dynaCERT,
benefiting both our shareholders and the company.

As you can see, there is still much to do - for me and for the entire
management team at dynaCERT!

GBC AG: If we look back at this conversation in five years, what would be
your ideal vision for dynaCERT and its contribution to the global mobility
and environmental transformation?

I have many images in mind, but let me start with this one: dynaCERT is THE
global leader in upgrading vehicle, ship, and generator fleets. Through easy
installation and mostly maintenance-free and robust operation, many
customers and the environment benefit from significant savings in fuel and
emissions - because they know: The HydraGEN(TM) technology from dynaCERT is
reliable!

This is reflected in the dynaCERT stock price and our strong, profitable
growth - for the benefit of dynaCERT, its shareholders, and its customers!



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31623.pdf

Contact for questions:
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
Date of Completion: 14.01.2025 (12:30 pm)
Date of First Distribution: 15.01.2025 (06:00 am)

2067537 15.01.2025 CET/CEST

